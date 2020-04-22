Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad?

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

2 Died with Coronavirus Weeks before 1st US Virus Death

US Health officials say two people died with the coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the disease.

China Blames Australia for Copying US, Blaming Beijing for Pandemic China rebuked Australia for copying the US and attempting to frame Beijing as the party responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit Iran has successfully launched and placed its first military satellite into the orbit.

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19 WeCopwatch, an activist organization dedicated to the nonviolent observation of police, says that corrections officers threatened to deliberately infect Ramsey Orta for weeks before he tested positive.

US Crude Prices Turns Negative again The US crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading below zero following Monday’s historic crash, which saw prices enter negative territory for the first time ever.

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent Eye-watering fresh figures released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics reveal that the true extent of the Covid-19 death toll in England is likely 41 percent higher than the figures released by the UK government indicated.

Life with Coronavirus Must be Considered New Normal: WHO Life with the new coronavirus must be considered a new normal until vaccination or effective treatment is developed for the disease caused by the pathogen (COVID-19), the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Coronavirus Shows West’s Failure, Immorality: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says the ongoing global crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic has exposed Western countries’ failure and immorality.

CNN Claims N Korea Leader in Grave Danger after Surgery North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery, CNN claimed nameless US government source.

US Oil Prices Back in Positive Territory after Historical Collapse US oil prices rebounded back into positive territory Tuesday, a day after a historic plunge into negative territory for the first time as a coronavirus-triggered collapse in demand leaves the world awash in crude.

Syria Intercepts Israeli Missiles over Palmyra Syria has intercepted a number of Israeli missiles over the ancient city of Palmyra in the central province of Homs.

Iran Increases Range of Naval Missiles to 700km: IRGC Navy Commander Iran has increased the range of its naval missiles to 700 kilometers despite US Sanctions, the commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Monday.

Kim Never Sent ‘Nice Note’ to Trump: North Korea South Korea rejected US president’s claim that he received a positive letter from Kim Jong Un, urging Donald Trump to refrain from using his relations with the North Korean leader for “selfish purposes.”

Oil prices Hit $15 for First Time in 21 Years Oil Prices plunged into their lowest level in more than 2 years as result of crumbling demand for crude

Pakistan, India Spar over Treatment of Minorities, Coronavirus Response Pakistani Premier accused Indian government of deliberately targeting Muslims to divert attention from its poor response to the coronavirus epidemic.

South Koreans Return to Work, Crowd Parks, Malls as Social Distancing Rules Ease South Koreans are returning to work and crowding shopping malls, parks, golf courses and some restaurants as South Korea relaxes social distancing rules amid a continued downward trend in

Gunman Kills at Least 16 in Canada’s Worst Mass Shooting A Canadian gunman who at one point masqueraded as a policeman killed at least 16 people in the province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, in what was the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in 30 years.

Illegal Presence of US Forces Source of in West Asia: Iran The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps condemned the illegal presence of US forces in Persian Gulf Region as the main source of mischief and insecurity, reiterating the call for the full withdrawal of all American forces from the region.

Trump Warns China of ‘Consequences’ over Covid-19 Pandemic US president said China should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Wednesday 22 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US Health officials say two people died with the coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the disease.

Santa Clara County officials said Tuesday the people died at home Feb. 6 and Feb. 17, with the first death in the nation from the virus reported on Feb. 29 in Kirkland, Washington. The Medical Examiner-Coroner received confirmation Tuesday that tissue samples sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested positive for the virus, officials said.

The announcement came after California Gov. Gavin Newsom promised a “deep dive” update Wednesday of the state’s ability to test for the coronavirus and to track and isolate people who have it, one of the six indicators he says is key to lifting a “stay-at-home” order that has slowed the spread of the disease while forcing millions of people to file for unemployment benefits.

“This will go to the obvious questions and queries that all of us are asking: When? ... When do you see a little bit of a release in the valve so that we can let out a little of this pressure,” Newsom said Tuesday, teasing what he says will be the first of regular weekly updates on the state’s progress toward reopening.

Newsom says the state is testing an average of 14,500 people per day, up from just 2,000 tests per day at the beginning of April. Still, in a state of nearly 40 million people, that’s not enough for public health officials to know for sure the reach of the highly contagious virus that is still causing outbreaks across the state in nursing homes and homeless shelters.

Newsom said he wants the state to test at least 25,000 people per day by the end of April.

Over the weekend, the California Department of Public Health issued new testing guidance that, for the first time, recommends testing for people in high-risk settings even if they do not have symptoms. The new advice is aimed at hospitals, jails and homeless shelters — three places where physical distancing is difficult.

California has more than 35,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,300 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

California has been under a mandatory, statewide stay-at-home order for more than a month. Last week, Newsom said he won’t consider loosening that order until hospitalizations, particularly those in intensive care units, flatten and start to decline for at least two weeks. Tuesday, Newsom announced intensive care hospitalizations rose 3.8%.

Other indicators Newsom says he is monitoring include whether the state has adequate protective gear for health care workers, better treatment for the disease and expanded testing.

Some local governments are already loosening their stay-at-home orders. Officials in Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, have allowed public and private golf courses to reopen while limiting play to foursomes, requiring physical distancing and face coverings and banning caddies, gatherings and dining in clubhouses.

At Van Buren Golf Center in Riverside, supervisor Angel Zabala said business was steady when the nine-hole course reopened Tuesday.

“A lot of people are happy,” Zabala said. “People have expressed relief as far as we’re finally open.”

Newsom said his administration is getting calls from local governments around the state with questions about how they might gradually loosen their stay-at-home orders.

“Everybody has a different timeline. So that’s the challenge,” Newsom said.

Newsom’s news conference, scheduled for noon Wednesday, will be watched closely by business groups who are clamoring to reopen so they can start paying their workers again.

“We just hope (Wednesday) we might hear of some additional steps from the governor that small businesses will be able to take towards opening their doors and turning their lights on,” said John Kabateck, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business.

Restaurants were some of the first businesses ordered to close because of the virus outbreak, and they have suffered some of the heaviest job losses. A survey of restaurant operators conducted by the National Restaurant Association found more than 1 million workers had either lost their jobs or been furloughed since March — at least 70% of all restaurant employees that were working in February.

But like most industries, restaurant operators are torn between the desire to get back to work and not wanting to rush back too soon and risk setting off another deadly outbreak of the disease, said Jot Condie, CEO of the California Restaurant Association.

“We’re hopeful that we get this right the first time,” he said.

Source: The Associated Press

 

Libyas UN-Recognized Govt on Offensive

