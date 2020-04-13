Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 13 April 2020

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

News

UK Could Be Worst-Hit Country by Coronavirus in Europe: Official

UK Could Be Worst-Hit Country by Coronavirus in Europe: Official

A senior advisor of the British government said the country is likely to be among the European countries worst affected by the coronavirus, as the death toll from COVID-19 in the UK passes the 10,000 mark.

German Officials Apologize after French people insulted, Spat on in Border Town German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issued an apology in the wake of aggression towards French people travelling into border areas, which has flared amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkish Court Indicts 20 Saudis for Khashoggi Murder A Turkish court has accepted an indictment seeking life sentences for 20 Saudis, including two former associates of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the brutal murder of prominent dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018.

Pakistan’s Premier Calls for Coronavirus Relief Package Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan has called for global relief fund, saying that Islamabad is facing the dilemma of either losing people to hunger from lockdowns or letting the virus ravage the population.

Turkish Interior Minister Resigns over Lockdown Decision, President Rejects Turkish Interior Minister announced on Sunday he was resigning from his post over the implementation of a two-day curfew in major Turkish cities to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

Taliban to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners The Taliban is set to release 20 Afghan government prisoners, a spokesman of the militant group said on Sunday.

UAE Buys Israeli Missile System for Libya Rebels: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has paid the Israeli regime to deliver an advanced anti-aircraft missile system to the Libyan rebels loyal to Khalifa Haftar.

US Senators Press Saudi Arabia to Put Oil Cut in Motion US senators urged Saudi Arabia on Saturday to take concrete action to cut crude output.

US Coronavirus Toll Surpasses Italy’s Deaths Death toll from new corona virus in the US has passed, 20,000 after the country reported 1,920 deaths in the space of the last 24 hours, John Hopkins University reports.

Israeli Regime Abusing COVID-19 to Occupy More Palestinian Lands Israeli regime is taking advantage of the new coronavirus pandemic to grab more of Palestinians’ lands and to escalate aggression against the people of Palestine.

US ‘Cruel, Genocidal’ US Sanctions Impeding Anti-Coronavirus Efforts: Officials Cuban health officials say the US Six-decade sanctions make it extremely difficult for the island nation to import essential supplies needed to battle the coronavirus.

US Records over 2,100 Coronavirus Deaths in One Day The US has reported 2,108 coronavirus deaths on Friday becoming the first country to record more than 2,000 Covid-19 fatalities in one day, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

Saudi Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen despite Declaring Truce Saudi warplanes carried out fresh strikes on Yemen hours after declaring a two-week truce on Thursday and more air raids followed on Friday.

Israel Threatens Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon The Israeli regime has threatened to strike Lebanese Hezbollah’s positions in Syria, days after assassinating a senior member of the resistance movement in southern Lebanon.

Islamic Movement Urges Nigerian Govt to Release Sheikh Zakzaky amid Coronavirus Pandemic The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) called on the country’s authorities to release its leader Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky given the risks he faces from continued imprisonment amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Yemen Reports First Coronavirus Case amid Saudi Aggression The war-torn Yemen has reported its first case of new coronavirus in Hadhramaut province, controlled by control of Saudi-backed militias loyal to the country’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Iran Judiciary Chief Concerned on Coronavirus Threat to Palestinians in Israeli Jails Iran’s Judiciary Chief expressed Islamic Republic’s deep concerns about the lives of nearly 6,000 Palestinian prisoners kept in Israeli regime’s jails as well as the people of the Gaza Strip who are living in the “world’s biggest prison” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Iraq’s National Sovereignty My Top Priority: Premier-Designate Iraq’s newly-designated prime minister said that the success of his country’s international relations will be based on “respect and cooperation,” stressing that Iraq’s “national sovereignty is the top priority.”

Oil Prices Jump 12 Percent as Reports Suggests Producers Agreement on Output Cuts Oil prices increased 12 percent on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and major producers led by Russia agreed to cut output by 20 million barrels per day.

Saudi Regime Breaches Ceasefire in Yemen Hours after Declaring It The Saudi-led coalition targeted several Yemeni positions shortly after declaring a “ceasefire” in its devastating war against Yemen

News
News

German Officials Apologize after French people insulted, Spat on in Border Town

Monday 13 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
German Officials Apologize after French people insulted, Spat on in Border Town
Alwaght- German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issued an apology in the wake of aggression towards French people travelling into border areas, which has flared amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Coronavirus knows nothing of nationality. It's the same for human dignity. It hurts to see how some of our French friends have been insulted and attacked because of COVID-19,” the German Minister tweeted, adding “Such behaviour is completely unacceptable. And besides: we are in the same boat".

The apology came after, residents of a small German border town, Gersheim, who have been living side by side with the French for over two decades, verbally abused and threw eggs at French visitors.

In mid-March Germany shut itself off from its neighbors in an attempt to stem the spread of Covid-19. The only exceptions made were for goods deliveries, and foreigners who lived abroad but had daily jobs inside Germany.

However, the so-called cross-border commuters weren’t welcome in Gersheim anymore. Health concerns swiftly outweighed friendship for the locals, who learned from the news that they had the worst coronavirus-hit region in France for a next-door neighbor. Grand Est has already seen more than 2,000 fatalities due to the disease, while the death toll in the adjacent German state of Saarland stands at just above 40.

Things got so bad that Gersheim’s Mayor Michael Clivot was forced to record a video address on Thursday to somehow try and bring his people to their senses.

He also told the website T-Online that “our French friends” have been insulted in the streets, supermarkets and pharmacies. Some were spat on and had eggs tossed at them, while one visitor was urged to “go back to your corona-ridden country.”

The French consul in Saarland, Catherine Robinet, confirmed the aggressive outbursts against her countrymen, saying that “there is a tense atmosphere in some places near the border.” Even long-time French employees of German firms had been harassed at their workplaces, she said.

But Clivot doesn’t just blame the folks in Gersheim for what has been happening; he also blames the federal government in Berlin. The mayor insists that closing the border was a mistake, as “what we needed was joint action with France.”

He was backed by Saarland’s Economy Minister Anke Rehlinger, who wrote on Twitter that “our hearts are bleeding over the closed borders with France and Luxembourg.”

Meanwhile, the federal government is apologizing to France – for the German citizens, of course, not the closed borders. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas pointed out on Twitter that “the coronavirus knows nothing of nationality. It's the same for human dignity.”

The behavior of those who gave in to Covid-19 panic and insulted the French visitors was “completely unacceptable,” Maas wrote over the weekend, adding that “we’re all in the same boat.”

