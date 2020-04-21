Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 21 April 2020

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad?

What Does Kurdish Delegation Seek In Baghdad? The Kurdish delegation has much to discuss in Baghdad, from oil and budget to the disputed regions and government formation.

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

The US crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading below zero following Monday’s historic crash, which saw prices enter negative territory for the first time ever.

Latest Stats Suggest UK Government Underreported Covid-19 Deaths by over 40 Percent Eye-watering fresh figures released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics reveal that the true extent of the Covid-19 death toll in England is likely 41 percent higher than the figures released by the UK government indicated.

Life with Coronavirus Must be Considered New Normal: WHO Life with the new coronavirus must be considered a new normal until vaccination or effective treatment is developed for the disease caused by the pathogen (COVID-19), the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Coronavirus Shows West’s Failure, Immorality: Syrian President Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says the ongoing global crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic has exposed Western countries’ failure and immorality.

CNN Claims N Korea Leader in Grave Danger after Surgery North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery, CNN claimed nameless US government source.

US Oil Prices Back in Positive Territory after Historical Collapse US oil prices rebounded back into positive territory Tuesday, a day after a historic plunge into negative territory for the first time as a coronavirus-triggered collapse in demand leaves the world awash in crude.

Syria Intercepts Israeli Missiles over Palmyra Syria has intercepted a number of Israeli missiles over the ancient city of Palmyra in the central province of Homs.

Iran Increases Range of Naval Missiles to 700km: IRGC Navy Commander Iran has increased the range of its naval missiles to 700 kilometers despite US Sanctions, the commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Monday.

Kim Never Sent ‘Nice Note’ to Trump: North Korea South Korea rejected US president’s claim that he received a positive letter from Kim Jong Un, urging Donald Trump to refrain from using his relations with the North Korean leader for “selfish purposes.”

Oil prices Hit $15 for First Time in 21 Years Oil Prices plunged into their lowest level in more than 2 years as result of crumbling demand for crude

Pakistan, India Spar over Treatment of Minorities, Coronavirus Response Pakistani Premier accused Indian government of deliberately targeting Muslims to divert attention from its poor response to the coronavirus epidemic.

South Koreans Return to Work, Crowd Parks, Malls as Social Distancing Rules Ease South Koreans are returning to work and crowding shopping malls, parks, golf courses and some restaurants as South Korea relaxes social distancing rules amid a continued downward trend in

Gunman Kills at Least 16 in Canada’s Worst Mass Shooting A Canadian gunman who at one point masqueraded as a policeman killed at least 16 people in the province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, in what was the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in 30 years.

US Covid-19 Deaths Pass 40,000

Illegal Presence of US Forces Source of in West Asia: Iran The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps condemned the illegal presence of US forces in Persian Gulf Region as the main source of mischief and insecurity, reiterating the call for the full withdrawal of all American forces from the region.

Trump Warns China of ‘Consequences’ over Covid-19 Pandemic US president said China should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

1 in 3 Test Positive for Covid-19 Antibodies in Pilot Massachusetts Street Study About a third of 200 randomly tested residents of Chelsea, Massachusetts, were found to have Covid-19-related antibodies in yet another indication that the virus could be far more widespread and much less lethal than believed.

Trump Claims China Must be Hiding True Covid-19 Fatalities Donald Trump blasted the media for reporting official data that have cast the US as the world’s worst coronavirus hot spot, instead of pursuing allegations of a Chinese conspiracy.

UAE-Backed Separatists Warn of ’Imminent War’ with Saudi Mercenaries in Yemen UAE-backed Separatists warned of an "imminent war" with Saudi-Backed militants as divisions between the two sides continue to deepen.

US Considers Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal The US reportedly is mulling the withdrawal of CIA operatives from Afghanistan to further reduce violence in the war-ravaged country.

News

Life with Coronavirus Must be Considered New Normal: WHO

Tuesday 21 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Life with Coronavirus Must be Considered New Normal: WHO
Alwaght- Life with the new coronavirus must be considered a new normal until vaccination or effective treatment is developed for the disease caused by the pathogen (COVID-19), the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Takeshi Kasai, the WHO’s regional director for the Western Pacific, said at an online press conference on Tuesday that people had to be ready for a new way of living with the virus.

“At least until a vaccine, or a very effective treatment, is found, this process will need to become our new normal,” Kasai said.

He added that any lifting of lockdown measures around the world had to be done carefully and in stages, warning about a resurgent, potentially overwhelming outbreak if restrictions were eased prematurely.

Northwest China sees return of viral cases

China’s northwestern province of Shaanxi on Tuesday reported its first coronavirus cases in about three weeks, all of them of Chinese nationals returning from abroad.

The new cases included 21 new infections as well as seven cases with no clinical symptoms. They had been on board a commercial flight from Moscow that landed in Xian, the capital of Shaanxi, on Monday.

Mainland China has recorded 82,758 cases and 4,632 deaths as of Monday, according to the country’s National Health Commission.

Thailand records lowest daily coronavirus count

A health official in Thailand said on Tuesday that the country had registered 19 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily count in over a month.

Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, also reported that a 50-year-old taxi driver had died of COVID-19.

Thailand has reported a total of 2,811 cases and 48 deaths so far.

Germany’s cases jump by 1,785

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany jumped by 1,785 to 143,457, while the death toll increased by 194 to 4,598, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia to ban praying in the two Holy Mosques in Ramadan

Saudi Arabia on Monday extended the suspension of praying in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s holiest places, during the fasting month of Ramadan, which will begin later this month.

The number of cases in the six Arab states in the Persian Gulf region has exceeded 28,000, with more than 170 deaths, despite curfews and other restrictions, including the suspension of passenger flights.

Kuwait prolongs curfew

A Kuwaiti government spokesman said on Monday that Kuwait would extend the suspension of work in the public sector, including at government ministries, until May 31 and prolong a nationwide curfew for 16 hours.

The 4 pm to 8 am curfew would go into effect at the start of Ramadan.

Qatar to lift restrictions on infection hotspot

Qatar said it would lift a lockdown imposed since March 17 on a large section of a densely-populated working-class industrial zone that emerged as a hotspot for the outbreak in the country, gradually starting Wednesday.

A government spokeswoman said the decision was made after about 6,500 workers were moved into quarantine between April 14-17 as a precautionary step although they showed no clear symptoms of COVID-19.

Erdogan announces lockdown in 31 Turkish cities

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a four-day lockdown would be imposed in 31 cities starting Thursday.

Similar measures were imposed in Turkey over the past two weekends.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday that confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey had increased by 4,674 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 90,980, and 123 more people had died, taking the toll to 2,140.

 An aerial picture shows a general view of iconic Taksim Square and Istiklal Avenue, main shopping center of Istanbul on April 19, 2020, as Turkish government announced a two-day curfew to prevent the spread of the coronavirus epidemic. (Photo by AFP)

Mexico sees deadliest day of violence amid outbreak

In Mexico, the coronavirus outbreak has not reined in typical violence, with 105 murders being reported on Monday despite the quarantine measures imposed by the government to prevent the spread of the disease.

According to official data, Sunday was Mexico’s deadliest day this year after the homicide toll surpassed the latest high of 104 people on April 4, 2020.

“We are addressing the issue of the coronavirus, but unfortunately we continue to have problems with homicides,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

“Once we get through this difficult situation,” he said in reference to the epidemic, “we are going to give (the criminals) options, alternatives so that they can rejoin public life, be good people.”

