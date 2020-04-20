Why Is US Remodeling Its Military Presence In Guam?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Kim Never Sent ‘Nice Note’ to Trump: North Korea

Kim Never Sent ‘Nice Note’ to Trump: North Korea

South Korea rejected US president’s claim that he received a positive letter from Kim Jong Un, urging Donald Trump to refrain from using his relations with the North Korean leader for “selfish purposes.”

Oil prices Hit $15 for First Time in 21 Years Oil Prices plunged into their lowest level in more than 2 years as result of crumbling demand for crude

Pakistan, India Spar over Treatment of Minorities, Coronavirus Response Pakistani Premier accused Indian government of deliberately targeting Muslims to divert attention from its poor response to the coronavirus epidemic.

South Koreans Return to Work, Crowd Parks, Malls as Social Distancing Rules Ease South Koreans are returning to work and crowding shopping malls, parks, golf courses and some restaurants as South Korea relaxes social distancing rules amid a continued downward trend in

Gunman Kills at Least 16 in Canada’s Worst Mass Shooting A Canadian gunman who at one point masqueraded as a policeman killed at least 16 people in the province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, in what was the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in 30 years.

US Covid-19 Deaths Pass 40,000

Illegal Presence of US Forces Source of in West Asia: Iran The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps condemned the illegal presence of US forces in Persian Gulf Region as the main source of mischief and insecurity, reiterating the call for the full withdrawal of all American forces from the region.

Trump Warns China of ‘Consequences’ over Covid-19 Pandemic US president said China should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

1 in 3 Test Positive for Covid-19 Antibodies in Pilot Massachusetts Street Study About a third of 200 randomly tested residents of Chelsea, Massachusetts, were found to have Covid-19-related antibodies in yet another indication that the virus could be far more widespread and much less lethal than believed.

Trump Claims China Must be Hiding True Covid-19 Fatalities Donald Trump blasted the media for reporting official data that have cast the US as the world’s worst coronavirus hot spot, instead of pursuing allegations of a Chinese conspiracy.

UAE-Backed Separatists Warn of ’Imminent War’ with Saudi Mercenaries in Yemen UAE-backed Separatists warned of an "imminent war" with Saudi-Backed militants as divisions between the two sides continue to deepen.

US Considers Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal The US reportedly is mulling the withdrawal of CIA operatives from Afghanistan to further reduce violence in the war-ravaged country.

Iran Identifies COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Data for First Time The head of Iran’s Biotechnology Society says Iranian researchers have managed to identify the COVID-19 genome sequencing for the first time in the country.

Covid-19 Outbreak Started Months Earlier, NOT in Wuhan: Cambridge Study The novel coronavirus may have first passed to humans somewhere in southern China months before the outbreak in the city of Wuhan, a new study found, cutting against widely held theories about the origins of the pandemic.

Russia Sends Medical Aid to Syria to Help It Fight Coronavirus Syria received the first shipment of medical aid from Russia to help the war-torn country curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

HRW Concerned over Saudi’s Mass Trial of Palestinians, Jordanians Human Rights Watch (HRW) is concerned about the circumstances surrounding Saudi Arabia’s mass arrest, detention, and trial of scores of Palestinians and Jordanians for, what Riyadh calls, association with an unnamed “terrorist organization.”

Guterres Calls for Protection of Palestinian Prisoners amid Covid-19 Outbreak Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, called for the protection of Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails and detention facilities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Virus of Occupation: Israelis Have Taken To Spitting on Palestinians During Coronavirus Spitting at someone is a universal insult. In Israel, however, spitting at Palestinians is an entirely different story.

China Rejects US Claim of Holding Secret Nuclear Weapon Tests Underground China says it shouldn’t have to bother denying a report from the US State Department that suggests the Chinese government may have triggered secret nuclear blasts at an underground test site last year.

Syrian Villagers Make US Military Convoy to Return to Base Residents of a Syria’s Abu Qasaib reported have stopped a US military convoy on Thursday, forcing the US troops to return to their occupied base

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Why Is US Remodeling Its Military Presence In Guam?

Why Is US Remodeling Its Military Presence In Guam?
Alwaght- US air force has quietly withdrawn all of its bombers from Guam, 16 years after they were deployed to the Pacific Ocean’s island. The White House and Pentagon officials have declined to offer any transparent elaboration on the move and only said that the removal comes as part of a broader strategy with one of its marked traits being unpredictable for the rivals in the sensitive conditions of tensions. 

Guam importance for the US 

Guam is a strategic island in the Pacific Ocean, located accurately in the south of the Korean Peninsula and east of the Philippines. It is an American territory and home to one of the most significant US military bases. In WWII, it fell to the hands of the Japanese forces but two and a half years later, its control was restored by the American military. 

Since 2004 and as part of President George W. Bush's strategy, the US deployed long-range B-52 bombers to Guam. They were operated during the so-called anti-terrorism campaigns and also the Iraq invasion. The US’s main excuse to deploy them a year after the Iraq war was their role in the global campaign against terrorism.  

Over the past few decades China transformed into one of the main challenges to US national security. President Donald Trump in his national security document published in 2017 brazenly talked about the policy to contain China. He marked as the main threat to the US security and interests the Chinese and Russian defense doctrines. So, it is believed that the removal of the B-52s from Guam is part of the US defense doctrine that more than any other time sees possible a war with China. After the US national security document was published, the US Undersecretary of State David Helvey said that Washington will continue to fight terrorism but the competition with the big powers will be the center of the American national security focus. So, the fundamental change in the US defense strategy is the prioritization of the preparation for the war, especially with the big powers. 

The pullout of the strategic bombers means the change of the US tactic in Asia. With its Anderson military base, Guam remains of high strategic importance for containing the US regional rivals like North Korea and China. US Air Force Major Kate Atanasoff, a US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) spokesperson said: “US strategic bombers will continue to operate in the Indo-Pacific, to include Guam, at the timing and tempo of our choosing.” 

Changing the US forces’ makeup in the Korean Peninsula 

Over the past two years, Trump with his show summits with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and buying time sought to frustrate Pyongyang’s offensive policies. He then exited the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) and formed the US Space Forces as the sixth branch of the US military in a bid to take the initiative in the space and modern wars. 

But these moves resulted in the intensification of the tensions in the Korean Peninsula. Last week, the Wall Street Journal, citing Department of State, reported that China might be secretly conducting nuclear tests with very low explosive power despite Beijing’s assertions that it is strictly adhering to an international accord banning all nuclear tests. Also, the US on Friday said that Russia has recently tested an anti-satellite missile system that can destroy satellites from 800 kilometers. The test was conducted from northern Moscow, the report said. Russia has denied it tested such a weapon and blasted the US militarization of the space. 

Rand Corporation, an American think tank, in an assessment of the Chinese power published in late February said that showoff of the better performance of China in the military terms can increase the costs, prolong the conflicts, and add to the risks the US is facing. 

One of the foundations of the US’s new defense doctrine is the employment of “dynamic forces” to face off the new threatening factors. Under this strategy, the equipment, forces, measure, scale, and method of their deployment is designed flexibly for global competition with China and Russia. This design complements an older military strategy in which Washington tries to be strategically predictable but operationally unpredictable. 

According to the air force announcement, the employment of the dynamic forces allows the bombers to use a wider range from outside the country while it keeps them permanently inside the country. The change of the US forces makeup in Guam came as an outcome of a three-month assessment of Russian, Chinese, and North Korean measures. 

North Korea’s Jong-un earlier this year said that the domain and depth of North Korea’s nuclear deterrence depend on the US approach to and treatment of Pyongyang. 

Last month, Korean newspapers reported the activity of missile carriers in a plant near the Sanum-dong Research and Development Facility near the capital Pyongyang. The facility was the site of the test of the first ICBMs that are capable of reaching the US. Along with disclosing the collapse of the US summits with the North, the measures herald a new season of tensions in the Peninsula and dangerous competition of the big powers. A year ago, China equipped its air force with DF-26 ballistic missile, dubbed “Guam killer.” Following Beijing’s measure, the US deployed its B2 Spirit stealth bombers to a military base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. 

Taiwan cause

Another area of tensions between China and the US that has been effective in reviewing the US forces' presence in Guam is the Taiwan cause. Since Trump’s assumption of power in 2017, he used Taiwan, which is Beijing’s red line, to threaten Chinese territorial integrity. Three weeks ago, Trump approved a bill, officially dubbed Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (Taipei) Act, for increasing supports to Taiwan, rendering strong Chinese reaction. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang in reaction said that the US should immediately correct its “mistake” and not implement the act because the “legislation blatantly obstructs other sovereignties from developing legitimate diplomatic relations with China.” China will give a firm response, otherwise, the spokesman threatened. 

As a concrete response, China last week held its fourth war games within the past two months in the Strait of Taiwan. Experts suggest that Beijing is bracing for a military confrontation in the strait. It was after the war games that the US bombers left Guam base after an air runway parade. Kathleen Atanasoff, an American air force officer, said that the bomber pullout was because of the unpredictability of the possible confrontations. 

Graham Allison, an American political scientist and professor at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard who wrote Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides’s Trap in his analysis of the status of Chinese-American competition after the coronavirus crisis said that the intensified coronavirus crisis makes Washington-Beijing competition volatile and reveals the two sides’ structural differences. 

Commenting on the future of these differences, he said: “The narrowing gap between Washington’s and Beijing’s respective global power and military might does not necessarily mean any war between the two under a Thucydides dynamic would be started by one of them directly, but rather where a third player that lights the spark. So in the current situation, Taiwan is a ticking time bomb.” 

Trump, however, prioritizes economic war over military confrontation with the rivals. Still, his policies over the past three years have drawn the US closer to military confrontation in East Asia. 

