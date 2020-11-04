Israel Threatens Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 11 April 2020

Editor's Choice

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq?

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

News

US ‘Cruel, Genocidal’ US Sanctions Impeding Anti-Coronavirus Efforts: Officials

US ‘Cruel, Genocidal’ US Sanctions Impeding Anti-Coronavirus Efforts: Officials

Cuban health officials say the US Six-decade sanctions make it extremely difficult for the island nation to import essential supplies needed to battle the coronavirus.

US Records over 2,100 Coronavirus Deaths in One Day The US has reported 2,108 coronavirus deaths on Friday becoming the first country to record more than 2,000 Covid-19 fatalities in one day, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

Saudi Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen despite Declaring Truce Saudi warplanes carried out fresh strikes on Yemen hours after declaring a two-week truce on Thursday and more air raids followed on Friday.

Israel Threatens Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon The Israeli regime has threatened to strike Lebanese Hezbollah’s positions in Syria, days after assassinating a senior member of the resistance movement in southern Lebanon.

Islamic Movement Urges Nigerian Govt to Release Sheikh Zakzaky amid Coronavirus Pandemic The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) called on the country’s authorities to release its leader Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky given the risks he faces from continued imprisonment amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Yemen Reports First Coronavirus Case amid Saudi Aggression The war-torn Yemen has reported its first case of new coronavirus in Hadhramaut province, controlled by control of Saudi-backed militias loyal to the country’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Iran Judiciary Chief Concerned on Coronavirus Threat to Palestinians in Israeli Jails Iran’s Judiciary Chief expressed Islamic Republic’s deep concerns about the lives of nearly 6,000 Palestinian prisoners kept in Israeli regime’s jails as well as the people of the Gaza Strip who are living in the “world’s biggest prison” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Iraq’s National Sovereignty My Top Priority: Premier-Designate Iraq’s newly-designated prime minister said that the success of his country’s international relations will be based on “respect and cooperation,” stressing that Iraq’s “national sovereignty is the top priority.”

Oil Prices Jump 12 Percent as Reports Suggests Producers Agreement on Output Cuts Oil prices increased 12 percent on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and major producers led by Russia agreed to cut output by 20 million barrels per day.

Saudi Regime Breaches Ceasefire in Yemen Hours after Declaring It The Saudi-led coalition targeted several Yemeni positions shortly after declaring a “ceasefire” in its devastating war against Yemen

Gaza’s Central Lab Runs out of Supplies to Process COVID-19 Tests The besieged Gaza Strip’s central laboratory has run out of necessary supplies to process COVID-19 tests, the Palestinian health ministry says, as the densely-populated enclave faces a race against time to contain the fast-growing pandemic.

Leader Hails Iranian Nation for ‘Shining’ Performance in Anti-Coronavirus Fight Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei hailed the Iranian nation’s “shining” performance in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which he described as "test” facing the entire world.

Oil Holds near $32 Ahead of OPEC-Led Talks on Output Cuts Oil steadied near $32 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by hopes that a meeting between OPEC members and allied producers on Thursday will trigger output cuts to shore up prices that have collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli Regime Seeks Prisoner Swap with Hamas Resistance Movement Israeli regime’s Premier’s office said Tel Aviv was interested in “immediate” indirect prisoner exchange negotiations with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, which runs Gaza

Canada Threatens Retaliation after US Cancels Medical Supply Delivery Canada’s premier warned US President that his decision to stop a US manufacturing company from sending respirators to Canada could prompt retaliatory measures

China Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths for First Time China reported no deaths from new coronavirus for the first time since the pandemic began, and a drop in new cases, a day before the central city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged late in December, is set to lift its lockdown, Reuters reported.

UK Premier in Intensive Care Unit as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was move to intensive care unit at a London hospital on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened

Hezbollah Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon A member of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah was assassinated in southern Lebanon on Saturday evening

Terrorists in Syria Call on Turkey to Pay Their Salaries Turkey-sponsored terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province reportedly have demonstrated against their treatment by Ankara and demanded their salaries to be paid

Oil Prices Plunge after Producers’ Meeting Delayed Oil prices fell as much as $3 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed to Thursday a meeting about a potential pact to cut production. Brent crude traded lower by $2.39 a barrel, or 7 per cent, by 6:16 p.m. EDT (10:16 GMT) after earlier touching a session low of $30.03 a barrel.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Records over 2,100 Coronavirus Deaths in One Day

Israel Threatens Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon

Iraq’s National Sovereignty My Top Priority: Premier-Designate

Saudi Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen despite Declaring Truce

Islamic Movement Urges Nigerian Govt to Release Sheikh Zakzaky amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Yemen Reports First Coronavirus Case amid Saudi Aggression

COVID-19: The Zionist Underpinnings of Israel’s Violent Crackdown on Haredi Jews

US ‘Cruel, Genocidal’ US Sanctions Impeding Anti-Coronavirus Efforts: Officials

Iran Judiciary Chief Concerned on Coronavirus Threat to Palestinians in Israeli Jails

Iraqi New PM-Designate’s Chances, Challenges To Form Govt.

UAE Changing Demographics of Yemen’s Tai’zz to Dislodge Ex-Pro-Saudi Govt

Would Be New Deal For Substantial Oil Output Cuts?

Saudi Regime Breaches Ceasefire in Yemen Hours after Declaring It

ISIS Afghanistan Status As Its Leader Captured By Kabul

What Is Russian Imperial Movement, Why Did Trump Ban It?

Amid Sanctions and Military Mobilization, Maduro Pens Letter Urging Americans to Question Trump

Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels

COVID-19: The Zionist Underpinnings of Israel’s Violent Crackdown on Haredi Jews

Coronavirus Infected over 1.36 Million Worldwide, over 76,000 Killed

Israel Threatens Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon

Yemen Reports First Coronavirus Case amid Saudi Aggression

US Breaks One-Day Record of Covid-19 Deaths

Iraqi New PM-Designate’s Chances, Challenges To Form Govt.

Israeli Regime Seeks Prisoner Swap with Hamas Resistance Movement

Why Is The West Critical Of Iran-China Relations?

Google Removes Iran’s Coronavirus App from Its Play Sore

Arms over Masks: India Buys Weapons from Israel as Coronavirus Cases Spike

Balkans; New Counter Ground Of World Powers

Where Is Afghanistan Going After Two Rivals Took Presidential Oath?

Iran Screens 10 Million for Coronavirus Symptoms

Oil Price Falls to Lowest Level since 2003 amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Italy’s Coronavirus Fatalities Tops 2,500 after Week-Long Lockdown

Turkey Detains 5 Kurdish Mayors as Crackdown Continues

US COVID-19 Death Rise by 1,000 in Single Day

Bias Virus Hits New York Times as Double standards Infect Coverage of Covid-19 Lockdown Measures in China, Italy

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World

Post-Coronavirus World, Transition From Unipolar Order

US Will Not Pay For Security of British Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in US: Trump

British Queen’s Servant Tested Positive for Coronavirus

ISIS Afghanistan Status As Its Leader Captured By Kabul

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Israel Threatens Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon

Saturday 11 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Israel Threatens Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The Israeli regime has threatened to strike Lebanese Hezbollah's positions in Syria, days after assassinating a senior member of the resistance movement in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military on Friday posted grainy footage on Twitter purporting to show the head of the Syrian Armed Forces 1st Corps, Luau Ali Ahmad Assad, “visiting Hezbollah positions in Syria.”

The footage, which was filmed from a distance, showed individuals wearing military fatigues greeting a man with military salutes and shaking hands with him in an open area.

The text accompanying the footage on the Israeli post read, “See the man with white hair? That's the head of the Syrian Armed Forces 1st Corps, Luau Ali Ahmad Assad. He's visiting Hezbollah positions in #Syria.”

“Our message: We see you. Consider this a warning,” the caption further read. “We won't allow Hezbollah to entrench itself militarily in Syria.”

It was unclear who had captured the footage, or whether it was of Assad visiting Hezbollah members in Syria.

Syria has been fighting foreign-backed militants since 2011. While that fight has been winding down, the country has also had to combat Daesh terrorists in Syrian territory, including near the Lebanese border. Hezbollah has dispatched fighters to help the Syrian military eradicate the terrorists and has prevented the spillover of terrorist activity into Lebanon.

The Israeli regime has, meanwhile, frequently conducted airstrikes against positions in Syria. While the Tel Aviv regime has often refused to confirm or deny specific strikes, it has claimed that it has been hitting Hezbollah forces in Syria.

The latest threat comes a few days after a Hezbollah commander in charge of tracking collaborators with Israel, Ali Mohammed Younes, was killed in southern Lebanon apparently by agents working for Israel’s Mossad spy organization.

Younes was found by his car and had been stabbed twice and shot four times.

According to Sputnik, Younis was a “close associate” of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) who was himself assassinated in a United States drone strike in Baghdad back in January.

The Syrian army has managed to drive the terrorists out of most parts of the country and end Daesh’s territorial rule with help from Iran, Hezbollah, and Russia.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli Regime Syria Hezbollah Hezbollah

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Brave Volunteers Washing Dead Bodies in Cemetery of Tehran
Yemeni Women Produce Face Masks amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Sandstorm Sweeps through Egyptian Capital, Cairo
COVID-19: No Panic Buying in Iran, Shelves Are Full
Brave Volunteers Washing Dead Bodies in Cemetery of Tehran

Brave Volunteers Washing Dead Bodies in Cemetery of Tehran

China Streets Come Back to Life as Wuhan Lifts Lockdown
Migrants Protest at Greek Camp Under Coronavirus Lockdown
Yemeni Resistance Forces Seize Areas in Eastern Jawf, Uncover ISIS Prisons
US Troops Airdrops Military Equipment to Syrias Biggest Oil Field