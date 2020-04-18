Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Iran Identifies COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Data for First Time

The head of Iran’s Biotechnology Society says Iranian researchers have managed to identify the COVID-19 genome sequencing for the first time in the country.

Covid-19 Outbreak Started Months Earlier, NOT in Wuhan: Cambridge Study The novel coronavirus may have first passed to humans somewhere in southern China months before the outbreak in the city of Wuhan, a new study found, cutting against widely held theories about the origins of the pandemic.

Russia Sends Medical Aid to Syria to Help It Fight Coronavirus Syria received the first shipment of medical aid from Russia to help the war-torn country curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

HRW Concerned over Saudi’s Mass Trial of Palestinians, Jordanians Human Rights Watch (HRW) is concerned about the circumstances surrounding Saudi Arabia’s mass arrest, detention, and trial of scores of Palestinians and Jordanians for, what Riyadh calls, association with an unnamed “terrorist organization.”

Guterres Calls for Protection of Palestinian Prisoners amid Covid-19 Outbreak Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, called for the protection of Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails and detention facilities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Virus of Occupation: Israelis Have Taken To Spitting on Palestinians During Coronavirus Spitting at someone is a universal insult. In Israel, however, spitting at Palestinians is an entirely different story.

China Rejects US Claim of Holding Secret Nuclear Weapon Tests Underground China says it shouldn’t have to bother denying a report from the US State Department that suggests the Chinese government may have triggered secret nuclear blasts at an underground test site last year.

Syrian Villagers Make US Military Convoy to Return to Base Residents of a Syria’s Abu Qasaib reported have stopped a US military convoy on Thursday, forcing the US troops to return to their occupied base

China Raises Covid-19 Deaths in Wuhan by 50 Percent China on Friday revised upward the death toll from covid-19 in Wuhan, the city where the new coronavirus first emerged.

Iran on Brink of Containing Covid-19 in Most Provinces despite Sanctions: Minister Iran is on the brink of containing the COVID-19 outbreak in most of the country’s provinces despite US sanctions, Health Minister said on Friday

China Rebuffs Report that Covid-19 Has Come From A Wuhan Lab China rejected accusations that the novel coronavirus was originated in a lab in Wuhan, where the outbreak was first recorded

Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Cities despite Ceasefire Claim Saudi regime’s warplanes have bombed a number of areas across Yemen overnight despite a so-called ceasefire that the Riyadh-led military coalition has announced itself

Syria Faces Critical Shortage of Artificial Lung Ventilators amid Coronavirus Pandemic The war-torn Syria is facing a critical shortage of artificial lung ventilators amid the new coronavirus outbreak, and Western sanctions hinder the delivery of medical equipment, the heads of the joint Russia-Syria coordination centre on refugee repatriation said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Oil Climbs on Bargain-Hunting, Hopes for Purchases for Reserves Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, bouncing back from the previous session’s large losses, as investors looked for bargains and supported by hopes that consuming countries will look to fill their strategic reserves.

France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak France has summoned its Chinese envoy after the embassy published a blistering critique of the West’s response to the new coronavirus crisis, accusing leaders of failing to act and abandoning vulnerable citizens to death and starvation.

Trump Halts WHO Funding amid Coronavirus Pandemic US President announced Tuesday night that he was halting funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) as the new coronavirus pandemic continues to take a heavy toll across the globe, accusing the international body of mishandling the deadly flu-like pathogen.

Iran Covid-19 Deaths Drop to Double Figures for First Time in Month The number of deaths from the new coronavirus in Iranhas dropped to double figures for the first time in one month, the country’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia Blocks Two Turkish Media Outlets Saudi Arabia reportedly has blocked the website of two Turkish state media outlets, amid rising tensions between Riyadh and Ankara more than two years after the Saudi state-sponsored murder of a journalist in Turkey.

North Korea Test-Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles The North Korea has fired multiple short-range cruise missiles into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, South Korea reported.

Global COVID-19 Cases Near 2mn, Fatalities Pass 120K Confirmed infections of COVID-19 have reached 1,937,000 worldwide, death toll from the novel coronavirus has passed 120,568 worldwide, with the United States leading all nations in both the number of cases and the death toll, followed by major Western European countries.

Iran Identifies COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Data for First Time

Iran Identifies COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Data for First Time
The head of Iran’s Biotechnology Society says Iranian researchers have managed to identify the COVID-19 genome sequencing for the first time in the country.

“Iranian researchers managed for the first time in the country to determine the coronavirus genome sequencing, i.e. they determined its genetic code,” Sirous Zeinali told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Friday.

He added that the sequencing showed that the novel coronavirus has had “a very limited genetic mutation” in Iran, noting that the virus shared properties in regions such as Iran, the United States and China’s Wuhan, where the global outbreak first occurred in December.

Noting that the genome sequencing taken from Iranian patients had been carried out in collaboration with Iran’s Pasteur Institute, he said, “By determining the coronavirus genome sequencing, it was known that in case of the production of any vaccine or treatment for this disease, it can be usable all across the world without any distinction.”

Zeinali said nearly 4,000 COVID-19 genome sequencing have been recorded so far across the world, mainly in the US, emphasizing that Iranian researchers have managed to make such an achievement despite sanctions against the country.

The sanctions, imposed on the country after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in 2018, targeted much-needed humanitarian aid and blocked financial transactions.

The bans come despite an International Court of Justice ruling banning Washington’s aid-related sanctions in 2018.

Numerous world leaders and figures, many within the US, have called on Washington to stop its unilateral sanctions against Iran in these circumstances.

In a written statement published on Friday, Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki said the Islamic Republic was on the brink of containing the COVID-19 outbreak in most of the country’s provinces.

Namaki said Iran has been able to curb the outbreak using its own “successful model” despite lacking the financial and material support enjoyed by other countries.

The Iranian health minister also said on Tuesday that the number of fatalities from the pandemic has dropped to double digits for the first time in one month.

Speaking to the Iranian people on Instagram Live, Namaki hailed the country’s “proper” fight against COVID-19, adding, “We are implementing smart distancing and have announced protocols for it. We want to say that we are currently at a more appropriate situation.”

Source: Press TV

 

Iran Covid-19 Genome

