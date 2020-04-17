Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

The Virus of Occupation: Israelis Have Taken To Spitting on Palestinians During Coronavirus

The Virus of Occupation: Israelis Have Taken To Spitting on Palestinians During Coronavirus

Spitting at someone is a universal insult. In Israel, however, spitting at Palestinians is an entirely different story.

China Rejects US Claim of Holding Secret Nuclear Weapon Tests Underground China says it shouldn’t have to bother denying a report from the US State Department that suggests the Chinese government may have triggered secret nuclear blasts at an underground test site last year.

Syrian Villagers Make US Military Convoy to Return to Base Residents of a Syria’s Abu Qasaib reported have stopped a US military convoy on Thursday, forcing the US troops to return to their occupied base

China Raises Covid-19 Deaths in Wuhan by 50 Percent China on Friday revised upward the death toll from covid-19 in Wuhan, the city where the new coronavirus first emerged.

Iran on Brink of Containing Covid-19 in Most Provinces despite Sanctions: Minister Iran is on the brink of containing the COVID-19 outbreak in most of the country’s provinces despite US sanctions, Health Minister said on Friday

China Rebuffs Report that Covid-19 Has Come From A Wuhan Lab China rejected accusations that the novel coronavirus was originated in a lab in Wuhan, where the outbreak was first recorded

Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Cities despite Ceasefire Claim Saudi regime’s warplanes have bombed a number of areas across Yemen overnight despite a so-called ceasefire that the Riyadh-led military coalition has announced itself

Syria Faces Critical Shortage of Artificial Lung Ventilators amid Coronavirus Pandemic The war-torn Syria is facing a critical shortage of artificial lung ventilators amid the new coronavirus outbreak, and Western sanctions hinder the delivery of medical equipment, the heads of the joint Russia-Syria coordination centre on refugee repatriation said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Oil Climbs on Bargain-Hunting, Hopes for Purchases for Reserves Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, bouncing back from the previous session’s large losses, as investors looked for bargains and supported by hopes that consuming countries will look to fill their strategic reserves.

France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak France has summoned its Chinese envoy after the embassy published a blistering critique of the West’s response to the new coronavirus crisis, accusing leaders of failing to act and abandoning vulnerable citizens to death and starvation.

Trump Halts WHO Funding amid Coronavirus Pandemic US President announced Tuesday night that he was halting funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) as the new coronavirus pandemic continues to take a heavy toll across the globe, accusing the international body of mishandling the deadly flu-like pathogen.

Iran Covid-19 Deaths Drop to Double Figures for First Time in Month The number of deaths from the new coronavirus in Iranhas dropped to double figures for the first time in one month, the country’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia Blocks Two Turkish Media Outlets Saudi Arabia reportedly has blocked the website of two Turkish state media outlets, amid rising tensions between Riyadh and Ankara more than two years after the Saudi state-sponsored murder of a journalist in Turkey.

North Korea Test-Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles The North Korea has fired multiple short-range cruise missiles into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, South Korea reported.

Global COVID-19 Cases Near 2mn, Fatalities Pass 120K Confirmed infections of COVID-19 have reached 1,937,000 worldwide, death toll from the novel coronavirus has passed 120,568 worldwide, with the United States leading all nations in both the number of cases and the death toll, followed by major Western European countries.

UK Could Be Worst-Hit Country by Coronavirus in Europe: Official A senior advisor of the British government said the country is likely to be among the European countries worst affected by the coronavirus, as the death toll from COVID-19 in the UK passes the 10,000 mark.

German Officials Apologize after French people insulted, Spat on in Border Town German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issued an apology in the wake of aggression towards French people travelling into border areas, which has flared amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkish Court Indicts 20 Saudis for Khashoggi Murder A Turkish court has accepted an indictment seeking life sentences for 20 Saudis, including two former associates of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the brutal murder of prominent dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018.

Pakistan’s Premier Calls for Coronavirus Relief Package Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan has called for global relief fund, saying that Islamabad is facing the dilemma of either losing people to hunger from lockdowns or letting the virus ravage the population.

Turkish Interior Minister Resigns over Lockdown Decision, President Rejects Turkish Interior Minister announced on Sunday he was resigning from his post over the implementation of a two-day curfew in major Turkish cities to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

Feature photo | Israeli soldiers wearing face masks and gloves against coronavirus stand in the streets in Jerusalem’s Old City, April 7, 2020. Ariel Schalit | AP

Spitting at someone is a universal insult. In Israel, however, spitting at Palestinians is an entirely different story.
Now that we know that the deadly coronavirus can be transmitted through saliva droplets, Israeli soldiers and illegal Jewish settlers are working extra hard to spit at as many Palestinians, their cars, doorknobs, and so on, as possible.

If this sounds to you too surreal and repugnant, then you might not be as familiar with the particular breed of Israeli colonialism as you may think you are.

In all fairness, Israelis have been spitting at Palestinians well before the World Health Organization (WHO) lectured us on the elusive nature of the COVID-19 disease and on the critical need to apply ‘social distancing’.

Indeed, if you Google the phrase ‘Israeli spitting’, you will be inundated with many interesting search results, the like of “Jerusalem Judge to Jews: Don’t Spit On Christians“, “Christians in Jerusalem want Jews to Stop Spitting on Them“, and the more recent, “Israel Settlers Spitting on Palestinian Cars Raises Concern over Attempt to Spread Coronavirus”.

Interestingly, most of this coverage throughout the years has been carried out by Israel’s own media, while receiving little attention in Western mainstream media.

One could easily classify such degrading acts as yet another example of the Israelis’ false sense of superiority over Palestinians. But the deliberate attempt at infecting occupied Palestinians with the coronavirus is beneath contempt, even for a settler-colonial regime.

Two particular elements in this story require a pause.

First, that acts of spitting at Palestinians and their properties, by both occupation soldiers and settlers, have been widely reported in many parts of occupied Palestine.

This means that, within a matter of days, the Israeli army and settlers’ cultures so swiftly adapted their pre-existing racism to employ a deadly virus as the latest tool in subjugating and harming Palestinians, whether physically or symbolically.

Second, the degree of ignorance and buffoonery that accompany these racist and degrading acts.

The power paradigm that has governed the relationship between colonial Israel and colonized Palestinians has, thus far, followed a typical trajectory, where Israel’s bad deeds often go unpunished.

Those racist Israelis who are deliberately trying to infect Palestinians with the COVID-19 are not only criminal in their thinking and behavior, but utterly foolish as well.

When Israeli soldiers arrest or beat up Palestinian activists, they are as likely to contract the coronavirus as they are to transmit it.

But, of course, Israel is doing much more to complicate, if not entirely hinder, Palestinian efforts aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

On March 23, a Palestinian worker, Malek Jayousi, was tossed out by Israeli authorities at the Beit Sira military checkpoint, near Ramallah, after he was suspected of having the coronavirus.

A video footage of the poor worker huddling near the checkpoint, after he was “dumped like trash”, has gone viral on social media.

Widespread condemnation of inhumane Israeli treatment of this Palestinian worker. He was dumped on the side of the road by an Israeli military checkpoint near Ramallah after his Israeli employer suspected he could have #coronavirus. Malek is now receiving proper care.@ilo pic.twitter.com/qFR9xhE606

— PLO Department of Public Diplomacy & Policy (@PalestinePDP) March 24, 2020

As shocking as that image was, it was repeated in other parts of the West Bank.

Of course, the Palestinian workers were not tested for the virus, but had merely exhibited flu-like symptoms, enough to make Israel dispose of them as if their lives did not matter in the least.

Two weeks later, the Palestinian Governor of the occupied city of Qalqiliya, Rafi’ Rawajbeh,  told reporters that the Israeli army has opened several wastewater tunnels near the northern Palestinian city, with the aim of smuggling Palestinian workers back to the West Bank, without prior coordination with the Palestinian Authority.

Without testing hundreds of those smuggled workers, the PA, already operating with limited capacity to confront the disease, will find it impossible to contain the spread of the virus.

Palestinian claims of Israel’s deliberate attempt at worsening the spread of the coronavirus in Palestine were further confirmed by the Geneva-based Euro-med Monitor, which, on March 31, called on the international community to investigate the ‘suspicious behavior’ of Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers.

During Israeli army raids on Palestinian homes, soldiers “spat at parked cars, ATMs and shop locks, which raises fears of deliberate attempts to spread the virus and cause panic in the Palestinian society,” Euro-Med stated.

Article 56 of the Fourth Geneva Convention does not say anything about the need for members of the Occupying Power to stop spitting at occupied and subjugated communities; most likely, because it is a given that such sordid behavior is completely unacceptable and does not require a separate textual reference.

However, Article 56, as was recently emphasized by UN Special Rapporteur for the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory, Michael Lynk, does require Israel, the Occupying Power, to “ensure that all the necessary preventive means available to it are utilized to ‘combat the spread of contagious diseases and epidemics.’”

Israel, however, is failing its legal mandate, and horribly so.

Even the Israeli mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Leon, has himself stressed the inequality in the official Israeli response to the spread of the coronavirus.

In his letter of April 7 to the Israeli Health Ministry Director General, Moshe Bar Siman Tov, Leon warned against “the serious shortage of medical equipment at (Palestinian) hospitals in (occupied) East Jerusalem, particularly protective equipment and equipment to conduct coronavirus testing.”

Despite the severe shortages in East Jerusalem and West Bank hospitals, the situation in the besieged Gaza Strip is simply disastrous, as Gaza’s Health Ministry has declared on April 9 that it has run out of its coronavirus test kits, which never amounted to more than few hundred, in the first place.

This means that the many Gazans who are already under quarantine will not be released any time soon, and that new cases will not be detected, let alone cured.

We have repeatedly warned in the last few weeks that this terrifying scenario was going to happen, especially as Israel is using the coronavirus as an opportunity to further isolate Palestinians and to barter potential humanitarian aid with political concessions.

Without immediate and sustainable intervention from the international community, occupied Palestine, and especially impoverished and besieged Gaza, could become a hotbed for COVID-19 for years to come.

Israel will never relent without international intervention. Without being held accountable, even a deadly virus will never alter the habits of a vile military occupation.

Ramzy Baroud

 

Israeli Regime Occupation Coronavirus

