  Tuesday 21 April 2020

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

CNN Claims N Korea Leader in Grave Danger after Surgery

CNN Claims N Korea Leader in Grave Danger after Surgery

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery, CNN claimed nameless US government source.

US Oil Prices Back in Positive Territory after Historical Collapse US oil prices rebounded back into positive territory Tuesday, a day after a historic plunge into negative territory for the first time as a coronavirus-triggered collapse in demand leaves the world awash in crude.

Syria Intercepts Israeli Missiles over Palmyra Syria has intercepted a number of Israeli missiles over the ancient city of Palmyra in the central province of Homs.

Iran Increases Range of Naval Missiles to 700km: IRGC Navy Commander Iran has increased the range of its naval missiles to 700 kilometers despite US Sanctions, the commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Monday.

Kim Never Sent ‘Nice Note’ to Trump: North Korea South Korea rejected US president’s claim that he received a positive letter from Kim Jong Un, urging Donald Trump to refrain from using his relations with the North Korean leader for “selfish purposes.”

Oil prices Hit $15 for First Time in 21 Years Oil Prices plunged into their lowest level in more than 2 years as result of crumbling demand for crude

Pakistan, India Spar over Treatment of Minorities, Coronavirus Response Pakistani Premier accused Indian government of deliberately targeting Muslims to divert attention from its poor response to the coronavirus epidemic.

South Koreans Return to Work, Crowd Parks, Malls as Social Distancing Rules Ease South Koreans are returning to work and crowding shopping malls, parks, golf courses and some restaurants as South Korea relaxes social distancing rules amid a continued downward trend in

Gunman Kills at Least 16 in Canada’s Worst Mass Shooting A Canadian gunman who at one point masqueraded as a policeman killed at least 16 people in the province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, in what was the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in 30 years.

US Covid-19 Deaths Pass 40,000

Illegal Presence of US Forces Source of in West Asia: Iran The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps condemned the illegal presence of US forces in Persian Gulf Region as the main source of mischief and insecurity, reiterating the call for the full withdrawal of all American forces from the region.

Trump Warns China of ‘Consequences’ over Covid-19 Pandemic US president said China should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

1 in 3 Test Positive for Covid-19 Antibodies in Pilot Massachusetts Street Study About a third of 200 randomly tested residents of Chelsea, Massachusetts, were found to have Covid-19-related antibodies in yet another indication that the virus could be far more widespread and much less lethal than believed.

Trump Claims China Must be Hiding True Covid-19 Fatalities Donald Trump blasted the media for reporting official data that have cast the US as the world’s worst coronavirus hot spot, instead of pursuing allegations of a Chinese conspiracy.

UAE-Backed Separatists Warn of ’Imminent War’ with Saudi Mercenaries in Yemen UAE-backed Separatists warned of an "imminent war" with Saudi-Backed militants as divisions between the two sides continue to deepen.

US Considers Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal The US reportedly is mulling the withdrawal of CIA operatives from Afghanistan to further reduce violence in the war-ravaged country.

Iran Identifies COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Data for First Time The head of Iran’s Biotechnology Society says Iranian researchers have managed to identify the COVID-19 genome sequencing for the first time in the country.

Covid-19 Outbreak Started Months Earlier, NOT in Wuhan: Cambridge Study The novel coronavirus may have first passed to humans somewhere in southern China months before the outbreak in the city of Wuhan, a new study found, cutting against widely held theories about the origins of the pandemic.

Russia Sends Medical Aid to Syria to Help It Fight Coronavirus Syria received the first shipment of medical aid from Russia to help the war-torn country curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

HRW Concerned over Saudi’s Mass Trial of Palestinians, Jordanians Human Rights Watch (HRW) is concerned about the circumstances surrounding Saudi Arabia’s mass arrest, detention, and trial of scores of Palestinians and Jordanians for, what Riyadh calls, association with an unnamed “terrorist organization.”

alwaght.com
Iran Increases Range of Naval Missiles to 700km: IRGC Navy Commander

Tuesday 21 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Increases Range of Naval Missiles to 700km: IRGC Navy Commander
Alwaght- Iran has increased the range of its naval missiles to 700 kilometers despite US Sanctions, the commander of  Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Monday.

Press TV cited Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri as saying “There was a time when the farthest range of our naval missiles did not exceed 45 km and even that was achieved with assistance from American military advisors”.

“However, we have developed subsurface and surface-to-surface missiles with a range of 700 kilometers, which have been totally made by domestic military elites,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Tangsiri emphasized that foreigners are the source of insecurity in the region and said, "Wherever the Americans have been present, insecurity has followed and we know of nowhere [in the world] where the presence of the Americans has led to security."

He pointed to a recent naval incident between the IRGC's Navy and the US warships in the Persian Gulf and said, "The Americans in this adventurism blocked the way to our vessels in violation of international regulations and even refrained from giving a radio response, but were faced with our forces' strong move."

Tangsiri noted that the presence of the Americans in the Persian Gulf has led to a large increase in the number of maritime incidents, adding, "Since the arrival of the Americans in the region, 550 oil tankers have been targeted [in various attacks] and regional security has been decreased by 55 percent."

In a statement on Wednesday, the United States Navy claimed that 11 Iranian ships repeatedly came close to its military vessels in “dangerous and harassing approaches” in the Persian Gulf. 

It alleged that the Iranian “vessels repeatedly crossed the bows and sterns of the US vessels at extremely close range and high speeds,” and came within 10 yards of the US Coast Guard cutter Maui.

In response to the US claim, the IRGC Navy issued a statement on Sunday, saying the main source of mischief and insecurity in the region is the illegal presence of US terrorist forces, reiterating the call for the full withdrawal of all American forces from the Persian Gulf and West Asia. 

"In order to prevent the continuation of illegal, unprofessional, dangerous and even adventurist behavior of the American terrorists and also to ensure security for Iranian vessels and fight fuel smuggling, the IRGC Navy increased its marine patrols in the Persian Gulf and on Farvardin 27, 1399 [corresponding to April 15, 2019] ... dispatched a group of its vessels, comprised of 11 boats, to the region, where they came face to face with the American warships and military vessels,” it added.

Iranian vessels, usually belonging to the IRGC, commonly patrol the Persian Gulf to ensure the security of the vital global energy hub.

Tensions in the strategic waterway rose significantly last summer after a series of mysterious explosions targeted a number of oil tankers.

The United States, quickly blaming Iran for the incidents without providing conclusive evidence along with other countries such as Saudi Arabia, has since deployed thousands of troops and military equipment to the region.

 

