Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 13 April 2020

Editor's Choice

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak The refugee camps inside Syria and outside it are at stake of pandemic outbreak as they lack proper health care services and hygiene basics.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

News

UK Could Be Worst-Hit Country by Coronavirus in Europe: Official

UK Could Be Worst-Hit Country by Coronavirus in Europe: Official

A senior advisor of the British government said the country is likely to be among the European countries worst affected by the coronavirus, as the death toll from COVID-19 in the UK passes the 10,000 mark.

German Officials Apologize after French people insulted, Spat on in Border Town German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas issued an apology in the wake of aggression towards French people travelling into border areas, which has flared amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkish Court Indicts 20 Saudis for Khashoggi Murder A Turkish court has accepted an indictment seeking life sentences for 20 Saudis, including two former associates of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the brutal murder of prominent dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018.

Pakistan’s Premier Calls for Coronavirus Relief Package Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan has called for global relief fund, saying that Islamabad is facing the dilemma of either losing people to hunger from lockdowns or letting the virus ravage the population.

Turkish Interior Minister Resigns over Lockdown Decision, President Rejects Turkish Interior Minister announced on Sunday he was resigning from his post over the implementation of a two-day curfew in major Turkish cities to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

Taliban to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners The Taliban is set to release 20 Afghan government prisoners, a spokesman of the militant group said on Sunday.

UAE Buys Israeli Missile System for Libya Rebels: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has paid the Israeli regime to deliver an advanced anti-aircraft missile system to the Libyan rebels loyal to Khalifa Haftar.

US Senators Press Saudi Arabia to Put Oil Cut in Motion US senators urged Saudi Arabia on Saturday to take concrete action to cut crude output.

US Coronavirus Toll Surpasses Italy’s Deaths Death toll from new corona virus in the US has passed, 20,000 after the country reported 1,920 deaths in the space of the last 24 hours, John Hopkins University reports.

Israeli Regime Abusing COVID-19 to Occupy More Palestinian Lands Israeli regime is taking advantage of the new coronavirus pandemic to grab more of Palestinians’ lands and to escalate aggression against the people of Palestine.

US ‘Cruel, Genocidal’ US Sanctions Impeding Anti-Coronavirus Efforts: Officials Cuban health officials say the US Six-decade sanctions make it extremely difficult for the island nation to import essential supplies needed to battle the coronavirus.

US Records over 2,100 Coronavirus Deaths in One Day The US has reported 2,108 coronavirus deaths on Friday becoming the first country to record more than 2,000 Covid-19 fatalities in one day, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

Saudi Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen despite Declaring Truce Saudi warplanes carried out fresh strikes on Yemen hours after declaring a two-week truce on Thursday and more air raids followed on Friday.

Israel Threatens Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon The Israeli regime has threatened to strike Lebanese Hezbollah’s positions in Syria, days after assassinating a senior member of the resistance movement in southern Lebanon.

Islamic Movement Urges Nigerian Govt to Release Sheikh Zakzaky amid Coronavirus Pandemic The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) called on the country’s authorities to release its leader Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky given the risks he faces from continued imprisonment amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Yemen Reports First Coronavirus Case amid Saudi Aggression The war-torn Yemen has reported its first case of new coronavirus in Hadhramaut province, controlled by control of Saudi-backed militias loyal to the country’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Iran Judiciary Chief Concerned on Coronavirus Threat to Palestinians in Israeli Jails Iran’s Judiciary Chief expressed Islamic Republic’s deep concerns about the lives of nearly 6,000 Palestinian prisoners kept in Israeli regime’s jails as well as the people of the Gaza Strip who are living in the “world’s biggest prison” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Iraq’s National Sovereignty My Top Priority: Premier-Designate Iraq’s newly-designated prime minister said that the success of his country’s international relations will be based on “respect and cooperation,” stressing that Iraq’s “national sovereignty is the top priority.”

Oil Prices Jump 12 Percent as Reports Suggests Producers Agreement on Output Cuts Oil prices increased 12 percent on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and major producers led by Russia agreed to cut output by 20 million barrels per day.

Saudi Regime Breaches Ceasefire in Yemen Hours after Declaring It The Saudi-led coalition targeted several Yemeni positions shortly after declaring a “ceasefire” in its devastating war against Yemen

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

UK Could Be Worst-Hit Country by Coronavirus in Europe: Official

German Officials Apologize after French people insulted, Spat on in Border Town

Turkish Court Indicts 20 Saudis for Khashoggi Murder

Will Saudi Arabia Seize Golden Chance For Yemen Exit?

Turkish Interior Minister Resigns over Lockdown Decision, President Rejects

Pakistan’s Premier Calls for Coronavirus Relief Package

Israeli Regime Seeks Prisoner Swap with Hamas Resistance Movement

Oil Holds near $32 Ahead of OPEC-Led Talks on Output Cuts

ISIS Afghanistan Status As Its Leader Captured By Kabul

What Is Russian Imperial Movement, Why Did Trump Ban It?

Hezbollah Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon

Coronavirus Infected over 1.36 Million Worldwide, over 76,000 Killed

Why Is The West Critical Of Iran-China Relations?

Amid Sanctions and Military Mobilization, Maduro Pens Letter Urging Americans to Question Trump

Oil Prices Jump 12 Percent as Reports Suggests Producers Agreement on Output Cuts

Iraq And Exception From Trump’s “Pullout Doctrine”

Iraqi New PM-Designate’s Chances, Challenges To Form Govt.

Saudi Regime Breaches Ceasefire in Yemen Hours after Declaring It

Islamic Movement Urges Nigerian Govt to Release Sheikh Zakzaky amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Canada Threatens Retaliation after US Cancels Medical Supply Delivery

Israel Threatens Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul

US Removed Epidemiologist in China Months before Coronavirus Outbreak

New York on Lockdown: Gatherings Banned, Non-Essential Workers Ordered to Stay Home

How Is Trump’s Future Tied to Coronavirus Crisis?

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year

Arms over Masks: India Buys Weapons from Israel as Coronavirus Cases Spike

US Levies New Sanctions on Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic

China Reports Zero Local Transmissions for 1st Time Since Outbreak

German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Worries

Balkans; New Counter Ground Of World Powers

Kushner Family Could Be Getting Very Rich Thanks to the Coronavirus

US Leads Global Wave of Nations Stealing, Seizing, Diverting Coronavirus Equipment

Turkey Detains 19 People over ’Provocative’ Coronavirus Posts

Bin Salman Kidnapped Cousin: Report

Iraq Lodges Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak

Monday 13 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Syrian Refugee Camps At High Risk Amid Pandemic Outbreak
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- As the coronavirus spreads fast worldwide, a big risk is threatening the lives of the refugee and displaced communities around the world. Over the past years, war, terrorism, ethno-sectarian conflicts, famine, and volatile economic conditions in parts of Asia, Africa, and Latin America caused influxes of refugees as the people were displaced from their homes. A hefty chunk of this population lives in the refugee camps where, according to the international organizations’ reports, have no suitable hygiene conditions that can cause a tragedy if the coronavirus spreads in the camps. 

On March 17, the Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council Jan Egeland stated that millions are at risk because of the COVID-19 spread. “This risk threatens the refugees in Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Greece. The people in specific parts of Syria, Yemen, and Venezuela are at immediate risk. The health systems in these countries are practically collapsed due to the war and political crises.” He continued that the international community should act to prevent the disaster through “channeled aids”. In many of the refugee camps, the hygiene conditions should be improved immediately and to fight the coronavirus spread further medical staff is needed, according to him. 

Syria refugees: From abandonment to return blocking 

Since the start of the conflict in Syria in 2012, about half the country’s 22-million population was displaced. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the number of Syrian refugees outside the country’s borders is now over 5 million and about 6.5 million are displaced inside the country. 

Some of the Syrians whose towns and villages have been destroyed as a result of the 9-year war sought refuge in suburbs of the cities and are living with huge problems. Some other Syrians, however, crossed the borders into neighboring countries to settle in refugee camps. The major place of concentration of the displaced Syrians is the north, where hundreds of thousands are living on the Syrian-Turkish border. In addition to the daily economic plight, these refugees are grappling with the fear of war that can take place any moment between various opposite parties of the conflict as the north remains a hotspot in the devastating war. In such a condition the fear of Coronavirus pandemic adds to their suffering as it poses serious risks to their lives. 

Meanwhile, the refugees settled on the borders of the countries in an unorganized way are the most exposed community. It is estimated that over 40,000 displaced people who are living on Turkish-Greek borders are living in difficult conditions. The lack of even temporary camps and living equipment is pushing these refugees to a disaster, especially that Europe will not in the near future open its borders to them. 

Western countries may have a hand in this crisis. The European governments, which oppose the return of the Syrian refugees to their country amid further stabilization of the security conditions and pressure the international organizations to withdraw their help to Damascus to facilitate the return of the people to their homes, now close their borders and disregard the refugees in an apparent dereliction of responsibility. 

The Syrian-Russian coordination council for return of refugees on Saturday said that the regions of Syria occupied by the American forces see no supervisory measures to control the pandemic. It continued that they are deprived of medical personnel and medications and the health centers are inactive in them. 

The council added that Damascus and Moscow several times invited the people of the camps to return to their homes in the areas liberated from the terrorist group’s hold. It said that all conditions are ready to receive them as measures to prevent the coronavirus spread are underway by the two countries. 

The statement further said that despite the Syrian government’s UN and WHO-praised measures to contain the pandemic, the US “very coarsely” seeks to exploit the pandemic crisis to destroy the image of the Syrian government and President Bashar al-Assad. “Washington intends to wrongfully hold Damascus responsible for the grave conditions across Syria including in the two refugee camps of Al-Rukban and Al-Hawl in Syria’s north,” the statement read.  

The International Organization for Migration has recently said that despite the fact that the movement of the refugees from one country to the other can accelerate the spread process, the stay of the refugees in camps lacking health care services and living basics can be equally risky. 

This criticism mainly is directed at the Western countries that in the current conditions refuse to take in the refugees. For example, Germany had plans to accept about 5,500 refugees, about 3,000 of them Syrians, this year. But after the coronavirus outbreak, it canceled the plan. 

Syrian refugees in Lebanon            

Lebanon is one of the countries that accept Syrian refugees. About 1.5 million Syrian refugees are now living in the neighboring county. This number with regard to the 6-million population of Lebanon is considerable. So far, 529 Lebanese people have tested positive for the virus and 17 lost their lives because of it. According to the AFP, so far 3 Syrians tested positive for COVID-19 in Syrian camps in Lebanon, calling for scrambling of the health capacities to prevent further infections as the places are poorly watched for health conditions. Having in mind that any increase in the number of those infected in the refugee camps can put heavy pressure on the already-suffering Lebanese health care system, the country continues to strengthen the hospitals in the face of the pandemic.

This comes while in October Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned from his post amid protests and so far a new government was not formed. 

The economic troubles in Lebanon make the Palestinian and Syrian refugees who majorly live in densely-populated camps struggle with more problems. In these camps, the basic services, like fresh water provision, are poor. Due to the poor hygiene or hardship with getting fresh water, the refugees and migrants are more vulnerable to the disease. 

Lebanon says that since the start of war 9 years ago, it accepted over 1.5 million Syrians. The United Nations Refugee Agency says that it registered about 1 million of these refugees. Many of them live in poverty and rely on organizational and charity aids to continue their life. The UN has promised it will pay the costs of coronavirus tests and treatment of the Syrian and Palestinian refugees if the need arises. 

The Arabic-language Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, quoting Lebanese officials, reported that the UN High Commissioner for Refugees a couple of days ago installed coronavirus detection equipment at the entrance of the camps accommodating Syrian refugees. The residents are barred from exiting from the camps as the authorities put limits on the number of people with the right of movement to meet the residents’ necessities. 

Syrian refugees in Greece and Jordan 

Since Turkey revoked its agreements with the European Union and opened its borders to refugees seeking to cross the Turkish borders to Europe, thousands of refugees headed to the Turkish borders with Greece. Over the past weeks, the Turkish-Greek borderlines have witnessed clashes between the Greek police forces and border guards with the refugees who were struggling to cross into the European borders in any way. Most of the refugees and migrants are from Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Apostolos Veizis, the director of Medical Operations Support Unit at the Doctors Without Borders, criticized the refugee policy of Athens saying that imposing movement restrictions on the refugee camps while excluding the Greeks is unacceptable and discriminatory. 

The government is incarcerating the children, men, and women in camps where there are no enough equipment to preserve personal hygiene and the health conditions are terrible and are exploding of population. They do not have enough water and soap to regularly wash their hands and cannot keep social distancing and self-separation, according to Veizis. Children account for one-third of the migrants and refugees’ population and about half of them are parentless. 

Jordan is another country hosting a considerable number of Syrian refugees. It earlier said it hosts about 350,000 Syrian refugees, 90,000 of them are settled in the Zaatari camp in a desert north of the country and close to the Syrian border. 

According to reports, the situation of the Syrian refugees is more stable in Jordan than other countries and so far no case of COVID-19 was reported. Mohammad Hawari, the spokesman to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said that there is no risk in the camps because the preventive and controlling measures adopted there are the same as those adopted in other parts of the country. 

Jordan’s Health Minister Saad Jaber told Jordanian Al-Mamlakah TV that random COVID-19 tests are taken from the residents of the camps, with all of them being negative so far. According to the Jordanian official, the accuracy rate of the tests is between 70 and 80 percent and the results appear in 8 minutes. He also gave assurances about the makeshift hospitals and health centers of the Zaatari refugee camp. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria Refugee Camps Pandemic Outbreak

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

US Food Banks Flooded by Endless Lines of People Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Wuhan Ends Coronavirus Lockdown after 76 Days
Brave Volunteers Washing Dead Bodies in Cemetery of Tehran
Yemeni Women Produce Face Masks amid Coronavirus Pandemic
US Food Banks Flooded by Endless Lines of People Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

US Food Banks Flooded by Endless Lines of People Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Iran Launches Mass Production Line of Coronavirus Test Kits
Drone Footage Shows San Francisco Deserted under Coronavirus Lockdown
China Streets Come Back to Life as Wuhan Lifts Lockdown
Migrants Protest at Greek Camp Under Coronavirus Lockdown