How Did Netanyahu Make Gantz Lose His Political Support?

  Thursday 16 April 2020

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

China Rebuffs Report that Covid-19 Has Come From A Wuhan Lab

China Rebuffs Report that Covid-19 Has Come From A Wuhan Lab

China rejected accusations that the novel coronavirus was originated in a lab in Wuhan, where the outbreak was first recorded

Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Cities despite Ceasefire Claim Saudi regime’s warplanes have bombed a number of areas across Yemen overnight despite a so-called ceasefire that the Riyadh-led military coalition has announced itself

Syria Faces Critical Shortage of Artificial Lung Ventilators amid Coronavirus Pandemic The war-torn Syria is facing a critical shortage of artificial lung ventilators amid the new coronavirus outbreak, and Western sanctions hinder the delivery of medical equipment, the heads of the joint Russia-Syria coordination centre on refugee repatriation said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Oil Climbs on Bargain-Hunting, Hopes for Purchases for Reserves Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, bouncing back from the previous session’s large losses, as investors looked for bargains and supported by hopes that consuming countries will look to fill their strategic reserves.

France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak France has summoned its Chinese envoy after the embassy published a blistering critique of the West’s response to the new coronavirus crisis, accusing leaders of failing to act and abandoning vulnerable citizens to death and starvation.

Trump Halts WHO Funding amid Coronavirus Pandemic US President announced Tuesday night that he was halting funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) as the new coronavirus pandemic continues to take a heavy toll across the globe, accusing the international body of mishandling the deadly flu-like pathogen.

Iran Covid-19 Deaths Drop to Double Figures for First Time in Month The number of deaths from the new coronavirus in Iranhas dropped to double figures for the first time in one month, the country’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia Blocks Two Turkish Media Outlets Saudi Arabia reportedly has blocked the website of two Turkish state media outlets, amid rising tensions between Riyadh and Ankara more than two years after the Saudi state-sponsored murder of a journalist in Turkey.

North Korea Test-Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles The North Korea has fired multiple short-range cruise missiles into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, South Korea reported.

Global COVID-19 Cases Near 2mn, Fatalities Pass 120K Confirmed infections of COVID-19 have reached 1,937,000 worldwide, death toll from the novel coronavirus has passed 120,568 worldwide, with the United States leading all nations in both the number of cases and the death toll, followed by major Western European countries.

UK Could Be Worst-Hit Country by Coronavirus in Europe: Official A senior advisor of the British government said the country is likely to be among the European countries worst affected by the coronavirus, as the death toll from COVID-19 in the UK passes the 10,000 mark.

German Officials Apologize after French people insulted, Spat on in Border Town German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issued an apology in the wake of aggression towards French people travelling into border areas, which has flared amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkish Court Indicts 20 Saudis for Khashoggi Murder A Turkish court has accepted an indictment seeking life sentences for 20 Saudis, including two former associates of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the brutal murder of prominent dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018.

Pakistan’s Premier Calls for Coronavirus Relief Package Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan has called for global relief fund, saying that Islamabad is facing the dilemma of either losing people to hunger from lockdowns or letting the virus ravage the population.

Turkish Interior Minister Resigns over Lockdown Decision, President Rejects Turkish Interior Minister announced on Sunday he was resigning from his post over the implementation of a two-day curfew in major Turkish cities to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

Taliban to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners The Taliban is set to release 20 Afghan government prisoners, a spokesman of the militant group said on Sunday.

UAE Buys Israeli Missile System for Libya Rebels: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has paid the Israeli regime to deliver an advanced anti-aircraft missile system to the Libyan rebels loyal to Khalifa Haftar.

US Senators Press Saudi Arabia to Put Oil Cut in Motion US senators urged Saudi Arabia on Saturday to take concrete action to cut crude output.

US Coronavirus Toll Surpasses Italy’s Deaths Death toll from new corona virus in the US has passed, 20,000 after the country reported 1,920 deaths in the space of the last 24 hours, John Hopkins University reports.

Israeli Regime Abusing COVID-19 to Occupy More Palestinian Lands Israeli regime is taking advantage of the new coronavirus pandemic to grab more of Palestinians’ lands and to escalate aggression against the people of Palestine.

Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Cities despite Ceasefire Claim

China Rebuffs Report that Covid-19 Has Come From A Wuhan Lab

How Did Netanyahu Make Gantz Lose His Political Support?

Palestinian Prisoners Day: Remembering Palestine’s Organic Intellectuals

COVID-19: The Zionist Underpinnings of Israel’s Violent Crackdown on Haredi Jews

US Records over 2,100 Coronavirus Deaths in One Day

Israeli Regime Abusing COVID-19 to Occupy More Palestinian Lands

US ‘Cruel, Genocidal’ US Sanctions Impeding Anti-Coronavirus Efforts: Officials

US Coronavirus Toll Surpasses Italy’s Deaths

UK Could Be Worst-Hit Country by Coronavirus in Europe: Official

US Senators Press Saudi Arabia to Put Oil Cut in Motion

Why Is The West Critical Of Iran-China Relations?

Turkish Interior Minister Resigns over Lockdown Decision, President Rejects

Israel Threatens Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon

Will Saudi Arabia Seize Golden Chance For Yemen Exit?

Iran Judiciary Chief Concerned on Coronavirus Threat to Palestinians in Israeli Jails

Yemen Reports First Coronavirus Case amid Saudi Aggression

Global COVID-19 Cases Near 2mn, Fatalities Pass 120K

Iraqi New PM-Designate’s Chances, Challenges To Form Govt.

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Russia’s Airbase

US Leads Global Wave of Nations Stealing, Seizing, Diverting Coronavirus Equipment

New York on Lockdown: Gatherings Banned, Non-Essential Workers Ordered to Stay Home

Trump Ignored US Intelligence Agencies’ Warnings about Coronavirus

German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Worries

How Is Trump’s Future Tied to Coronavirus Crisis?

Bahrain: 9 Years Under Peninsula Shield’s Occupation

Kushner Family Could Be Getting Very Rich Thanks to the Coronavirus

Europe Exports Medical Goods to Iran in First INSTEX Transaction: Germany

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year

Iraq Lodges Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis?

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces

From Cluster Bombs to Toxic Waste: Saudi Arabia Creating Next Fallujah in Yemen

Saudi Aggression Left ‘Devastating Impact’ on Yemeni Children’s Mental Health: Report

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
How Did Netanyahu Make Gantz Lose His Political Support?

Thursday 16 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
How Did Netanyahu Make Gantz Lose His Political Support?

Alwaght- On Monday, the Israeli PM-designate Benny Gantz called on President Reuven Rivlin to extend his mandate to form a new government for two weeks as the deadline is arriving. The request comes as his 28-day deadline to present a cabinet to the parliament will end on April 14. As time goes by, Gantz who once was on the summit of success and popularity now finds himself in dire straits as his position weakens. 

Gantz failure 

Netanyahu has been hit by the trial process since 2017 for four corruption cases of him and his wife. His trial in mid-March was postponed for two months. Netanyahu seized the chance and managed to score a last-minute success as he persuaded Gants, the leader of Blue and White bloc, to form a national unity government. 

In the third general election within a year, Netanyahu’s Likud party gained 37 and the Blue and White won 34 seats to only linger the political limbo. 

Netanyahu’s decline in popularity gave his rival a chance to drive him out of the race as many of the Israeli political elites and parties were ready to support Gantz for the main goal of removal of Netanyahu. 

In his calculations, Gantz found it hard to form a government Netanyahu-scale as Likud harvested the largest number of seats of the Knesset. So, he preferred personal interests over the party interests and entered a coalition government with Netanyahu. 

The sound of his failure to form a new government is being heard now, however. In the letter to the president for extension of the deadline Gantz sought to justify his failure writing that “the political, healthy, and social crisis made me conclude that although it has heavy individual and political costs, I will do my best to form a coalition government with Likud.” 

Rivlin opposed the demand, however, telling him that with regard to the current conditions extending the time was impossible. 

Differences of the coalition government 

In addition to the political competition that impacts the Gantz-Netanyahu negotiations, some differences on the way of home and foreign policy administration set up roadblocks ahead of the government formation process. 

Netanyahu, owing his political life to the hardline Orthodox Jews, in his home and foreign policy seeks the contentment of them, also called Haredi Jews. That is while Gantz is opposed to these groups ideologically and politically and close to the ideas of the former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman who is also the leader of Yisrael Beiteinu. 

Gantz, a politician with military grounds, in the defense strategy adopts a more aggressive approach related to Palestine. That is while Netanyahu adopts a policy of attrition towards the resistant movements like Hamal and Islamic Jihad in Gaza, a Palestinian enclave under Israeli seize for over a decade. 

Moreover, Israel Channel 13 reported another division between the two. The report said that Gantz does not oppose annexing some parts of the West Bank. Rather he wants the annexation plan implemented differently. He demands the Jordan Valley and Israeli settlements in the West Bank not included in any annexation. 

Gantz also talked about his readiness to talk expanding the Israeli limited rule over the regions west of the West Bank Barrier and Green Line, also called pre-1967 borders. 

The two politicians also at odds over internal issues like the ministry of justice and the Likud demand for a possibility to veto the decisions of the Judicial Selection Committee. Experts suggest that Netanyahu’s party seeks a new procedure in the selection of the judges to block the reappointment of Public Prosecutor Shay Nitzan. Nitzan was the judicial figure who approved the indictment against Netanyahu.  

The former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert criticized Gantz's performance in an article published by the Maariv newspaper. He said in the three elections, the Blue and White did not address in its campaign the key issues of the government like the relations with the Palestinians, the failure of the educational and social systems, increase of the poverty average, the healthcare system weakness, class gaps, the communications, pollution, and the anti-Arab discrimination. 

Shaky agreement 

If Gantz fails to form a government until Monday, the Knesset will designate a new candidate for the post. If the Knesset fails to name a new PM-designate within 21 days, the fourth election will be scheduled. 

Although there is still an opportunity for Gantz to be re-tasked with government formation, so far he has lost much of his position to form a government. In the first stage, Gantz lost half of his supporters after reaching the deal with Netanyahu, the Blue and White alliance collapsed, and a great deal of criticism was directed against him by the leftist and centrist parties as well as the United Arab List. In fact, Gantz, who dealt his credibility, has just figured out that he was deceived by Netanyahu and Likud. 

Many experts suggest that Likud is waiting for Gantz month-long deadline to end to see his weakness to bargain in the negotiations. Earlier this week, Gantz in a Twitter message said that a unity government could be formed before the Passover vacations but Netanyahu’s behavior blocked that. He added that this week the negotiations between him and Likud to form an emergency cabinet almost ended. Gantz said the halt of the talks was caused by the change in the thought of the Likud leaders. 

During the three elections, Netanyahu and Likud faced a tough rival like Gantz. In the friendship with Gantz, they dealt a blow to him they could not deal in the rivalry, however. Now Gantz is in his weakest position. Emad Abu Awad, an expert on Israeli affairs, says that in the upcoming months Netanyahu will adopt the same political approach. “He will try to evade the justice and trial and press for laws that guarantee his presence in power without trial for at least one and half a year or press for blocking bids against him by the Knesset. The analyst added that Netanyahu insists on choosing a Knesset speaker from the Likud party and this will take place in the next months. “He will try to remove from the political scene Gantz and Gabi Eshkenazi,” the analyst went on. 

Even if a cabinet is formed with a spinal premiership, because Netanyahu term is ahead of Gantz, it is not clear if the new cabinet will hold until Gantz turn comes. This does not matter for Netanyahu however as he after this period will prepare himself for the president post. So, it seems that the main loser of the unity government game is Gantz. As Gantz’s position weakens, the anti-Netanyahu figures show compromises. For example, Amir Peretz, the Labor Party’s chairman, who earlier rejected an alliance with Netanyahu has recently said he was ready to join a Netanyahu-led government, under the condition of being given the post of the ministry of economy and his deputy being given the post of the ministry of social affairs and social services. 

