  Friday 24 April 2020

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad?

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Neither US Nor Europe Can Lecture Iran on Its Missile Program: FM Zarif

Neither US Nor Europe Can Lecture Iran on Its Missile Program: FM Zarif

Neither the US nor its European allies, with their ‘flimsy’ misreading of the landmark nuclear deal of 2015, is allowed to ‘lecture’ the Islamic Republic on its missile program, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Rights Group Say Bin Salman Fails English Football Ownership Test A major human rights group has urged authorities in the English Premier League to dismiss a bid by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and allies to take over the ownership of a club, saying the controversial figure fails the very basic tests of ownership rules in the competition.

2 Died with Coronavirus Weeks before 1st US Virus Death US Health officials say two people died with the coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the disease.

China Blames Australia for Copying US, Blaming Beijing for Pandemic China rebuked Australia for copying the US and attempting to frame Beijing as the party responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit Iran has successfully launched and placed its first military satellite into the orbit.

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19 WeCopwatch, an activist organization dedicated to the nonviolent observation of police, says that corrections officers threatened to deliberately infect Ramsey Orta for weeks before he tested positive.

US Crude Prices Turns Negative again The US crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading below zero following Monday’s historic crash, which saw prices enter negative territory for the first time ever.

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent Eye-watering fresh figures released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics reveal that the true extent of the Covid-19 death toll in England is likely 41 percent higher than the figures released by the UK government indicated.

Life with Coronavirus Must be Considered New Normal: WHO Life with the new coronavirus must be considered a new normal until vaccination or effective treatment is developed for the disease caused by the pathogen (COVID-19), the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Coronavirus Shows West’s Failure, Immorality: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says the ongoing global crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic has exposed Western countries’ failure and immorality.

CNN Claims N Korea Leader in Grave Danger after Surgery North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery, CNN claimed nameless US government source.

US Oil Prices Back in Positive Territory after Historical Collapse US oil prices rebounded back into positive territory Tuesday, a day after a historic plunge into negative territory for the first time as a coronavirus-triggered collapse in demand leaves the world awash in crude.

Syria Intercepts Israeli Missiles over Palmyra Syria has intercepted a number of Israeli missiles over the ancient city of Palmyra in the central province of Homs.

Iran Increases Range of Naval Missiles to 700km: IRGC Navy Commander Iran has increased the range of its naval missiles to 700 kilometers despite US Sanctions, the commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Monday.

Kim Never Sent ‘Nice Note’ to Trump: North Korea South Korea rejected US president’s claim that he received a positive letter from Kim Jong Un, urging Donald Trump to refrain from using his relations with the North Korean leader for “selfish purposes.”

Oil prices Hit $15 for First Time in 21 Years Oil Prices plunged into their lowest level in more than 2 years as result of crumbling demand for crude

Pakistan, India Spar over Treatment of Minorities, Coronavirus Response Pakistani Premier accused Indian government of deliberately targeting Muslims to divert attention from its poor response to the coronavirus epidemic.

South Koreans Return to Work, Crowd Parks, Malls as Social Distancing Rules Ease South Koreans are returning to work and crowding shopping malls, parks, golf courses and some restaurants as South Korea relaxes social distancing rules amid a continued downward trend in

Gunman Kills at Least 16 in Canada’s Worst Mass Shooting A Canadian gunman who at one point masqueraded as a policeman killed at least 16 people in the province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, in what was the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in 30 years.

US Covid-19 Deaths Pass 40,000

What’s Behind Egyptian Emergency State Amendment?

IRGC’s Noor-1 Satellite: A new Chapter in Iran’s Defense Power

Neither US Nor Europe Can Lecture Iran on Its Missile Program: FM Zarif

Bahrain Political Prisoners Struggle With Coronavirus Risks As They’re Denied Freedom

Rights Group Say Bin Salman Fails English Football Ownership Test

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit

What’s Behind Recent ISIS Moves In Iraq?

Covid-19 Outbreak Started Months Earlier, NOT in Wuhan: Cambridge Study

What’s Behind Trump’s WHO Funding Halt?

Saudi Arabia And Big Lie of Ceasefire In Yemen

Russia Sends Medical Aid to Syria to Help It Fight Coronavirus

MBC’s Ramadan Drama; Saudi Effort To Eliminate Arab World’s Historical Memory

US Considers Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal

2 Died with Coronavirus Weeks before 1st US Virus Death

Trump Warns China of ‘Consequences’ over Covid-19 Pandemic

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad?

South Koreans Return to Work, Crowd Parks, Malls as Social Distancing Rules Ease

Syria Intercepts Israeli Missiles over Palmyra

1 in 3 Test Positive for Covid-19 Antibodies in Pilot Massachusetts Street Study

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis?

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul

Europe Exports Medical Goods to Iran in First INSTEX Transaction: Germany

Boko Haram Kills at Least 92 soldiers in Chad

German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Worries

COVID-19: The Zionist Underpinnings of Israel’s Violent Crackdown on Haredi Jews

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces

Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey

Suspicious US Moves In Iraq: Goals, Consequences

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq?

US Leads Global Wave of Nations Stealing, Seizing, Diverting Coronavirus Equipment

Sudan’s Defense Minister Dies of Heart Attack in South

If New Data Suggesting Covid-19 No More Lethal Than FLU Is Correct, Should The World Reverse Its Lockdown Strategy?

Three Theories Why Iraq’s Saleh Named Al-Zurfi PM-Designate

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Rights Group Say Bin Salman Fails English Football Ownership Test

Friday 24 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- A major human rights group has urged authorities in the English Premier League to dismiss a bid by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and allies to take over the ownership of a club, saying the controversial figure fails the very basic tests of ownership rules in the competition. 

The Fair/Square Projects’s recent plea is a second by a rights group to urge the dismissal of a bid by bin Salman and others to take over Newcastle United amid reports the ambitious Saudi prince is trying to use a recession caused by the new coronavirus pandemic to buy the dominant shares in the English club. 

The Fair/Square Projects said in its expert briefing to the Premier League that bin Salman would have two major problems passing regulations in the Owners’ and Directors’ Test. 

First, said the group, the Saudi prince’s own records on human rights would be an issue, and second, that his influence on Arab owners of two other major English clubs could violate competition rules. 

“There is a compelling body of evidence that any consortium linked to the Saudi Arabian government should be disqualified from ownership of any Premier League club,” said the letter by the Fair/Square Projects issued on Thursday. 

The group also warned football authorities in England that they should avoid prioritizing the British government’s close weapons and commerce cooperation with Saudi Arabia while deciding on bin Salman ownership bid. 

It said efforts would continue to inform the British members of the parliament on the case so that they could stop Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is chaired by bin Salman, to own 80 percent of the shares in Newcastle United. 

The PIF has submitted all paperwork needed for taking over the ownership and the Premier League authorities should only decide whether the Saudis pass the Owners’ and Directors’ Test. 

Other groups and media organizations have raised concerns about the ownership bid, saying bin Salman’s presence in the English football would hurt its image as one of the most prestigious football leagues in the world. 

Amnesty International has urged the English football authorities to consider bin Salman’s human rights records while the Qatar-based Bein Sports, which owns parts of rights for broadcasting the Premier League outside Britain, insists a television station linked to the Saudi prince has been involved in piracy in the past. 

“Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the chairman of the Public Investment Fund, presents a demonstrable threat to the vitality, integrity and reputation of the English game and to the future of Newcastle United,” said The Fair/Square Projects in its letter. 

The human rights group mentioned in its call on English football authorities that bin Salman has been well known for his dishonest behavior as well as his designation in the US as the man responsible for the gruesome killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Various governments and organization have also lambasted bin Salman for his all-out war on Yemen, an illegal military adventure which has killed tens of thousands of people since it started five years ago.

 

Mohammad bin Salman Newcastle

