What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad?

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

News

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19

Man Who Filmed Police Murder of Eric Garner Says Prison Guards Threatened to Give Him COVID-19

WeCopwatch, an activist organization dedicated to the nonviolent observation of police, says that corrections officers threatened to deliberately infect Ramsey Orta for weeks before he tested positive.

US Crude Prices Turns Negative again The US crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading below zero following Monday’s historic crash, which saw prices enter negative territory for the first time ever.

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent Eye-watering fresh figures released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics reveal that the true extent of the Covid-19 death toll in England is likely 41 percent higher than the figures released by the UK government indicated.

Life with Coronavirus Must be Considered New Normal: WHO Life with the new coronavirus must be considered a new normal until vaccination or effective treatment is developed for the disease caused by the pathogen (COVID-19), the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Coronavirus Shows West’s Failure, Immorality: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says the ongoing global crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic has exposed Western countries’ failure and immorality.

CNN Claims N Korea Leader in Grave Danger after Surgery North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery, CNN claimed nameless US government source.

US Oil Prices Back in Positive Territory after Historical Collapse US oil prices rebounded back into positive territory Tuesday, a day after a historic plunge into negative territory for the first time as a coronavirus-triggered collapse in demand leaves the world awash in crude.

Syria Intercepts Israeli Missiles over Palmyra Syria has intercepted a number of Israeli missiles over the ancient city of Palmyra in the central province of Homs.

Iran Increases Range of Naval Missiles to 700km: IRGC Navy Commander Iran has increased the range of its naval missiles to 700 kilometers despite US Sanctions, the commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Monday.

Kim Never Sent ‘Nice Note’ to Trump: North Korea South Korea rejected US president’s claim that he received a positive letter from Kim Jong Un, urging Donald Trump to refrain from using his relations with the North Korean leader for “selfish purposes.”

Oil prices Hit $15 for First Time in 21 Years Oil Prices plunged into their lowest level in more than 2 years as result of crumbling demand for crude

Pakistan, India Spar over Treatment of Minorities, Coronavirus Response Pakistani Premier accused Indian government of deliberately targeting Muslims to divert attention from its poor response to the coronavirus epidemic.

South Koreans Return to Work, Crowd Parks, Malls as Social Distancing Rules Ease South Koreans are returning to work and crowding shopping malls, parks, golf courses and some restaurants as South Korea relaxes social distancing rules amid a continued downward trend in

Gunman Kills at Least 16 in Canada’s Worst Mass Shooting A Canadian gunman who at one point masqueraded as a policeman killed at least 16 people in the province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, in what was the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in 30 years.

US Covid-19 Deaths Pass 40,000

Illegal Presence of US Forces Source of in West Asia: Iran The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps condemned the illegal presence of US forces in Persian Gulf Region as the main source of mischief and insecurity, reiterating the call for the full withdrawal of all American forces from the region.

Trump Warns China of ‘Consequences’ over Covid-19 Pandemic US president said China should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

1 in 3 Test Positive for Covid-19 Antibodies in Pilot Massachusetts Street Study About a third of 200 randomly tested residents of Chelsea, Massachusetts, were found to have Covid-19-related antibodies in yet another indication that the virus could be far more widespread and much less lethal than believed.

Trump Claims China Must be Hiding True Covid-19 Fatalities Donald Trump blasted the media for reporting official data that have cast the US as the world’s worst coronavirus hot spot, instead of pursuing allegations of a Chinese conspiracy.

UAE-Backed Separatists Warn of ’Imminent War’ with Saudi Mercenaries in Yemen UAE-backed Separatists warned of an "imminent war" with Saudi-Backed militants as divisions between the two sides continue to deepen.

Eye-watering fresh figures released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics reveal that the true extent of the Covid-19 death toll in England is likely 41 percent higher than the figures released by the UK government indicated.

In its latest report on Tuesday morning, the ONS revealed that it recorded 13,121 deaths up to April 10, whereas the official government figures for those who died in hospital only reached 9,288, roughly 41 percent lower.

The discrepancy in the figures is caused by the fact that the UK only includes people who have tested positive for the virus and die in hospital in its daily fatality updates. More than 16 percent of Covid-19 related deaths occurred in care homes or private homes, which once again highlights the ongoing problem in the UK around recording deaths directly stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, was mentioned in at least one third of all death certificates signed in England and Wales up to April 19. In London, that percentage was more than 50 percent.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, which tracks reports of cases and confirms them with local health departments, the UK currently has 125,856 confirmed cases of confirmed coronavirus infection. The country's death toll stands at 16,550 while just 446 patients have recovered. Among them, is British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 

Johnson’s Conservative Party government has been repeatedly criticized both for its failure to prepare for such a catastrophic public health event and for its response to it, with lacklustre and delayed measures likely increasing the infection rate, placing additional burden on an already beleaguered, understaffed and underfunded National Health Service.

Source: RT

 

