American Clinics Report up to 400% Rise in Abortion Requests amid Coronavirus Epidemic

  Monday 20 April 2020

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

South Koreans Return to Work, Crowd Parks, Malls as Social Distancing Rules Ease

South Koreans Return to Work, Crowd Parks, Malls as Social Distancing Rules Ease

South Koreans are returning to work and crowding shopping malls, parks, golf courses and some restaurants as South Korea relaxes social distancing rules amid a continued downward trend in

Gunman Kills at Least 16 in Canada’s Worst Mass Shooting A Canadian gunman who at one point masqueraded as a policeman killed at least 16 people in the province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, in what was the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in 30 years.

US Covid-19 Deaths Pass 40,000

Illegal Presence of US Forces Source of in West Asia: Iran The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps condemned the illegal presence of US forces in Persian Gulf Region as the main source of mischief and insecurity, reiterating the call for the full withdrawal of all American forces from the region.

Trump Warns China of ‘Consequences’ over Covid-19 Pandemic US president said China should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

1 in 3 Test Positive for Covid-19 Antibodies in Pilot Massachusetts Street Study About a third of 200 randomly tested residents of Chelsea, Massachusetts, were found to have Covid-19-related antibodies in yet another indication that the virus could be far more widespread and much less lethal than believed.

Trump Claims China Must be Hiding True Covid-19 Fatalities Donald Trump blasted the media for reporting official data that have cast the US as the world’s worst coronavirus hot spot, instead of pursuing allegations of a Chinese conspiracy.

UAE-Backed Separatists Warn of ’Imminent War’ with Saudi Mercenaries in Yemen UAE-backed Separatists warned of an "imminent war" with Saudi-Backed militants as divisions between the two sides continue to deepen.

US Considers Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal The US reportedly is mulling the withdrawal of CIA operatives from Afghanistan to further reduce violence in the war-ravaged country.

Iran Identifies COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Data for First Time The head of Iran’s Biotechnology Society says Iranian researchers have managed to identify the COVID-19 genome sequencing for the first time in the country.

Covid-19 Outbreak Started Months Earlier, NOT in Wuhan: Cambridge Study The novel coronavirus may have first passed to humans somewhere in southern China months before the outbreak in the city of Wuhan, a new study found, cutting against widely held theories about the origins of the pandemic.

Russia Sends Medical Aid to Syria to Help It Fight Coronavirus Syria received the first shipment of medical aid from Russia to help the war-torn country curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

HRW Concerned over Saudi’s Mass Trial of Palestinians, Jordanians Human Rights Watch (HRW) is concerned about the circumstances surrounding Saudi Arabia’s mass arrest, detention, and trial of scores of Palestinians and Jordanians for, what Riyadh calls, association with an unnamed “terrorist organization.”

Guterres Calls for Protection of Palestinian Prisoners amid Covid-19 Outbreak Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, called for the protection of Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails and detention facilities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Virus of Occupation: Israelis Have Taken To Spitting on Palestinians During Coronavirus Spitting at someone is a universal insult. In Israel, however, spitting at Palestinians is an entirely different story.

China Rejects US Claim of Holding Secret Nuclear Weapon Tests Underground China says it shouldn’t have to bother denying a report from the US State Department that suggests the Chinese government may have triggered secret nuclear blasts at an underground test site last year.

Syrian Villagers Make US Military Convoy to Return to Base Residents of a Syria’s Abu Qasaib reported have stopped a US military convoy on Thursday, forcing the US troops to return to their occupied base

China Raises Covid-19 Deaths in Wuhan by 50 Percent China on Friday revised upward the death toll from covid-19 in Wuhan, the city where the new coronavirus first emerged.

Iran on Brink of Containing Covid-19 in Most Provinces despite Sanctions: Minister Iran is on the brink of containing the COVID-19 outbreak in most of the country’s provinces despite US sanctions, Health Minister said on Friday

China Rebuffs Report that Covid-19 Has Come From A Wuhan Lab China rejected accusations that the novel coronavirus was originated in a lab in Wuhan, where the outbreak was first recorded

American Clinics Report up to 400% Rise in Abortion Requests amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Illegal Presence of US Forces Source of in West Asia: Iran

Why Has Sudan’s Govt. Failed to Control Crises?

MBC’s Ramadan Drama; Saudi Effort To Eliminate Arab World’s Historical Memory

South Koreans Return to Work, Crowd Parks, Malls as Social Distancing Rules Ease

1 in 3 Test Positive for Covid-19 Antibodies in Pilot Massachusetts Street Study

If New Data Suggesting Covid-19 No More Lethal Than FLU Is Correct, Should The World Reverse Its Lockdown Strategy?

US Covid-19 Deaths Pass 40,000

Trump Warns China of ‘Consequences’ over Covid-19 Pandemic

Gunman Kills at Least 16 in Canada’s Worst Mass Shooting

Saudi Arabia Blocks Two Turkish Media Outlets

North Korea Test-Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles

Iran Covid-19 Deaths Drop to Double Figures for First Time in Month

Trump Halts WHO Funding amid Coronavirus Pandemic

UK Could Be Worst-Hit Country by Coronavirus in Europe: Official

Syria Faces Critical Shortage of Artificial Lung Ventilators amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Disunited States: Government Failure to Address Coronavirus is Sparking a Mutual Aid Revolution

What’s Behind Recent ISIS Moves In Iraq?

If New Data Suggesting Covid-19 No More Lethal Than FLU Is Correct, Should The World Reverse Its Lockdown Strategy?

China Rebuffs Report that Covid-19 Has Come From A Wuhan Lab

Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Cities despite Ceasefire Claim

Oil Climbs on Bargain-Hunting, Hopes for Purchases for Reserves

The Virus of Occupation: Israelis Have Taken To Spitting on Palestinians During Coronavirus

Covid-19 Outbreak Started Months Earlier, NOT in Wuhan: Cambridge Study

Iran Identifies COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Data for First Time

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Russia’s Airbase

US Leads Global Wave of Nations Stealing, Seizing, Diverting Coronavirus Equipment

Trump Vows to Reopen US in 3 Weeks despite Doctors’ Advice

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul

Balkans; New Counter Ground Of World Powers

Russia Blames Persian Gulf Nations for Oil Prices Fall

China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3d Day

Arms over Masks: India Buys Weapons from Israel as Coronavirus Cases Spike

Europe Exports Medical Goods to Iran in First INSTEX Transaction: Germany

’They Dumped Him Like Trash’: Palestinian with Suspected Coronavirus Symptoms Thrown out of Israel

Suspicious US Moves In Iraq: Goals, Consequences

Trump Appeals to Asia, Europe for Medical Help to Fight Coronavirus despite Self-Reliance Claims

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis?

Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey

What Is Russian Imperial Movement, Why Did Trump Ban It?

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
American Clinics Report up to 400% Rise in Abortion Requests amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Monday 20 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
American Clinics Report up to 400% Rise in Abortion Requests amid Coronavirus Epidemic
 “Having a child right now feels like a big luxury.” Facing an out-of-control disease, a grim economic climate and with some states banning abortions as non-essential, many women are rushing to terminate their pregnancies.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every aspect of life in the US, including one deeply controversial topic: abortions. Several states – including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas – are trying to ban abortions, calling them “non-essential” procedures in the wake of a public health crisis. As a result, some clinics have closed, while others are experiencing a spike in requests from women hoping to get an abortion while they still can. 

The Trust Women abortion clinic in Wichita, Kansas, reported performing 252 abortions in March, up from 90 in March, 2019. Julie Burkhart, the chief executive of Trust Women, told RT.com this week that between the Wichita, Kansas clinic and her other clinic in Oklahoma City (which was briefly closed but has since reopened), they have seen a “300 to 400 percent” increase in their patient load. 

“The women who have been calling are uncertain about having a baby when the world is so unpredictable all of a sudden, and they’re worried about money due to the sharp rise in unemployment,” she said. “We’ve been seeing more women calling earlier than usual in their pregnancy, and there’s this urgent nature to it.”

Burkhart said that several of the people that she spoke to on the phone at her Oklahoma City center asked if she could assure them that the governor wouldn’t take steps to ban abortions, given that they’ve had so many appointments canceled in their home states as a result of the bans. These women are under the intense anxiety of not knowing if they will be able to get an abortion at all, so it feels like now or never. 

Some women have been traveling hundreds of miles in order to reach a clinic that would grant them an abortion as soon as possible. While this seems like an excessively challenging situation for anyone, it’s also simply not possible for women with limited financial means. Some of the states that are enacting bans – such as Alabama and Louisiana – are among the poorest in the country, pointing to a likely increase in the number of women who will be forced into having children they don’t want. 

“Some people are going to be having children that at this time they would have elected not to,” Burkhart said. 

The Covid-19 pandemic has shed a stark spotlight on income inequality in the US, given that wealthier individuals and families seem relatively unaffected in comparison to those in lower-income jobs that virtually disappeared overnight. But now it seems that this inequality is also at the heart of the decision of whether or not to have a child, especially in light of the looming economic recession. 

Ann Furedi, the chief executive of BPAS, Britain's largest independent abortion provider, said it was too early to tell if the UK would also see a spike in the number of abortions. She told RT.com that, historically, recessions can be associated with both an increase in birth rates and abortion rates. 

“You can have an increase in the birth rates because people can make the decision that it’s a good time to have a child because they’re going to be off work anyway,” she said. “But then there are issues of poverty and concerns about welfare.” 

“What we can say at the moment, however, is that in many countries, women have a higher expectation of control over their lives than at any time in history, and do not expect to have to adjust their lives to cope with an accidental pregnancy. So at a time when there’s impending financial insecurity, it’s likely to exacerbate the trend for women to choose to end unwanted pregnancies rather than ‘muddle through’ somehow.” 

When I asked some of my female friends this week if they would go through with a wanted pregnancy in the midst of this crisis, the answers were divided. One 30-year-old, who asked to remain unidentified, said that she would go ahead, because “you can’t stop your whole life and biological clock and bad things are always going to happen in the world” and because “more companies are going to have to get used to people working from home for the foreseeable future, which is probably a silver lining if you’re pregnant.” 

However, she cushioned that statement by admitting she might feel differently if she weren’t in a good financial position at a stable job that allows her to make a high salary while working from home. 

Katherine, a 34-year-old registered nurse and mother-of-one living in Brooklyn, said that she would “absolutely” not give birth in the current climate.  “My husband is out of work right now, and I can’t afford childcare,” she said. “Having a child right now feels like a big luxury.” 

 

Source: RT

By: Diana Bruk

 

