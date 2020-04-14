Global COVID-19 Cases Near 2mn, Fatalities Pass 120K

Alwaght- Confirmed infections of COVID-19 have reached 1,937,000 worldwide, death toll from the novel coronavirus has passed 120,568 worldwide, with the United States leading all nations in both the number of cases and the death toll, followed by major Western European countries.

Latest data reported by worldometers.info showed that the United States by far leads the 214 countries and territories affected by the viral pandemic, with 587,173 cases as of Tuesday, followed by Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and Britain in that order.