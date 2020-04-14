Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 14 April 2020

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Saudi Arabia Blocks Two Turkish Media Outlets

Saudi Arabia Blocks Two Turkish Media Outlets

Saudi Arabia reportedly has blocked the website of two Turkish state media outlets, amid rising tensions between Riyadh and Ankara more than two years after the Saudi state-sponsored murder of a journalist in Turkey.

North Korea Test-Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles The North Korea has fired multiple short-range cruise missiles into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, South Korea reported.

Global COVID-19 Cases Near 2mn, Fatalities Pass 120K Confirmed infections of COVID-19 have reached 1,937,000 worldwide, death toll from the novel coronavirus has passed 120,568 worldwide, with the United States leading all nations in both the number of cases and the death toll, followed by major Western European countries.

UK Could Be Worst-Hit Country by Coronavirus in Europe: Official A senior advisor of the British government said the country is likely to be among the European countries worst affected by the coronavirus, as the death toll from COVID-19 in the UK passes the 10,000 mark.

German Officials Apologize after French people insulted, Spat on in Border Town German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issued an apology in the wake of aggression towards French people travelling into border areas, which has flared amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkish Court Indicts 20 Saudis for Khashoggi Murder A Turkish court has accepted an indictment seeking life sentences for 20 Saudis, including two former associates of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the brutal murder of prominent dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018.

Pakistan’s Premier Calls for Coronavirus Relief Package Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan has called for global relief fund, saying that Islamabad is facing the dilemma of either losing people to hunger from lockdowns or letting the virus ravage the population.

Turkish Interior Minister Resigns over Lockdown Decision, President Rejects Turkish Interior Minister announced on Sunday he was resigning from his post over the implementation of a two-day curfew in major Turkish cities to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

Taliban to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners The Taliban is set to release 20 Afghan government prisoners, a spokesman of the militant group said on Sunday.

UAE Buys Israeli Missile System for Libya Rebels: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has paid the Israeli regime to deliver an advanced anti-aircraft missile system to the Libyan rebels loyal to Khalifa Haftar.

US Senators Press Saudi Arabia to Put Oil Cut in Motion US senators urged Saudi Arabia on Saturday to take concrete action to cut crude output.

US Coronavirus Toll Surpasses Italy’s Deaths Death toll from new corona virus in the US has passed, 20,000 after the country reported 1,920 deaths in the space of the last 24 hours, John Hopkins University reports.

Israeli Regime Abusing COVID-19 to Occupy More Palestinian Lands Israeli regime is taking advantage of the new coronavirus pandemic to grab more of Palestinians’ lands and to escalate aggression against the people of Palestine.

US ‘Cruel, Genocidal’ US Sanctions Impeding Anti-Coronavirus Efforts: Officials Cuban health officials say the US Six-decade sanctions make it extremely difficult for the island nation to import essential supplies needed to battle the coronavirus.

US Records over 2,100 Coronavirus Deaths in One Day The US has reported 2,108 coronavirus deaths on Friday becoming the first country to record more than 2,000 Covid-19 fatalities in one day, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

Saudi Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen despite Declaring Truce Saudi warplanes carried out fresh strikes on Yemen hours after declaring a two-week truce on Thursday and more air raids followed on Friday.

Israel Threatens Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon The Israeli regime has threatened to strike Lebanese Hezbollah’s positions in Syria, days after assassinating a senior member of the resistance movement in southern Lebanon.

Islamic Movement Urges Nigerian Govt to Release Sheikh Zakzaky amid Coronavirus Pandemic The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) called on the country’s authorities to release its leader Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky given the risks he faces from continued imprisonment amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Yemen Reports First Coronavirus Case amid Saudi Aggression The war-torn Yemen has reported its first case of new coronavirus in Hadhramaut province, controlled by control of Saudi-backed militias loyal to the country’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Iran Judiciary Chief Concerned on Coronavirus Threat to Palestinians in Israeli Jails Iran’s Judiciary Chief expressed Islamic Republic’s deep concerns about the lives of nearly 6,000 Palestinian prisoners kept in Israeli regime’s jails as well as the people of the Gaza Strip who are living in the “world’s biggest prison” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
North Korea Test-Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles

Tuesday 14 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
North Korea Test-Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles
Alwaght- The North Korea has fired multiple short-range cruise missiles into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, South Korea reported.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said several air-to-surface missiles were fired from fighter jets on Tuesday.

After flying about 150 kilometers, the projectiles went down into the North’s eastern waters.

There was no immediate confirmation from Pyongyang.

The JCS said that it was monitoring for more developments and that US intelligence officials were conducting more analysis of the launch.

This was the latest launch since March, when Pyongyang fired nine short-range ballistic missiles, a record quantity for the country in a month.

The new test-launches come on the eve of the 108th birthday of the North’s late founder, Kim Il-sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un.

Since December last year, the country has test-fired multiple rockets and missiles. Back then, Kim ended a moratorium on the country’s missile tests and said North Korea would soon develop a “new strategic weapon.”

The ending of the moratorium came after the United States repeatedly refused to relieve any of the sanctions on the North even though Pyongyang had taken several goodwill steps in the course of now-stalled diplomacy with Washington.

The United Nations Security Council, the US, South Korea, and other bodies have slapped multiple sets of sanctions on Pyongyang over its weapons programs.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

North Korea Testfire

