Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 17 April 2020

Editor's Choice

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

News

China Rejects US Claim of Holding Secret Nuclear Weapon Tests Underground

China Rejects US Claim of Holding Secret Nuclear Weapon Tests Underground

China says it shouldn’t have to bother denying a report from the US State Department that suggests the Chinese government may have triggered secret nuclear blasts at an underground test site last year.

Syrian Villagers Make US Military Convoy to Return to Base Residents of a Syria’s Abu Qasaib reported have stopped a US military convoy on Thursday, forcing the US troops to return to their occupied base

China Raises Covid-19 Deaths in Wuhan by 50 Percent China on Friday revised upward the death toll from covid-19 in Wuhan, the city where the new coronavirus first emerged.

Iran on Brink of Containing Covid-19 in Most Provinces despite Sanctions: Minister Iran is on the brink of containing the COVID-19 outbreak in most of the country’s provinces despite US sanctions, Health Minister said on Friday

China Rebuffs Report that Covid-19 Has Come From A Wuhan Lab China rejected accusations that the novel coronavirus was originated in a lab in Wuhan, where the outbreak was first recorded

Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Cities despite Ceasefire Claim Saudi regime’s warplanes have bombed a number of areas across Yemen overnight despite a so-called ceasefire that the Riyadh-led military coalition has announced itself

Syria Faces Critical Shortage of Artificial Lung Ventilators amid Coronavirus Pandemic The war-torn Syria is facing a critical shortage of artificial lung ventilators amid the new coronavirus outbreak, and Western sanctions hinder the delivery of medical equipment, the heads of the joint Russia-Syria coordination centre on refugee repatriation said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Oil Climbs on Bargain-Hunting, Hopes for Purchases for Reserves Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, bouncing back from the previous session’s large losses, as investors looked for bargains and supported by hopes that consuming countries will look to fill their strategic reserves.

France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak France has summoned its Chinese envoy after the embassy published a blistering critique of the West’s response to the new coronavirus crisis, accusing leaders of failing to act and abandoning vulnerable citizens to death and starvation.

Trump Halts WHO Funding amid Coronavirus Pandemic US President announced Tuesday night that he was halting funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) as the new coronavirus pandemic continues to take a heavy toll across the globe, accusing the international body of mishandling the deadly flu-like pathogen.

Iran Covid-19 Deaths Drop to Double Figures for First Time in Month The number of deaths from the new coronavirus in Iranhas dropped to double figures for the first time in one month, the country’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia Blocks Two Turkish Media Outlets Saudi Arabia reportedly has blocked the website of two Turkish state media outlets, amid rising tensions between Riyadh and Ankara more than two years after the Saudi state-sponsored murder of a journalist in Turkey.

North Korea Test-Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles The North Korea has fired multiple short-range cruise missiles into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, South Korea reported.

Global COVID-19 Cases Near 2mn, Fatalities Pass 120K Confirmed infections of COVID-19 have reached 1,937,000 worldwide, death toll from the novel coronavirus has passed 120,568 worldwide, with the United States leading all nations in both the number of cases and the death toll, followed by major Western European countries.

UK Could Be Worst-Hit Country by Coronavirus in Europe: Official A senior advisor of the British government said the country is likely to be among the European countries worst affected by the coronavirus, as the death toll from COVID-19 in the UK passes the 10,000 mark.

German Officials Apologize after French people insulted, Spat on in Border Town German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issued an apology in the wake of aggression towards French people travelling into border areas, which has flared amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkish Court Indicts 20 Saudis for Khashoggi Murder A Turkish court has accepted an indictment seeking life sentences for 20 Saudis, including two former associates of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the brutal murder of prominent dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018.

Pakistan’s Premier Calls for Coronavirus Relief Package Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan has called for global relief fund, saying that Islamabad is facing the dilemma of either losing people to hunger from lockdowns or letting the virus ravage the population.

Turkish Interior Minister Resigns over Lockdown Decision, President Rejects Turkish Interior Minister announced on Sunday he was resigning from his post over the implementation of a two-day curfew in major Turkish cities to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

Taliban to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners The Taliban is set to release 20 Afghan government prisoners, a spokesman of the militant group said on Sunday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

China Rebuffs Report that Covid-19 Has Come From A Wuhan Lab

Iran on Brink of Containing Covid-19 in Most Provinces despite Sanctions: Minister

US Records over 2,100 Coronavirus Deaths in One Day

UK Could Be Worst-Hit Country by Coronavirus in Europe: Official

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

Islamic Movement Urges Nigerian Govt to Release Sheikh Zakzaky amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Saudi Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen despite Declaring Truce

COVID-19: The Zionist Underpinnings of Israel’s Violent Crackdown on Haredi Jews

US Senators Press Saudi Arabia to Put Oil Cut in Motion

US ‘Cruel, Genocidal’ US Sanctions Impeding Anti-Coronavirus Efforts: Officials

Turkish Court Indicts 20 Saudis for Khashoggi Murder

Yemen Reports First Coronavirus Case amid Saudi Aggression

Pakistan’s Premier Calls for Coronavirus Relief Package

North Korea Test-Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles

Iraq’s New Choice for Prime Minister Suggests Defeat of US Pressure

Global COVID-19 Cases Near 2mn, Fatalities Pass 120K

Israel Threatens Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul

US Leads Global Wave of Nations Stealing, Seizing, Diverting Coronavirus Equipment

Kushner Family Could Be Getting Very Rich Thanks to the Coronavirus

More World Leaders Rebuke US Sanctions on Iran amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Bahrain: 9 Years Under Peninsula Shield’s Occupation

Trump Vows to Reopen US in 3 Weeks despite Doctors’ Advice

New York on Lockdown: Gatherings Banned, Non-Essential Workers Ordered to Stay Home

From Cluster Bombs to Toxic Waste: Saudi Arabia Creating Next Fallujah in Yemen

Iraq Lodges Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes

Trump Ignored US Intelligence Agencies’ Warnings about Coronavirus

US Coronavirus Toll Surpasses Italy’s Deaths

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis?

Russia Blames Persian Gulf Nations for Oil Prices Fall

How Is Trump’s Future Tied to Coronavirus Crisis?

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Russia’s Airbase

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

China Raises Covid-19 Deaths in Wuhan by 50 Percent

Friday 17 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
China Raises Covid-19 Deaths in Wuhan by 50 Percent
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- China on Friday revised upward the death toll from covid-19 in Wuhan, the city where the new coronavirus first emerged. 

Wuhan officials on Friday upped the fatalities attributed to the pandemic by 1,290 to 3,869, raising the total death toll for all of China to 4,632 out of 86,629 confirmed cases across the country.

The Chinese officials explained that the increase in the city’s official death toll was because some hospitals had incorrectly reported, delayed reporting, or omitted cases after being overwhelmed by patients during the early stages of the outbreak.

Last week Chinese authorities lifted the lockdown in Wuhan, signaling a gradual return to normality.

Experts concurred with one another that the total lockdown of Wuhan had been an effective measure in stopping the rampant spread of the disease to other cities which would have led to a higher number of fatalities.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, spoke over phone on Thursday night, reaffirming mutual support in the fight against COVID-19 and rejecting politicization of the pandemic.

As the coronavirus disease is spreading around the globe, Xi said, all countries are faced with the arduous task of tackling the epidemic. 

Putin and Xi rejected as counterproductive attempts to blame Beijing for delaying informing the world about the coronavirus, the Kremlin said.

They also stressed the two countries' "strategic partnership" and said Russia and China were ready to help each other during the pandemic by exchanging specialists and supplying medical equipment, protective gear and medicines.

Their conversation came as US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that the novel coronavirus had been developed at a lab in Wuhan.

China’s foreign ministry dismissed the remarks, quoting a statement by the World Health Organization (WHO) rejecting such unfounded claims.

The WHO has declared “multiple times there is no evidence the new coronavirus was created in a laboratory. Many well-known medical experts in the world also believe that claims of the so-called laboratory leaks have no scientific basis,” ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.

The spokesman urged Trump and Pompeo not to comment on the origin and means of transmission of the novel coronavirus and leave such matters to the scientists.

“We always believe this is a scientific issue, which should be studied by scientists and medical experts," he said. 

Trump has said that he wants to get to the bottom of a conspiracy theory that the novel coronavirus had natural origins, but it leaked accidentally from a lab in the Wuhan Institute of Virology which both the United States of America and Canada had been funding for research.

Covid-19 has spread across the planet, sending billions of people into lockdown as health workers struggle to treat those infected by the deadly virus. The US with 667,225 cases and 33,286 deaths is the worst-hit country. 

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blamed Trump personally for directly costing American lives through his constant denials and delays in responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The president’s denial at the beginning was deadly,” she told CNN’s State of the Union. “His delay in getting equipment to where it’s needed is deadly … As the president fiddles, people are dying.”

Trump has also blamed the WHO for mishandling the coronavirus pandemic, cutting the international organization’s funding in what is believed to be an effort to deflect attention from his own mishandling of the crisis.

In Europe, the rise in Britain’s novel coronavirus infection rate was highlighted as another example of delays and mismanagement by state leaders.

Austria’s Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said the growth in UK cases was “frightening” to other EU leaders.

Britain has has been described by the WHO as a “dark cloud”, while British officials have suggested that the lockdown in the UK be extended till June to stop the further spread of the virus.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

China Coronavirus Death Toll Wuhan

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Flooding Hits War-Torn Yemeni Capital, Sanaa
Fire Raging Near Ukraines Chernobyl
US Food Banks Flooded by Endless Lines of People Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Wuhan Ends Coronavirus Lockdown after 76 Days
Flooding Hits War-Torn Yemeni Capital, Sanaa

Flooding Hits War-Torn Yemeni Capital, Sanaa

Mass Grave Dug in UK as Number of COVID-19 Death Toll Rises
Iranians Stand United to Fight Coronavirus by Voluntary Collective Action
Iran Launches Mass Production Line of Coronavirus Test Kits
Drone Footage Shows San Francisco Deserted under Coronavirus Lockdown