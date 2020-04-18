What’s Behind Trump’s WHO Funding Halt?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 19 April 2020

Editor's Choice

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

News

US Considers Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal

US Considers Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal

The US reportedly is mulling the withdrawal of CIA operatives from Afghanistan to further reduce violence in the war-ravaged country.

Iran Identifies COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Data for First Time The head of Iran’s Biotechnology Society says Iranian researchers have managed to identify the COVID-19 genome sequencing for the first time in the country.

Covid-19 Outbreak Started Months Earlier, NOT in Wuhan: Cambridge Study The novel coronavirus may have first passed to humans somewhere in southern China months before the outbreak in the city of Wuhan, a new study found, cutting against widely held theories about the origins of the pandemic.

Russia Sends Medical Aid to Syria to Help It Fight Coronavirus Syria received the first shipment of medical aid from Russia to help the war-torn country curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

HRW Concerned over Saudi’s Mass Trial of Palestinians, Jordanians Human Rights Watch (HRW) is concerned about the circumstances surrounding Saudi Arabia’s mass arrest, detention, and trial of scores of Palestinians and Jordanians for, what Riyadh calls, association with an unnamed “terrorist organization.”

Guterres Calls for Protection of Palestinian Prisoners amid Covid-19 Outbreak Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, called for the protection of Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails and detention facilities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Virus of Occupation: Israelis Have Taken To Spitting on Palestinians During Coronavirus Spitting at someone is a universal insult. In Israel, however, spitting at Palestinians is an entirely different story.

China Rejects US Claim of Holding Secret Nuclear Weapon Tests Underground China says it shouldn’t have to bother denying a report from the US State Department that suggests the Chinese government may have triggered secret nuclear blasts at an underground test site last year.

Syrian Villagers Make US Military Convoy to Return to Base Residents of a Syria’s Abu Qasaib reported have stopped a US military convoy on Thursday, forcing the US troops to return to their occupied base

China Raises Covid-19 Deaths in Wuhan by 50 Percent China on Friday revised upward the death toll from covid-19 in Wuhan, the city where the new coronavirus first emerged.

Iran on Brink of Containing Covid-19 in Most Provinces despite Sanctions: Minister Iran is on the brink of containing the COVID-19 outbreak in most of the country’s provinces despite US sanctions, Health Minister said on Friday

China Rebuffs Report that Covid-19 Has Come From A Wuhan Lab China rejected accusations that the novel coronavirus was originated in a lab in Wuhan, where the outbreak was first recorded

Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Cities despite Ceasefire Claim Saudi regime’s warplanes have bombed a number of areas across Yemen overnight despite a so-called ceasefire that the Riyadh-led military coalition has announced itself

Syria Faces Critical Shortage of Artificial Lung Ventilators amid Coronavirus Pandemic The war-torn Syria is facing a critical shortage of artificial lung ventilators amid the new coronavirus outbreak, and Western sanctions hinder the delivery of medical equipment, the heads of the joint Russia-Syria coordination centre on refugee repatriation said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Oil Climbs on Bargain-Hunting, Hopes for Purchases for Reserves Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, bouncing back from the previous session’s large losses, as investors looked for bargains and supported by hopes that consuming countries will look to fill their strategic reserves.

France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak France has summoned its Chinese envoy after the embassy published a blistering critique of the West’s response to the new coronavirus crisis, accusing leaders of failing to act and abandoning vulnerable citizens to death and starvation.

Trump Halts WHO Funding amid Coronavirus Pandemic US President announced Tuesday night that he was halting funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) as the new coronavirus pandemic continues to take a heavy toll across the globe, accusing the international body of mishandling the deadly flu-like pathogen.

Iran Covid-19 Deaths Drop to Double Figures for First Time in Month The number of deaths from the new coronavirus in Iranhas dropped to double figures for the first time in one month, the country’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia Blocks Two Turkish Media Outlets Saudi Arabia reportedly has blocked the website of two Turkish state media outlets, amid rising tensions between Riyadh and Ankara more than two years after the Saudi state-sponsored murder of a journalist in Turkey.

North Korea Test-Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles The North Korea has fired multiple short-range cruise missiles into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, South Korea reported.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Tel Aviv Eyes Deal Of Century’s Resurrection Amid Pandemic Crisis

What’s Behind Trump’s WHO Funding Halt?

Covid-19 Outbreak Started Months Earlier, NOT in Wuhan: Cambridge Study

Iran Identifies COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Data for First Time

US Considers Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal

Turkish Court Indicts 20 Saudis for Khashoggi Murder

Pakistan’s Premier Calls for Coronavirus Relief Package

Disunited States: Government Failure to Address Coronavirus is Sparking a Mutual Aid Revolution

Turkish Interior Minister Resigns over Lockdown Decision, President Rejects

Oil Climbs on Bargain-Hunting, Hopes for Purchases for Reserves

China Rebuffs Report that Covid-19 Has Come From A Wuhan Lab

Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Cities despite Ceasefire Claim

Syrian Villagers Make US Military Convoy to Return to Base

Guterres Calls for Protection of Palestinian Prisoners amid Covid-19 Outbreak

China Raises Covid-19 Deaths in Wuhan by 50 Percent

Iran on Brink of Containing Covid-19 in Most Provinces despite Sanctions: Minister

Iran Identifies COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Data for First Time

Taliban to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners

Tel Aviv Eyes Deal Of Century’s Resurrection Amid Pandemic Crisis

German Officials Apologize after French people insulted, Spat on in Border Town

Trump Ignored US Intelligence Agencies’ Warnings about Coronavirus

New York on Lockdown: Gatherings Banned, Non-Essential Workers Ordered to Stay Home

China Reports Zero Local Transmissions for 1st Time Since Outbreak

Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador

From Cluster Bombs to Toxic Waste: Saudi Arabia Creating Next Fallujah in Yemen

China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3d Day

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces

What Is Russian Imperial Movement, Why Did Trump Ban It?

Iraqi PM-Designate’s Bumpy Road To New Cabinet

UAE Leader Calls Syrian President, Expresses Solidarity amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Three Theories Why Iraq’s Saleh Named Al-Zurfi PM-Designate

US Cuts $1 Billion in Aid to Afghanistan after Pompeo Fails to Press Rivals Agree on New Govt

US COVID-19 Death Rise by 1,000 in Single Day

US Removed Epidemiologist in China Months before Coronavirus Outbreak

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Russia’s Airbase

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

What’s Behind Trump’s WHO Funding Halt?

Sunday 19 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Behind Trump’s WHO Funding Halt?

Related Content

Trump Halts WHO Funding amid Coronavirus Pandemic

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Coronavirus outbreak these days represents a substantial challenge to the world community. In fact, it has two sides, one pushing the world countries to unite and help each other and the other stirring tensions among various countries that accuse each other of standing as the cause of the crisis. 

Among many, the American President Donald Trump is a marked figure who over the past two weeks has been running a political clash with other countries and even the World Health Organization over the COVID-19 pandemic roots. 

Initially, the American leader dubbed the coronavirus a “Chinese virus” and accused Beijing of engineering it. As time went by, Trump on April 15 ordered the suspension of the US funding to the WHO. In his justification, the president said that the global health body has failed to do its duty regarding the pandemic and thus should be reasonable. He further accused China of being secretive regarding the pandemic and also of being biased in favor of China. This Trump move has been met on the world stage with various reactions. It is extremely important to analyze his action from a political point of view. 

Reactions to suspension of the WTO funding by Trump 

The move has so far drawn a set of reactions both at home and on the world arena. The WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reacted to the funding severing by the White House, saying in a Twitter message: “There is no time to waste. WHO’s singular focus is on working to serve all people to save lives and stop COVID-19 pandemic.” 

Nancy Pelosi, Democratic majority leader and speaker of the House of Representatives also reacted to Trump’s decision. She said the move is “dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged.” She said that the president’s decision to halt the American funds to the WHO as a leading global organization in the combat against the COVID-19 pandemic is “senseless”, adding: “This is another case, as I have said, of the President’s ineffective response, that ‘a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility. A weak person blames others.” 

Trump did not stay silent, however. 

“She is totally incompetent & controlled by the Radical Left, a weak and pathetic puppet. Come back to Washington and do your job” he said of Pelosi, reflecting an attack by Fox News commentator on the Democrat of California, adding: “Crazy ‘Nancy Pelosi, you are a weak person. You are a poor leader. You are the reason America hates career politicians, like yourself." 

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also was among those reacting to the US administration’s decision. In a statement, Guterres said it was "not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus." 

"Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences," the UN secretary-general added, according to report. 

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also commented on the move, saying ion such emergency conditions questioning the global systems including the WHO’s deficiency is not untimely and useless.

"This is an example of a very selfish approach by the US authorities to what is happening in the world as regards the pandemic," Ryabkov was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying, adding: "Such a blow to this organization at a time when the eyes of the world community are in many ways looking precisely to it is a step worthy of condemnation and censure.” 

Iran’s Foreign Minister Spokesman Abbas Mousavi reacted to the US move, too. “The US is punishing the only global health coordinator at the worst possible time and while a global fight against a global disaster is underway. This is utter irresponsibility and a crime against humanity.”  

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in a Twitter post said: We have to have close coordination in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the best ways and investments in this regard is strengthening the UN and its subsidiaries especially the WHO which is facing tangible difficulty providing test kits and developing a vaccine to stop the pandemic. 

Josep Borrell, the European Union foreign policy chief, in a Twitter post blasted the Trump’s move, saying: “Deeply regret US decision to suspend funding to WHO. There is no reason justifying this move at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever.” 

Trump shows US’s true colors regarding human rights, seeks to shift the blame 

Regarding the Trump move, it can be asserted that the president seeks to shift the blame on others for his administration’s defeat in the political management and also handling of the coronavirus crisis. Thus helps him on the one hand justify his failures and on the other hand justify his shortcomings for the voters so that he can secure another term as president in the November 3 presidential election. 

Furthermore, his action must be taken as a revelation of the real face of the US and neoliberalism’s much-trumpeted human rights model. The US human rights are shaped by the logic of supremacy of the “civilized West” over the “uncivilized non-Western nations.” Human rights and the lives of people matter only if Western people and interests are involved.” Trump showed that non-Americans never matter to Washington and that the world community and world unity are nothing more than senseless slogans for the US.

Trump, additionally, showed that the unity and co-destiny of the Atlantic region are now over. Although some of the European countries struggle to save Atlanticism as a big symbol of unity of their views, the reality is that Trump never wants to recognize the US-EU co-destiny. Halting funding to an international organization whose main mission is saving the human lives symbolizes the US radical nationalism that is now threatening the European unity borders. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Trump WHO Funding Coronavirus

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Distribute Foods amid Popular Mobilization Forces
Flooding Hits War-Torn Yemeni Capital, Sanaa
Fire Raging Near Ukraines Chernobyl
US Food Banks Flooded by Endless Lines of People Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Distribute Foods amid Popular Mobilization Forces

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Distribute Foods amid Popular Mobilization Forces

Europe Remains In The Eye of Coronavirus Storm WHO
Mass Grave Dug in UK as Number of COVID-19 Death Toll Rises
Iranians Stand United to Fight Coronavirus by Voluntary Collective Action
Iran Launches Mass Production Line of Coronavirus Test Kits