What’s Behind Egyptian Emergency State Amendment?

  Friday 24 April 2020

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad?

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

2 Died with Coronavirus Weeks before 1st US Virus Death

2 Died with Coronavirus Weeks before 1st US Virus Death

US Health officials say two people died with the coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the disease.

China Blames Australia for Copying US, Blaming Beijing for Pandemic China rebuked Australia for copying the US and attempting to frame Beijing as the party responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit Iran has successfully launched and placed its first military satellite into the orbit.

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19 WeCopwatch, an activist organization dedicated to the nonviolent observation of police, says that corrections officers threatened to deliberately infect Ramsey Orta for weeks before he tested positive.

US Crude Prices Turns Negative again The US crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading below zero following Monday’s historic crash, which saw prices enter negative territory for the first time ever.

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent Eye-watering fresh figures released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics reveal that the true extent of the Covid-19 death toll in England is likely 41 percent higher than the figures released by the UK government indicated.

Life with Coronavirus Must be Considered New Normal: WHO Life with the new coronavirus must be considered a new normal until vaccination or effective treatment is developed for the disease caused by the pathogen (COVID-19), the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Coronavirus Shows West’s Failure, Immorality: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says the ongoing global crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic has exposed Western countries’ failure and immorality.

CNN Claims N Korea Leader in Grave Danger after Surgery North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery, CNN claimed nameless US government source.

US Oil Prices Back in Positive Territory after Historical Collapse US oil prices rebounded back into positive territory Tuesday, a day after a historic plunge into negative territory for the first time as a coronavirus-triggered collapse in demand leaves the world awash in crude.

Syria Intercepts Israeli Missiles over Palmyra Syria has intercepted a number of Israeli missiles over the ancient city of Palmyra in the central province of Homs.

Iran Increases Range of Naval Missiles to 700km: IRGC Navy Commander Iran has increased the range of its naval missiles to 700 kilometers despite US Sanctions, the commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Monday.

Kim Never Sent ‘Nice Note’ to Trump: North Korea South Korea rejected US president’s claim that he received a positive letter from Kim Jong Un, urging Donald Trump to refrain from using his relations with the North Korean leader for “selfish purposes.”

Oil prices Hit $15 for First Time in 21 Years Oil Prices plunged into their lowest level in more than 2 years as result of crumbling demand for crude

Pakistan, India Spar over Treatment of Minorities, Coronavirus Response Pakistani Premier accused Indian government of deliberately targeting Muslims to divert attention from its poor response to the coronavirus epidemic.

South Koreans Return to Work, Crowd Parks, Malls as Social Distancing Rules Ease South Koreans are returning to work and crowding shopping malls, parks, golf courses and some restaurants as South Korea relaxes social distancing rules amid a continued downward trend in

Gunman Kills at Least 16 in Canada’s Worst Mass Shooting A Canadian gunman who at one point masqueraded as a policeman killed at least 16 people in the province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, in what was the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in 30 years.

US Covid-19 Deaths Pass 40,000

Illegal Presence of US Forces Source of in West Asia: Iran The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps condemned the illegal presence of US forces in Persian Gulf Region as the main source of mischief and insecurity, reiterating the call for the full withdrawal of all American forces from the region.

Trump Warns China of ‘Consequences’ over Covid-19 Pandemic US president said China should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

What’s Behind Egyptian Emergency State Amendment?

Bahrain Political Prisoners Struggle With Coronavirus Risks As They’re Denied Freedom

Covid-19 Outbreak Started Months Earlier, NOT in Wuhan: Cambridge Study

Syrian Villagers Make US Military Convoy to Return to Base

US Considers Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal

Iran on Brink of Containing Covid-19 in Most Provinces despite Sanctions: Minister

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit

Trump Claims China Must be Hiding True Covid-19 Fatalities

Pakistan, India Spar over Treatment of Minorities, Coronavirus Response

Kim Never Sent ‘Nice Note’ to Trump: North Korea

Iran Increases Range of Naval Missiles to 700km: IRGC Navy Commander

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19

What’s Behind Trump’s WHO Funding Halt?

Coronavirus Shows West’s Failure, Immorality: Syrian President

Guterres Calls for Protection of Palestinian Prisoners amid Covid-19 Outbreak

South Koreans Return to Work, Crowd Parks, Malls as Social Distancing Rules Ease

China Blames Australia for Copying US, Blaming Beijing for Pandemic

US Leads Global Wave of Nations Stealing, Seizing, Diverting Coronavirus Equipment

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces

What Is Russian Imperial Movement, Why Did Trump Ban It?

Suspicious US Moves In Iraq: Goals, Consequences

If New Data Suggesting Covid-19 No More Lethal Than FLU Is Correct, Should The World Reverse Its Lockdown Strategy?

Yemeni Ansurullah Urges Saudi-Led Coalition to Consider Mediation Proposal

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul

Trump Vows to Reopen US in 3 Weeks despite Doctors’ Advice

Arms over Masks: India Buys Weapons from Israel as Coronavirus Cases Spike

Amid Sanctions and Military Mobilization, Maduro Pens Letter Urging Americans to Question Trump

Coronavirus May Change Global Order: Sayyed Nasrallah

Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 800,000, over 38,700 Dead

Will Saudi Arabia Seize Golden Chance For Yemen Exit?

COVID-19: The Zionist Underpinnings of Israel’s Violent Crackdown on Haredi Jews

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Russia’s Airbase

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
What's Behind Egyptian Emergency State Amendment?

What's Behind Egyptian Emergency State Amendment?
Alwaght- The Egyptian parliament on Tuesday approved the draft amendment to the emergency law according to which President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi will be given greater powers to help counter the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Egypt’s ministry of health reported that since its outbreak in the country, COVID-19 has killed 287 people in the country, as 3890 were tested positive for the infectious disease.

Meanwhile, some critics of the president said that the goals of the new parliamentary bill transcend the borders of the fight against the pandemic. 

The new law details 

In its Tuesday morning session, the parliament approved the draft law for the amendment of the state of emergency and left finalization of the law to Wednesday meeting. 

The amendments of the state of emergency, which earlier were presented to the parliament to grant the government broader powers to combat the pandemic in the country, will increase the mandates for the president. 

The amendments, in case of final approval, will be embedded in Law 162 of the emergency state that was approved in 1958. The reforms can allow the president to restrict or even ban the meetings, gatherings, celebrations, protests, and even private meetings. 

The law allows the president or his legal representative to close down ministries, schools, universities, and forgive partially or completely the bills of public and household services. 

According to the draft law, the Egyptian armed and security forces should implement the president’s orders in these cases and so they will reserve the right to judicially arrest people in case of discovery of crimes and offenses. 

The powers also insist that the Egyptians arriving home from abroad should be committed to the guidelines and terms of quarantine issued by the related authorities. It also puts a ban on the exportation of some specific goods. 

Another part of the reforms bans the dealings of some goods as it prices some of the goods and services. 

The proponents of the law in the parliament argue that it will considerably help fight the pandemic. Beside accelerating quelling the virus, it will be in the best interest of the poor people and those in need of further medical care, the assert.

The state of emergency was established about four decades ago and is applicable when the public order and security at home or in the region are on the line, or when the stability and security of the government are endangered.

The government’s goals behind the bill 

In an effort to reduce the economic costs of the fight against the coronavirus, the government in Cairo seeks to increase its powers for better control of the situation. The armed forces and before them the lawmakers contributed sums to the Tahya Misr Fund, a sovereign development fund, in an effort to help the administration tackle the disease. 

The already-indebted government borrowed from international creditors to launch huge economic and infrastructural projects and it was counting on the incomes of the projects when making them operational to repay the debt. Now in the conditions of the pandemic, it will sustain huge financial damages. 

As a result, it will mobilize all its potentials to cut the costs of battling the COVID-19 disease. As the initial step, it saw it necessary to amend the emergency state law to increase its leverage for reducing the costs. 

On the other hand, the Muslim Brotherhood has recently maneuvered using the pandemic crisis and asked all Egyptians to join the “one nation” campaign. Muslim Brotherhood is a banned political movement in the country and seeks to restore the power as it in 2013 lost its representative President Mohamad Morsi who a year after his election was ousted by el-Sisi’s military coup. The officials are worried that the movement is exploiting the critical conditions to deal a blow to the government. 

Recently, the movement addressed the president of the Chamber of Commerce and the CEO of the Federation of Egyptian Industries, both government officials, as part of recommendations concerning the coronavirus fight. This interaction with government officials is the first since the 2013 events and the ousting of Morsi. 

These activities draw sensitivity and suspicion of the country’s security apparatus to the Muslim Brotherhood-sponsored campaign whose media work mainly originates from Turkey as the movement’s state sponsor. In response to the campaign, the government adds to its powers in a bid to prepare for possible insecurity and protests. 

The significance of the government’s measures is that as the holy month of Ramadan arrives, the security apparatus is worried about Brotherhood-led anti-government rallies despite the stay-at-home orders to tackle the coronavirus. 

This can be seriously considered as part of explaining why the government is pushing for amendments to the state of emergency law. 

What does the opposition say? 

The opposition to President el-Sisi argues that the 2013 coup was a return to the pre-2011 revolution period in which the country was ruled for three decades by the dictator Hosni Mubarak. They argue that el-Sisi is fast turning into another Mubarak and acts even more autocratically. They hold that the government is taking advantage of the disease conditions to increase its powers, mainly to allow el-Sisi to have a long-term rule. 

They believe that this is a sequel to the last year’s constitutional reforms and has a single aim: Granting el-Sisi lifetime rule. 

Despite these arguments by the opposition, the emergency state amendments appear to be mainly meant to smoothen the pandemic-caused economic damages and introduce further restrictions in Ramadan to prevent broadening of the heath crisis than to prolong the presidency of el-Sisi. 

 

