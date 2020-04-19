Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 19 April 2020

Editor's Choice

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

News

US Considers Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal

US Considers Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal

The US reportedly is mulling the withdrawal of CIA operatives from Afghanistan to further reduce violence in the war-ravaged country.

Iran Identifies COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Data for First Time The head of Iran’s Biotechnology Society says Iranian researchers have managed to identify the COVID-19 genome sequencing for the first time in the country.

Covid-19 Outbreak Started Months Earlier, NOT in Wuhan: Cambridge Study The novel coronavirus may have first passed to humans somewhere in southern China months before the outbreak in the city of Wuhan, a new study found, cutting against widely held theories about the origins of the pandemic.

Russia Sends Medical Aid to Syria to Help It Fight Coronavirus Syria received the first shipment of medical aid from Russia to help the war-torn country curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

HRW Concerned over Saudi’s Mass Trial of Palestinians, Jordanians Human Rights Watch (HRW) is concerned about the circumstances surrounding Saudi Arabia’s mass arrest, detention, and trial of scores of Palestinians and Jordanians for, what Riyadh calls, association with an unnamed “terrorist organization.”

Guterres Calls for Protection of Palestinian Prisoners amid Covid-19 Outbreak Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, called for the protection of Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails and detention facilities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Virus of Occupation: Israelis Have Taken To Spitting on Palestinians During Coronavirus Spitting at someone is a universal insult. In Israel, however, spitting at Palestinians is an entirely different story.

China Rejects US Claim of Holding Secret Nuclear Weapon Tests Underground China says it shouldn’t have to bother denying a report from the US State Department that suggests the Chinese government may have triggered secret nuclear blasts at an underground test site last year.

Syrian Villagers Make US Military Convoy to Return to Base Residents of a Syria’s Abu Qasaib reported have stopped a US military convoy on Thursday, forcing the US troops to return to their occupied base

China Raises Covid-19 Deaths in Wuhan by 50 Percent China on Friday revised upward the death toll from covid-19 in Wuhan, the city where the new coronavirus first emerged.

Iran on Brink of Containing Covid-19 in Most Provinces despite Sanctions: Minister Iran is on the brink of containing the COVID-19 outbreak in most of the country’s provinces despite US sanctions, Health Minister said on Friday

China Rebuffs Report that Covid-19 Has Come From A Wuhan Lab China rejected accusations that the novel coronavirus was originated in a lab in Wuhan, where the outbreak was first recorded

Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Cities despite Ceasefire Claim Saudi regime’s warplanes have bombed a number of areas across Yemen overnight despite a so-called ceasefire that the Riyadh-led military coalition has announced itself

Syria Faces Critical Shortage of Artificial Lung Ventilators amid Coronavirus Pandemic The war-torn Syria is facing a critical shortage of artificial lung ventilators amid the new coronavirus outbreak, and Western sanctions hinder the delivery of medical equipment, the heads of the joint Russia-Syria coordination centre on refugee repatriation said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Oil Climbs on Bargain-Hunting, Hopes for Purchases for Reserves Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, bouncing back from the previous session’s large losses, as investors looked for bargains and supported by hopes that consuming countries will look to fill their strategic reserves.

France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak France has summoned its Chinese envoy after the embassy published a blistering critique of the West’s response to the new coronavirus crisis, accusing leaders of failing to act and abandoning vulnerable citizens to death and starvation.

Trump Halts WHO Funding amid Coronavirus Pandemic US President announced Tuesday night that he was halting funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) as the new coronavirus pandemic continues to take a heavy toll across the globe, accusing the international body of mishandling the deadly flu-like pathogen.

Iran Covid-19 Deaths Drop to Double Figures for First Time in Month The number of deaths from the new coronavirus in Iranhas dropped to double figures for the first time in one month, the country’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia Blocks Two Turkish Media Outlets Saudi Arabia reportedly has blocked the website of two Turkish state media outlets, amid rising tensions between Riyadh and Ankara more than two years after the Saudi state-sponsored murder of a journalist in Turkey.

North Korea Test-Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles The North Korea has fired multiple short-range cruise missiles into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, South Korea reported.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Tel Aviv Eyes Deal Of Century’s Resurrection Amid Pandemic Crisis

What’s Behind Trump’s WHO Funding Halt?

Covid-19 Outbreak Started Months Earlier, NOT in Wuhan: Cambridge Study

Iran Identifies COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Data for First Time

US Considers Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal

Turkish Court Indicts 20 Saudis for Khashoggi Murder

Pakistan’s Premier Calls for Coronavirus Relief Package

Disunited States: Government Failure to Address Coronavirus is Sparking a Mutual Aid Revolution

Turkish Interior Minister Resigns over Lockdown Decision, President Rejects

Oil Climbs on Bargain-Hunting, Hopes for Purchases for Reserves

China Rebuffs Report that Covid-19 Has Come From A Wuhan Lab

Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Cities despite Ceasefire Claim

Syrian Villagers Make US Military Convoy to Return to Base

Guterres Calls for Protection of Palestinian Prisoners amid Covid-19 Outbreak

China Raises Covid-19 Deaths in Wuhan by 50 Percent

Iran on Brink of Containing Covid-19 in Most Provinces despite Sanctions: Minister

Iran Identifies COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Data for First Time

Taliban to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners

Tel Aviv Eyes Deal Of Century’s Resurrection Amid Pandemic Crisis

German Officials Apologize after French people insulted, Spat on in Border Town

Trump Ignored US Intelligence Agencies’ Warnings about Coronavirus

New York on Lockdown: Gatherings Banned, Non-Essential Workers Ordered to Stay Home

China Reports Zero Local Transmissions for 1st Time Since Outbreak

Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador

From Cluster Bombs to Toxic Waste: Saudi Arabia Creating Next Fallujah in Yemen

China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3d Day

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces

What Is Russian Imperial Movement, Why Did Trump Ban It?

Iraqi PM-Designate’s Bumpy Road To New Cabinet

UAE Leader Calls Syrian President, Expresses Solidarity amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Three Theories Why Iraq’s Saleh Named Al-Zurfi PM-Designate

US Cuts $1 Billion in Aid to Afghanistan after Pompeo Fails to Press Rivals Agree on New Govt

US COVID-19 Death Rise by 1,000 in Single Day

US Removed Epidemiologist in China Months before Coronavirus Outbreak

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Russia’s Airbase

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

US Considers Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal

Sunday 19 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US Considers Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The US reportedly is mulling the withdrawal of CIA operatives from Afghanistan to further reduce violence in the war-ravaged country.

The New York Times reported on Friday that the discussions over CIA’s presence in Afghanistan are part of Washington’s attempt to push forward the so-called peace deal with the Taliban militant group aimed at bringing peace to the country, which is nearing a breaking point. 

Under the deal which was signed in the Qatari capital, Doha, on February 29, Washington is compelled to pull out American forces and foreign troops from Afghanistan by July next year, provided that the militants start talks with Kabul and adhere to other security guarantees.

The Taliban has long demanded reductions in the CIA presence in Afghanistan alongside US troops, a request that American negotiators have so far resisted.  

US officials say any withdrawal of CIA personnel will be done alongside the broader withdrawal of American military advisers — not in isolation from the broader peace plan.

The number of CIA operatives in Afghanistan is thought to be several hundred, and it is perceived as one of the agency’s largest presences outside of the Washington area.

CIA personnel operate in various places around Afghanistan, advising militia groups. CIA’s presence in Afghanistan, on the phony pretext of combating terrorism, has made restoration of peace and stability in the country unattainable.

A highly secretive CIA-trained paramilitary unit, known as the Khost Protection Force (KPF), operating in eastern Afghanistan, has been championed by many US officials as one of the most effective military forces in Afghanistan.

The Khost Protection Force has been implicated in civilian killings, torture and resorting to excessive force under the guise of counterterrorism activities.

The KPF, which is said to be more influential than the Afghan army and police in the province, is just one of several large paramilitary forces created by the CIA in the months after the Taliban was ousted following the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

Including the CIA’s presence in negotiations with the Taliban is Washington’s latest effort to use what bargaining chips it has left with the Taliban militant group, the report said.

“What is important to the United States government is that the Taliban and the Afghan government work to prevent a terrorist group from establishing itself again in Afghanistan, creating a state within a state, and eventually conducting another international terrorist attack,” said Lisa Maddox, a former CIA officer.

“It is an endless war,” she said. “We are not winning it. Nobody is really winning it. We are going to have to make concessions and it is a difficult balance to strike. I don’t envy our negotiators.”

Last week, the Taliban accused Washington of violating the accord by supporting Afghan security operations in some parts of the country. The militants said that such support could jeopardize the deal.

They have also accused the Afghan government of delaying the release of prisoners envisaged under the agreement.

Kabul, which was excluded from the talks and was thus not a signatory to the accord, is required to release up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners. The militants are obliged to free 1,000 pro-government captives in return.

The US invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 under the pretext of the so-called war against terror, overthrowing the Taliban regime that had ruled over the country till then.

Since the US invasion of Afghanistan, Washington has spent more than $2 trillion waging war on the impoverished country, leaving more than 2,400 American soldiers and tens of thousands of Afghan civilians dead.

About 14,000 US troops and approximately 17,000 troops from NATO allies and partner countries remain stationed in Afghanistan years after the invasion of the country.  

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US CIA Afghanistan

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Distribute Foods amid Popular Mobilization Forces
Flooding Hits War-Torn Yemeni Capital, Sanaa
Fire Raging Near Ukraines Chernobyl
US Food Banks Flooded by Endless Lines of People Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Distribute Foods amid Popular Mobilization Forces

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Distribute Foods amid Popular Mobilization Forces

Europe Remains In The Eye of Coronavirus Storm WHO
Mass Grave Dug in UK as Number of COVID-19 Death Toll Rises
Iranians Stand United to Fight Coronavirus by Voluntary Collective Action
Iran Launches Mass Production Line of Coronavirus Test Kits