India Keeps Anti-Muslim Crackdown, Now Under Coronavirus Pandemic Excuse

  Wednesday 22 April 2020

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad?

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

2 Died with Coronavirus Weeks before 1st US Virus Death

2 Died with Coronavirus Weeks before 1st US Virus Death

US Health officials say two people died with the coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the disease.

China Blames Australia for Copying US, Blaming Beijing for Pandemic China rebuked Australia for copying the US and attempting to frame Beijing as the party responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite into Orbit Iran has successfully launched and placed its first military satellite into the orbit.

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19 WeCopwatch, an activist organization dedicated to the nonviolent observation of police, says that corrections officers threatened to deliberately infect Ramsey Orta for weeks before he tested positive.

US Crude Prices Turns Negative again The US crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading below zero following Monday’s historic crash, which saw prices enter negative territory for the first time ever.

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent Eye-watering fresh figures released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics reveal that the true extent of the Covid-19 death toll in England is likely 41 percent higher than the figures released by the UK government indicated.

Life with Coronavirus Must be Considered New Normal: WHO Life with the new coronavirus must be considered a new normal until vaccination or effective treatment is developed for the disease caused by the pathogen (COVID-19), the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Coronavirus Shows West’s Failure, Immorality: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says the ongoing global crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic has exposed Western countries’ failure and immorality.

CNN Claims N Korea Leader in Grave Danger after Surgery North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery, CNN claimed nameless US government source.

US Oil Prices Back in Positive Territory after Historical Collapse US oil prices rebounded back into positive territory Tuesday, a day after a historic plunge into negative territory for the first time as a coronavirus-triggered collapse in demand leaves the world awash in crude.

Syria Intercepts Israeli Missiles over Palmyra Syria has intercepted a number of Israeli missiles over the ancient city of Palmyra in the central province of Homs.

Iran Increases Range of Naval Missiles to 700km: IRGC Navy Commander Iran has increased the range of its naval missiles to 700 kilometers despite US Sanctions, the commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Monday.

Kim Never Sent ‘Nice Note’ to Trump: North Korea South Korea rejected US president’s claim that he received a positive letter from Kim Jong Un, urging Donald Trump to refrain from using his relations with the North Korean leader for “selfish purposes.”

Oil prices Hit $15 for First Time in 21 Years Oil Prices plunged into their lowest level in more than 2 years as result of crumbling demand for crude

Pakistan, India Spar over Treatment of Minorities, Coronavirus Response Pakistani Premier accused Indian government of deliberately targeting Muslims to divert attention from its poor response to the coronavirus epidemic.

South Koreans Return to Work, Crowd Parks, Malls as Social Distancing Rules Ease South Koreans are returning to work and crowding shopping malls, parks, golf courses and some restaurants as South Korea relaxes social distancing rules amid a continued downward trend in

Gunman Kills at Least 16 in Canada’s Worst Mass Shooting A Canadian gunman who at one point masqueraded as a policeman killed at least 16 people in the province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, in what was the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in 30 years.

US Covid-19 Deaths Pass 40,000

Illegal Presence of US Forces Source of in West Asia: Iran The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps condemned the illegal presence of US forces in Persian Gulf Region as the main source of mischief and insecurity, reiterating the call for the full withdrawal of all American forces from the region.

Trump Warns China of ‘Consequences’ over Covid-19 Pandemic US president said China should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

alwaght.com
India Keeps Anti-Muslim Crackdown, Now Under Coronavirus Pandemic Excuse

Wednesday 22 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
India Keeps Anti-Muslim Crackdown, Now Under Coronavirus Pandemic Excuse

Alwaght- While the coronavirus outbreak across the world causes a variety of problems for people in many countries, in India the government discrimination and crackdown against the Muslim citizens are being pursued even more intensively. 

Reports said that last week the Indian government closed down Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic missionary movement, in the capital New Delhi and accused Muslims of spreading the coronavirus in the country. 

Reuter’s news agency, citing state authorities, reported that the Islamic center accepted visitors from across the country despite the government’s implementation of the social distancing to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The news agency further reported that the government transferred by bus all of those present in the five-story building to a quarantine site somewhere in New Delhi. 

New Delhi authorities claimed that protocols of quarantine were not followed at the place and that such disregard of the law was seen as “offensive action.” 

The government ordered the city authorities to find those visited the place over the past few days and test them for COVID-19. 

Islamic countries’ criticism 

As the Indian government steps up its anti-Muslim crackdown under the allegations of virus spread, some Islamic countries criticized New Delhi’s treatment of the Muslim community. 

Pakistan’s media on Monday reflected a Twitter message by Prime Minister Imran Khan who censured India’s policy of targeting the Muslim minority in the country. 

Imran Khan said that the Indian government’s quarantine plan has so far left thousands of citizens facing starvation risks. Instead of correcting its policy, New Delhi targets the Muslim minority to distract the reactions to this policy, PM Imran Khan’s post suggested.

Targeting the Muslims in India and the violation against them is akin to the Nazis’ treatment of the Jews during WWII, he said. 

He further accused the government of PM Narendra Modi of promoting racism in the country and said that the racial supremacy approach defines the close government bonds with racism. 

The General Secretariat and Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Sunday blasted the growing violence against the Indian Muslims as the coronavirus crisis hits the country. It urged New Delhi to take steps to secure the rights of the Muslim community in the country. 

Records of discrimination against Indian Muslims 

The recent actions against the Muslims are not the only discriminatory measure against the minority, however. 

Last year, during Trump’s visit to India, clashes erupted in which the Hindus attacked the homes of Muslims and left behind big human and material damages to the community. 

The clashes have their root in the parliament’s new citizenship law approved in early December last year, so far causing resounding tensions. The controversial bill enables many ethno-sectarian groups to get Indian citizenship but excludes the Muslims. 

The journalists closely following the clashes blame the police and government forces and suggest that the security forces in the right-wing government of PM Modi did not take the necessary actions to prevent looting and torching the places and assets belonging to the Muslims. 

What over the past few months disrupted India’s calm is the bill approved by the parliament’s upper house in which non-Muslim migrants from neighboring countries could apply for Indian nationality. The law is part of the policy of the radical government of Modi to marginalize the 200-million minority and an offense to the equality principle highlighted by the constitution of India. It was passed by 125 yes against 105 no votes by the upper house, locally known as Rajya Sabha. It facilities granting citizenship to illegal non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan but makes the process difficult for Muslims. 

Some 700 Indian prominent figures including academics and actors signed a statement condemning the move. They said that the government seems to be resolved to fuel severe turbulence in Indian society. 

PM Modi declares war on Indian Muslims’ identity 

The new citizenship law, whose discriminatory nature even drew condemnation from non-Muslim Indians, is not the only anti-Muslim move by PM Modi’s government. Before this move, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) changed Islamic-rooted names of many of the historical sites in the country in a bid to promote their position among the non-Muslim majority.  

For example, Allahabad (the village or place of Allah) was renamed to Prayagraj, indicating how the ruling party’s leaders were unhappy with the naming of the nearly five-centuries-old city by a Muslim ruler. The local government headed by a Hindu governor who is close to Modi changed the name of the northern city of Faizabad to Ayodhya which is the so-called birthplace of the Hindu deity Rama. 

The hardline government of Modi has promised that it will soon change to a Hindu one the name of Agra city in Uttar Pradesh state, which hosts the landmark cultural site Taj Mahal that was built in the early 17th century by Muslim emperor Shah Jahan. Ahmadabad in Gujarat state in southern India will also not survive the renaming campaign, as the government promised. 

What is clear is that the fundamentalist government of Modi has launched a massive effort to eliminate the Islamic signs and identity from the “72-nation” country to make it a country for Hindus as they insist. In the eyes of the fundamentalist Indian leaders, the campaign is a return to the “glorious past” of Hindus. The measures purposely blur the Muslim history and identity in India. To put it differently, elimination of the Muslim names by the Indian government is a tactic to marginalize the Muslim community in the country and deny them any share from India’s past and history.

Tags :

India Muslims Coronavirus Discrimination Modi

