Saudi Arabia And Big Lie of Ceasefire In Yemen

  Wednesday 22 April 2020

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad?

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19

WeCopwatch, an activist organization dedicated to the nonviolent observation of police, says that corrections officers threatened to deliberately infect Ramsey Orta for weeks before he tested positive.

US Crude Prices Turns Negative again The US crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading below zero following Monday’s historic crash, which saw prices enter negative territory for the first time ever.

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent Eye-watering fresh figures released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics reveal that the true extent of the Covid-19 death toll in England is likely 41 percent higher than the figures released by the UK government indicated.

Life with Coronavirus Must be Considered New Normal: WHO Life with the new coronavirus must be considered a new normal until vaccination or effective treatment is developed for the disease caused by the pathogen (COVID-19), the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Coronavirus Shows West’s Failure, Immorality: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says the ongoing global crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic has exposed Western countries’ failure and immorality.

CNN Claims N Korea Leader in Grave Danger after Surgery North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery, CNN claimed nameless US government source.

US Oil Prices Back in Positive Territory after Historical Collapse US oil prices rebounded back into positive territory Tuesday, a day after a historic plunge into negative territory for the first time as a coronavirus-triggered collapse in demand leaves the world awash in crude.

Syria Intercepts Israeli Missiles over Palmyra Syria has intercepted a number of Israeli missiles over the ancient city of Palmyra in the central province of Homs.

Iran Increases Range of Naval Missiles to 700km: IRGC Navy Commander Iran has increased the range of its naval missiles to 700 kilometers despite US Sanctions, the commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Monday.

Kim Never Sent ‘Nice Note’ to Trump: North Korea South Korea rejected US president’s claim that he received a positive letter from Kim Jong Un, urging Donald Trump to refrain from using his relations with the North Korean leader for “selfish purposes.”

Oil prices Hit $15 for First Time in 21 Years Oil Prices plunged into their lowest level in more than 2 years as result of crumbling demand for crude

Pakistan, India Spar over Treatment of Minorities, Coronavirus Response Pakistani Premier accused Indian government of deliberately targeting Muslims to divert attention from its poor response to the coronavirus epidemic.

South Koreans Return to Work, Crowd Parks, Malls as Social Distancing Rules Ease South Koreans are returning to work and crowding shopping malls, parks, golf courses and some restaurants as South Korea relaxes social distancing rules amid a continued downward trend in

Gunman Kills at Least 16 in Canada’s Worst Mass Shooting A Canadian gunman who at one point masqueraded as a policeman killed at least 16 people in the province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, in what was the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in 30 years.

US Covid-19 Deaths Pass 40,000

Illegal Presence of US Forces Source of in West Asia: Iran The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps condemned the illegal presence of US forces in Persian Gulf Region as the main source of mischief and insecurity, reiterating the call for the full withdrawal of all American forces from the region.

Trump Warns China of ‘Consequences’ over Covid-19 Pandemic US president said China should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

1 in 3 Test Positive for Covid-19 Antibodies in Pilot Massachusetts Street Study About a third of 200 randomly tested residents of Chelsea, Massachusetts, were found to have Covid-19-related antibodies in yet another indication that the virus could be far more widespread and much less lethal than believed.

Trump Claims China Must be Hiding True Covid-19 Fatalities Donald Trump blasted the media for reporting official data that have cast the US as the world’s worst coronavirus hot spot, instead of pursuing allegations of a Chinese conspiracy.

UAE-Backed Separatists Warn of ’Imminent War’ with Saudi Mercenaries in Yemen UAE-backed Separatists warned of an "imminent war" with Saudi-Backed militants as divisions between the two sides continue to deepen.

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Saudi Arabia And Big Lie of Ceasefire In Yemen

Wednesday 22 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Arabia And Big Lie of Ceasefire In Yemen

Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Cities despite Ceasefire Claim

Saudi Regime Breaches Ceasefire in Yemen Hours after Declaring It

Saudi Arabia Breached UN-Brokered Ceasefire in Yemen

Alwaght- The Saudi-led anti-Yemeni Arab coalition on April 8 announced that it would stop its unceasing attacks on the war-weary Yemen as part of a ceasefire set for April 9. The Saudis said that the unilaterally-announced cessation of the bombing campaign would last for two weeks and it would be extended if it is welcomed by the warring sides. 

Despite the claims by the aggression coalition, the attacks over the past week showed no signs of decline and the positions belonging to the Yemeni forces were raided from the air and ground. This is while the civilians, as over the past five years, are still not immune to attacks of the Arab kingdom-headed alliance. 

Saudis decline to show commitment to their unilateral truce 

Turki al-Maliki, the spokesman to the Arab bloc in Yemen, on Wednesday, April 8 officially declared a truce in the Arab country, adding that it will hold for two weeks and is open to extension should it prove successful. 

But the field reports suggest that the alliance forces showed no adherence to the self-declared ceasefire and kept their daily attacks by fighter jets and artillery in a variety of Yemeni regions. Major General Yahya Saree, the spokesman to the Yemeni armed forces, on Sunday said that the Arab coalition continues its strikes on various parts of the country. 

In a Twitter message, he said over the last 24 hours the Saudi warplanes launched some 30 air raids in the two provinces of Ma’arib in the center and Al-Jawf in the north, where recently Yemen’s army liberated large tracts of land from the grip of the coalition and its mercenaries. 

Yemen’s Al-Massirah news network on Sunday night, citing military sources, reported that the aggression forces violated the truce 68 times on Hudaydah front over the past 24 hours. 

The spokesman to the Yemeni forces on Monday held that the Saudi warplanes over the past 24 hours struck 10 times Khab and Al-Sha’af districts in Al-Jawf, 17 times Majzar district, and 3 times Sarwah district in Ma’arib province. Saree added that the bombings killed a child, a teenage girl, and a woman, beside wounding a man. 

According to Al-Massirah, the Saudi forces and their allied mercenaries violated the truce by 26 times of artillery attacks and 41 times of shootings in various regions. 

In response to the claimed cessation of the attacks, the National Salvation Government (NSG) in the capital Sana’a released a document in which the Saudis are invited to lift the several-year all-out sea, air, and ground siege on Yemen, compensate the heavy destruction caused by their air campaign, pay expenses of the NSG for 10 years, and recognize Ansarullah as the legal government in Yemen. 

Why does the Saudi coalition not adhere to the ceasefire? 

Ali al-Emad, a member of Ansarullah political office, earlier in an interview said that intelligence and field developments indicate that the Saudi’s main aim behind the suggestion of the truce is buying the time Riyadh badly needs. “The kingdom is playing with the ceasefire card,” he added. 

Talking to the Al-Ahd news website, al-Emad said that since the ceasefire was announced Saudi Arabia opened four new fronts, with the first three being in Ma’arib, Al-Jawf, and Taiz. “The fourth front is Al-Bayda province,” he went on, adding: “It is preparing to open a new one in Makiras district also in Al-Bayda.”

The Yemeni official further held that over the recent weeks and mainly following the frequent Yemeni army’s advances in Naham and Al-Jawf, the army moved to liberate Ma’arib in its entirety. 

“Responding to this pro-liberation campaign, the Saudis mobilized their media, their diplomats, and even their mediators and journalists to mediate in a bid to check the fast advances of the Yemeni army,” al-Emad told the news outlet. 

He further said that the mediation and negotiations with all members of the Ansarullah political office have been unprecedented. Even the UN special envoy to Yemen conflict Martin Griffiths in person traveled to both Sana’a and Riyadh and met Ansarullah’s leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi to talk a solution to the crisis, now in its fifth year. 

So, it seems that despite the Saudi allegations and the heavy propagandistic campaign surrounding the ceasefire, since the beginning Ansarullah was aware that the Saudi truce was just a propagandistic show. 

Not only the Saudis are not committed to their unilateral ceasefire but also amid the global media involvement with the coronavirus outbreak they are filing their arsenal with new weapons from its Western arms suppliers for use in the war against the Yemenis. 

Yemen’s foreign ministry on Monday regretted a decision by some Western countries to resume their weapons deliveries to Saudi Arabia and its ally the United Arab Emirates.

“The resumption of arms deliveries reveals that the claims about the Arab coalition’s interest in peace and ceasefire are just bogus,” the ministry’s statement read. 

The Sana'a-based administration condemned the Western excuses that the resumption of the arms sales to Riyadh is to raise cash to cover the economic damages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, reminding that the solution for tackling the pandemic-caused economic crisis is not selling arms to countries that commit crimes against humanity in the war. It further called on the international community to press for ending the war and cooperate to contain the infectious disease. 

The ministry further called on the parliaments, legal organizations, and human rights activists to press their countries to “stop new arms sales to the aggression countries.” 

Therefore, with regard to the lack of commitment to the self-declared Saudi ceasefire and the records of violation of the past ceasefire deals by the Saudi forces, it appears that the only way of forcing the Saudi-led coalition to stop its hostilities and exit from Yemen is Sana’a’s massive military response. 

 

