What’s Behind Trump Threat To Attack Iranian Naval Boats?

  Saturday 25 April 2020

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad?

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran More Successful in Coronavirus Fight than UK: London Mayor

Iran More Successful in Coronavirus Fight than UK: London Mayor

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has hailed Iran’s endeavor in the containment of the deadly coronavirus pandemic despite Washington’s cruel sanctions, saying Tehran has even been more successful than Britain in this regard.

Neither US Nor Europe Can Lecture Iran on Its Missile Program: FM Zarif Neither the US nor its European allies, with their ‘flimsy’ misreading of the landmark nuclear deal of 2015, is allowed to ‘lecture’ the Islamic Republic on its missile program, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Rights Group Say Bin Salman Fails English Football Ownership Test A major human rights group has urged authorities in the English Premier League to dismiss a bid by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and allies to take over the ownership of a club, saying the controversial figure fails the very basic tests of ownership rules in the competition.

2 Died with Coronavirus Weeks before 1st US Virus Death US Health officials say two people died with the coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the disease.

China Blames Australia for Copying US, Blaming Beijing for Pandemic China rebuked Australia for copying the US and attempting to frame Beijing as the party responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit Iran has successfully launched and placed its first military satellite into the orbit.

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19 WeCopwatch, an activist organization dedicated to the nonviolent observation of police, says that corrections officers threatened to deliberately infect Ramsey Orta for weeks before he tested positive.

US Crude Prices Turns Negative again The US crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading below zero following Monday’s historic crash, which saw prices enter negative territory for the first time ever.

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent Eye-watering fresh figures released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics reveal that the true extent of the Covid-19 death toll in England is likely 41 percent higher than the figures released by the UK government indicated.

Life with Coronavirus Must be Considered New Normal: WHO Life with the new coronavirus must be considered a new normal until vaccination or effective treatment is developed for the disease caused by the pathogen (COVID-19), the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Coronavirus Shows West’s Failure, Immorality: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says the ongoing global crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic has exposed Western countries’ failure and immorality.

CNN Claims N Korea Leader in Grave Danger after Surgery North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery, CNN claimed nameless US government source.

US Oil Prices Back in Positive Territory after Historical Collapse US oil prices rebounded back into positive territory Tuesday, a day after a historic plunge into negative territory for the first time as a coronavirus-triggered collapse in demand leaves the world awash in crude.

Syria Intercepts Israeli Missiles over Palmyra Syria has intercepted a number of Israeli missiles over the ancient city of Palmyra in the central province of Homs.

Iran Increases Range of Naval Missiles to 700km: IRGC Navy Commander Iran has increased the range of its naval missiles to 700 kilometers despite US Sanctions, the commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Monday.

Kim Never Sent ‘Nice Note’ to Trump: North Korea South Korea rejected US president’s claim that he received a positive letter from Kim Jong Un, urging Donald Trump to refrain from using his relations with the North Korean leader for “selfish purposes.”

Oil prices Hit $15 for First Time in 21 Years Oil Prices plunged into their lowest level in more than 2 years as result of crumbling demand for crude

Pakistan, India Spar over Treatment of Minorities, Coronavirus Response Pakistani Premier accused Indian government of deliberately targeting Muslims to divert attention from its poor response to the coronavirus epidemic.

South Koreans Return to Work, Crowd Parks, Malls as Social Distancing Rules Ease South Koreans are returning to work and crowding shopping malls, parks, golf courses and some restaurants as South Korea relaxes social distancing rules amid a continued downward trend in

Gunman Kills at Least 16 in Canada’s Worst Mass Shooting A Canadian gunman who at one point masqueraded as a policeman killed at least 16 people in the province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, in what was the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in 30 years.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
What's Behind Trump Threat To Attack Iranian Naval Boats?

What's Behind Trump Threat To Attack Iranian Naval Boats?
Alwaght- In the latest controversial move, the US President Donald Trump said he authorized navy attacks on the Iranian naval forces in the Persian Gulf. 

"I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea," Trump said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

The post followed claims by the US navy that on April 15 a cluster of Iranian naval boats harassed six of its warships north of the Persian Gulf several times and moved close to them in a dangerous distance.

The claims drew reaction from Iran which said the US vessels’ unprofessional behavior was the cause of the incident.

There have been a set of speculations among political circles on the goals behind Trump’s threat.

Alwaght talked to Iranian international affairs expert Hussein Beheshtipour, asking him how serious the threats are and what could come next.

Trump seeks to cover up his failures in controlling the coronavirus pandemic

Touching on Trump’s tweet, Mr Beheshtipour told Alwaght that initially it should be taken into account that Trump’s new tweet should not be taken as a bluff or a political game starter. Rather, it should be taken as an alert.

“The main drive behind such a threat should be sought in the US internal conditions. The American administration has so far been a total loser in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. It has failed to present a positive performance. As a result, serious anti-Trump criticism for his poor response and performance have been appearing lately. Now he seeks to build a foreign crisis to cover up his failure in handling the pandemic crisis. So, he raised possible confrontation with Iran and threats against Tehran as a hot topic of the day to distract the public criticism from his administration.”

Trump’s adventurism must be taken seriously

Mr Beheshtipour further said that the coronavirus is not just affecting the US at home. It is causing trouble for the navy sailors serving on vessels in West Asia and elsewhere. There have been words about the navy’s plan to introduce social distancing on the warships.

“We need to know that so far some 1,000,000 people in the US tested positive for coronavirus and over 50,000 died of the infectious disease. Also, the US oil prices fall below zero for the first time ever as the WTI, the US benchmark, finished at -$37.63 a barrel on Monday.”

The Iranian analyst added that when these factors are juxtaposed, it can be said that Trump seeks to escape them. So, he said, his adventure should be taken seriously. “In this situation, an enemy or foreign threat may help Trump mend his largely destroyed position at home.”

The Twitter threat to attack Iranian naval boats a continuation of Trump diplomacy 

Mr Beheshtipour continued that the reason behind Trump’s use of Twitter to share his threat is completely normal. Trump’s tweets are his specific diplomacy. Since his arrival at the White House as a president, Trump passed to public all of the big and small home and foreign issues using Twitter. So, announcing instructions to the navy commanders to attack Iranian boats is not unordinary. 

Anti-Iranian adventure could mean the end of Trump’s presidency 

The international affairs expert further said that the possibility of military confrontation between the US and Iran is precedented. It has been in place for decades. Sometimes the risk has been low and sometimes high. 

“The two sides need to show further restraint because the coronavirus pandemic has involved all and to fight it the sides need to avoid crises and military adventures. It needs to be considered that any Trump military adventure will not be only detrimental to the US and Iran. Rather, the whole region will be damaged. Furthermore, the US military confrontation with Iran cannot be limited and without casualties. Large-scale clashes are not impossible. Such a possibility not only cannot bring him victory but also can stand as a factor for his loss in the presidential election.”

