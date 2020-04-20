Why Has Sudan’s Govt. Failed to Control Crises?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

News

South Koreans Return to Work, Crowd Parks, Malls as Social Distancing Rules Ease

South Koreans Return to Work, Crowd Parks, Malls as Social Distancing Rules Ease

South Koreans are returning to work and crowding shopping malls, parks, golf courses and some restaurants as South Korea relaxes social distancing rules amid a continued downward trend in

Gunman Kills at Least 16 in Canada’s Worst Mass Shooting A Canadian gunman who at one point masqueraded as a policeman killed at least 16 people in the province of Nova Scotia during a 12-hour rampage, in what was the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in 30 years.

US Covid-19 Deaths Pass 40,000

Illegal Presence of US Forces Source of in West Asia: Iran The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps condemned the illegal presence of US forces in Persian Gulf Region as the main source of mischief and insecurity, reiterating the call for the full withdrawal of all American forces from the region.

Trump Warns China of ‘Consequences’ over Covid-19 Pandemic US president said China should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

1 in 3 Test Positive for Covid-19 Antibodies in Pilot Massachusetts Street Study About a third of 200 randomly tested residents of Chelsea, Massachusetts, were found to have Covid-19-related antibodies in yet another indication that the virus could be far more widespread and much less lethal than believed.

Trump Claims China Must be Hiding True Covid-19 Fatalities Donald Trump blasted the media for reporting official data that have cast the US as the world’s worst coronavirus hot spot, instead of pursuing allegations of a Chinese conspiracy.

UAE-Backed Separatists Warn of ’Imminent War’ with Saudi Mercenaries in Yemen UAE-backed Separatists warned of an "imminent war" with Saudi-Backed militants as divisions between the two sides continue to deepen.

US Considers Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal The US reportedly is mulling the withdrawal of CIA operatives from Afghanistan to further reduce violence in the war-ravaged country.

Iran Identifies COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Data for First Time The head of Iran’s Biotechnology Society says Iranian researchers have managed to identify the COVID-19 genome sequencing for the first time in the country.

Covid-19 Outbreak Started Months Earlier, NOT in Wuhan: Cambridge Study The novel coronavirus may have first passed to humans somewhere in southern China months before the outbreak in the city of Wuhan, a new study found, cutting against widely held theories about the origins of the pandemic.

Russia Sends Medical Aid to Syria to Help It Fight Coronavirus Syria received the first shipment of medical aid from Russia to help the war-torn country curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

HRW Concerned over Saudi’s Mass Trial of Palestinians, Jordanians Human Rights Watch (HRW) is concerned about the circumstances surrounding Saudi Arabia’s mass arrest, detention, and trial of scores of Palestinians and Jordanians for, what Riyadh calls, association with an unnamed “terrorist organization.”

Guterres Calls for Protection of Palestinian Prisoners amid Covid-19 Outbreak Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, called for the protection of Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails and detention facilities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Virus of Occupation: Israelis Have Taken To Spitting on Palestinians During Coronavirus Spitting at someone is a universal insult. In Israel, however, spitting at Palestinians is an entirely different story.

China Rejects US Claim of Holding Secret Nuclear Weapon Tests Underground China says it shouldn’t have to bother denying a report from the US State Department that suggests the Chinese government may have triggered secret nuclear blasts at an underground test site last year.

Syrian Villagers Make US Military Convoy to Return to Base Residents of a Syria’s Abu Qasaib reported have stopped a US military convoy on Thursday, forcing the US troops to return to their occupied base

China Raises Covid-19 Deaths in Wuhan by 50 Percent China on Friday revised upward the death toll from covid-19 in Wuhan, the city where the new coronavirus first emerged.

Iran on Brink of Containing Covid-19 in Most Provinces despite Sanctions: Minister Iran is on the brink of containing the COVID-19 outbreak in most of the country’s provinces despite US sanctions, Health Minister said on Friday

China Rebuffs Report that Covid-19 Has Come From A Wuhan Lab China rejected accusations that the novel coronavirus was originated in a lab in Wuhan, where the outbreak was first recorded

Analysis

Why Has Sudan’s Govt. Failed to Control Crises?

Monday 20 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Why Has Sudan’s Govt. Failed to Control Crises?

Alwaght-A year after fall of the Sudanese dictator Omar al-Bashir following the popular protests and the army coup of April 11, the African country still faces an economic crisis and the public discontentment continues. The efforts by the government of Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdook have been slow and even halted. As the political instability continues amid the meddling of the military leaders in the political process, the future of the government is at risk from a set of aspects. 

Last Thursday, a protest was held near the military headquarters, with the protestors calling for the removal of Hamdook’s government. New York Times in its latest report on Sudan said that the government and Forces of Freedom and Change Coalition were worried that the military could orchestrate a coup against PM Hamdook. This comes while lately there have been efforts to destabilize the civil government. In early March, Hamdook survived an assassination plot in the capital Khartoum. What is the cause of Sudan's civil government failure to improve the conditions while the West, Arab actors, and African Union announced support for it? 

The US blackmails Sudan using sanctions 

One of the biggest challenges is the ever-surging inflation and huge public debt. Add to this the negotiations with the insurgents. A majority of the Sudanese still stand in long lines waiting to buy their basics or fill their car gas tank. 

The most important program announced by PM Hamdook upon his assumption of the post in August last year has been pushing to lift the US sections on the country, in place since decades. 

To restore investment and revive the national economy, Sudan has so far urged Washington several times to remove its name from the list of the state sponsors of terrorism. The Americans have so far rejected the calls and only made some conditional promises. 

Aware of the extreme pressure the Hamdook government is grappling with, the US uses the economic sanctions instrumentally to get to the side of the White House policies Khartoum and especially the military council as an important part of the power structure. The confrontation of the Islamists, mainly the Muslim Brotherhood, is one of the key American aims in Sudan. Also, the US exploits Hamdook’s need for negotiations as a proper opportunity to drag Sudan into the ground of Washington-favored regional games. 

The White House presses the government and the military commanders to initiate the process of diplomatic normalization with the Israeli regime. In early February, the media reported that the chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council (SSC) Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu met in Uganda and discussed thaw. Shortly after, Sudanese military spokesman stated that “preliminarily” the two sides agreed that commercial flights from South America to the Israeli regime fly through the Sudanese airspace. Under al-Bashir, Khartoum did not recognize an Israeli state. To appease Israelis and Americans, Sudan, in a though symbolic but considerable move, in December closed down the offices of Lebanese Hezbollah as one of the most crucial and powerful branches of the Arab world’s anti-Israeli resistance which strongly stands against normalization with Tel Aviv. 

These measures against the anti-Western forces continue in Sudan. On April 13, the SSC dissolved Al-Da’awa Al-Islamiah charity and seized its assets. The move was made under a so-called anti-corruption campaign by a council’s branch. The excuse was that the first statement of al-Bashir after the military coup of 1989 was found at the charity’s office. Critics rejected the claims, saying that the SSC targets any party and organization having Islamic approaches, even if the target is a charity working in favor of needy people. Salah Manaa, a member of the SSC, asserted that Islamists will never return to power in Sudan. 

While the government of PM Hamdook and even the military council were hopeful that the reforms will help lift the US embargo and the anti-Hezbollah ban and also deployment of the troops to the Saud-led Yemen war will draw the Saudi economic support, their expectations were not met. The only move by the US was lifting sanctions on 157 Sudanese companies which did not leave a tangibly positive influence on the declining Sudanese economy. 

Division in the power structure       

Since the new government came to power, efforts were made to reform the highly discriminatory legal system and also fight the corruption networks affiliated with the remnants of the al-Bashir regime and the formerly-ruling Sudanese Congress Party. But what since the beginning overshadowed these efforts was the presence of the remnants of the former regime in the new power structure in the country. 

On April 11 last year, the military ousted al-Bashir from power and formed the Transitional Military Council as a caretaker body. This did not end the demonstrations, however. It even led to the deterioration of the situation and the violent crackdown of the military on the protestors. A new government was formed only after the civilian leaders and military commanders negotiated a power-sharing deal. The sharing of power did not reduce differences and distrust, however. 

The Forces of Freedom and Change see the military’s hands behind the Thursday protests against the government. The protestors carried banners that read “no to starvation” and “people and military are one” and also “Hamdook must be ousted.” 

Amid the state of emergency announced because of the coronavirus outbreak, some sources in the government told the New York Times the revolutionary forces are worried that a coup against the government is possible by the previous regime’s affiliates who are present in the military and the military council. The central council of the Forces said that it held an emergency meeting on Saturday and formed a committee to take preemptive measures in the forthcoming hours to repel a coup plot.

