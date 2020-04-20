Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 20 April 2020

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Trump Warns China of ‘Consequences’ over Covid-19 Pandemic

Trump Warns China of ‘Consequences’ over Covid-19 Pandemic

US president said China should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

1 in 3 Test Positive for Covid-19 Antibodies in Pilot Massachusetts Street Study About a third of 200 randomly tested residents of Chelsea, Massachusetts, were found to have Covid-19-related antibodies in yet another indication that the virus could be far more widespread and much less lethal than believed.

Trump Claims China Must be Hiding True Covid-19 Fatalities Donald Trump blasted the media for reporting official data that have cast the US as the world’s worst coronavirus hot spot, instead of pursuing allegations of a Chinese conspiracy.

UAE-Backed Separatists Warn of ’Imminent War’ with Saudi Mercenaries in Yemen UAE-backed Separatists warned of an "imminent war" with Saudi-Backed militants as divisions between the two sides continue to deepen.

US Considers Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal The US reportedly is mulling the withdrawal of CIA operatives from Afghanistan to further reduce violence in the war-ravaged country.

Iran Identifies COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Data for First Time The head of Iran’s Biotechnology Society says Iranian researchers have managed to identify the COVID-19 genome sequencing for the first time in the country.

Covid-19 Outbreak Started Months Earlier, NOT in Wuhan: Cambridge Study The novel coronavirus may have first passed to humans somewhere in southern China months before the outbreak in the city of Wuhan, a new study found, cutting against widely held theories about the origins of the pandemic.

Russia Sends Medical Aid to Syria to Help It Fight Coronavirus Syria received the first shipment of medical aid from Russia to help the war-torn country curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

HRW Concerned over Saudi’s Mass Trial of Palestinians, Jordanians Human Rights Watch (HRW) is concerned about the circumstances surrounding Saudi Arabia’s mass arrest, detention, and trial of scores of Palestinians and Jordanians for, what Riyadh calls, association with an unnamed “terrorist organization.”

Guterres Calls for Protection of Palestinian Prisoners amid Covid-19 Outbreak Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, called for the protection of Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails and detention facilities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Virus of Occupation: Israelis Have Taken To Spitting on Palestinians During Coronavirus Spitting at someone is a universal insult. In Israel, however, spitting at Palestinians is an entirely different story.

China Rejects US Claim of Holding Secret Nuclear Weapon Tests Underground China says it shouldn’t have to bother denying a report from the US State Department that suggests the Chinese government may have triggered secret nuclear blasts at an underground test site last year.

Syrian Villagers Make US Military Convoy to Return to Base Residents of a Syria’s Abu Qasaib reported have stopped a US military convoy on Thursday, forcing the US troops to return to their occupied base

China Raises Covid-19 Deaths in Wuhan by 50 Percent China on Friday revised upward the death toll from covid-19 in Wuhan, the city where the new coronavirus first emerged.

Iran on Brink of Containing Covid-19 in Most Provinces despite Sanctions: Minister Iran is on the brink of containing the COVID-19 outbreak in most of the country’s provinces despite US sanctions, Health Minister said on Friday

China Rebuffs Report that Covid-19 Has Come From A Wuhan Lab China rejected accusations that the novel coronavirus was originated in a lab in Wuhan, where the outbreak was first recorded

Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Cities despite Ceasefire Claim Saudi regime’s warplanes have bombed a number of areas across Yemen overnight despite a so-called ceasefire that the Riyadh-led military coalition has announced itself

Syria Faces Critical Shortage of Artificial Lung Ventilators amid Coronavirus Pandemic The war-torn Syria is facing a critical shortage of artificial lung ventilators amid the new coronavirus outbreak, and Western sanctions hinder the delivery of medical equipment, the heads of the joint Russia-Syria coordination centre on refugee repatriation said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Oil Climbs on Bargain-Hunting, Hopes for Purchases for Reserves Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, bouncing back from the previous session’s large losses, as investors looked for bargains and supported by hopes that consuming countries will look to fill their strategic reserves.

France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak France has summoned its Chinese envoy after the embassy published a blistering critique of the West’s response to the new coronavirus crisis, accusing leaders of failing to act and abandoning vulnerable citizens to death and starvation.

If New Data Suggesting Covid-19 No More Lethal Than FLU Is Correct, Should The World Reverse Its Lockdown Strategy?

MBC’s Ramadan Drama; Saudi Effort To Eliminate Arab World’s Historical Memory

What’s US-Taliban Deal’s Achilles Heel?

Pakistan’s Premier Calls for Coronavirus Relief Package

North Korea Test-Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles

Iran Covid-19 Deaths Drop to Double Figures for First Time in Month

How Did Netanyahu Make Gantz Lose His Political Support?

Palestinian Prisoners Day: Remembering Palestine’s Organic Intellectuals

Turkish Interior Minister Resigns over Lockdown Decision, President Rejects

Saudi Arabia Blocks Two Turkish Media Outlets

Turkish Court Indicts 20 Saudis for Khashoggi Murder

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Russia’s Airbase

Kushner Family Could Be Getting Very Rich Thanks to the Coronavirus

Europe Exports Medical Goods to Iran in First INSTEX Transaction: Germany

Trump Vows to Reopen US in 3 Weeks despite Doctors’ Advice

Saudi Arabia Status In Yemen War After Five Years

Trump Appeals to Asia, Europe for Medical Help to Fight Coronavirus despite Self-Reliance Claims

Russia Blames Persian Gulf Nations for Oil Prices Fall

US Coronavirus Toll Surpasses Italy’s Deaths

’They Dumped Him Like Trash’: Palestinian with Suspected Coronavirus Symptoms Thrown out of Israel

What Is Russian Imperial Movement, Why Did Trump Ban It?

Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister

Taliban to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners

US Removed Epidemiologist in China Months before Coronavirus Outbreak

From Cluster Bombs to Toxic Waste: Saudi Arabia Creating Next Fallujah in Yemen

Alwaght- US president said China should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“It could have been stopped in China before it started and it wasn’t, and the whole world is suffering because of it,” Trump said in his daily White House briefing on Sunday, as he ratcheted up criticism of Beijing over its handling of the outbreak.

“If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, I mean, then sure there should be consequences,” he added.

The US president further said the question now is whether what happened with the coronavirus was “a mistake that got out of control, or was it done deliberately?”

“There’s a big difference between those two,” he said.

The new coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease known as COVID-19, first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, incrementally affecting the rest of the world.

The virus has so far infected over 2,386,478 people worldwide, and over 164,049 have died, according to a running count by worldometers.info.

Trump has repeatedly tried to link the virus to China, calling it the “China Virus” or the “Wuhan Virus.”

The US president and his aides have accused Beijing of a lack of transparency about the viral outbreak. Trump has also suspended aid to the World Health Organization (WHO), accusing it of being “China-centric.”

Analysts say Trump, who is seeking re-election in November, is trying to single out Beijing to help deflect from the shortcomings of his own response to the pandemic.

The president is under fire for his handling of the crisis, as the US has become the worst-hit nation in the world with 748,209 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 39,856 deaths.

Meanwhile, Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force questioned China’s data, saying the country’s death rate per 100,000 people was far below major European countries and the US.

She also called China’s numbers “unrealistic” and said it had a “moral obligation” to provide credible information.

On Sunday, China reported just 16 new confirmed coronavirus cases, its lowest number since March 17 and down from 27 a day earlier. No new deaths were reported.

Birx further praised European countries for alerting the US to the seriousness of the virus, including its significant impact on people with underlying health symptoms.

 

Trump China Coronavirus

