Iraqi New PM-Designate’s Chances, Challenges To Form Govt.

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq?

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

US ‘Cruel, Genocidal’ US Sanctions Impeding Anti-Coronavirus Efforts: Officials

US ‘Cruel, Genocidal’ US Sanctions Impeding Anti-Coronavirus Efforts: Officials

Cuban health officials say the US Six-decade sanctions make it extremely difficult for the island nation to import essential supplies needed to battle the coronavirus.

US Records over 2,100 Coronavirus Deaths in One Day The US has reported 2,108 coronavirus deaths on Friday becoming the first country to record more than 2,000 Covid-19 fatalities in one day, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

Saudi Fighter Jets Bomb Yemen despite Declaring Truce Saudi warplanes carried out fresh strikes on Yemen hours after declaring a two-week truce on Thursday and more air raids followed on Friday.

Israel Threatens Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon The Israeli regime has threatened to strike Lebanese Hezbollah’s positions in Syria, days after assassinating a senior member of the resistance movement in southern Lebanon.

Islamic Movement Urges Nigerian Govt to Release Sheikh Zakzaky amid Coronavirus Pandemic The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) called on the country’s authorities to release its leader Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky given the risks he faces from continued imprisonment amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Yemen Reports First Coronavirus Case amid Saudi Aggression The war-torn Yemen has reported its first case of new coronavirus in Hadhramaut province, controlled by control of Saudi-backed militias loyal to the country’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Iran Judiciary Chief Concerned on Coronavirus Threat to Palestinians in Israeli Jails Iran’s Judiciary Chief expressed Islamic Republic’s deep concerns about the lives of nearly 6,000 Palestinian prisoners kept in Israeli regime’s jails as well as the people of the Gaza Strip who are living in the “world’s biggest prison” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Iraq’s National Sovereignty My Top Priority: Premier-Designate Iraq’s newly-designated prime minister said that the success of his country’s international relations will be based on “respect and cooperation,” stressing that Iraq’s “national sovereignty is the top priority.”

Oil Prices Jump 12 Percent as Reports Suggests Producers Agreement on Output Cuts Oil prices increased 12 percent on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and major producers led by Russia agreed to cut output by 20 million barrels per day.

Saudi Regime Breaches Ceasefire in Yemen Hours after Declaring It The Saudi-led coalition targeted several Yemeni positions shortly after declaring a “ceasefire” in its devastating war against Yemen

Gaza’s Central Lab Runs out of Supplies to Process COVID-19 Tests The besieged Gaza Strip’s central laboratory has run out of necessary supplies to process COVID-19 tests, the Palestinian health ministry says, as the densely-populated enclave faces a race against time to contain the fast-growing pandemic.

Leader Hails Iranian Nation for ‘Shining’ Performance in Anti-Coronavirus Fight Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei hailed the Iranian nation’s “shining” performance in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which he described as "test” facing the entire world.

Oil Holds near $32 Ahead of OPEC-Led Talks on Output Cuts Oil steadied near $32 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by hopes that a meeting between OPEC members and allied producers on Thursday will trigger output cuts to shore up prices that have collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli Regime Seeks Prisoner Swap with Hamas Resistance Movement Israeli regime’s Premier’s office said Tel Aviv was interested in “immediate” indirect prisoner exchange negotiations with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, which runs Gaza

Canada Threatens Retaliation after US Cancels Medical Supply Delivery Canada’s premier warned US President that his decision to stop a US manufacturing company from sending respirators to Canada could prompt retaliatory measures

China Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths for First Time China reported no deaths from new coronavirus for the first time since the pandemic began, and a drop in new cases, a day before the central city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged late in December, is set to lift its lockdown, Reuters reported.

UK Premier in Intensive Care Unit as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was move to intensive care unit at a London hospital on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened

Hezbollah Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon A member of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah was assassinated in southern Lebanon on Saturday evening

Terrorists in Syria Call on Turkey to Pay Their Salaries Turkey-sponsored terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province reportedly have demonstrated against their treatment by Ankara and demanded their salaries to be paid

Oil Prices Plunge after Producers’ Meeting Delayed Oil prices fell as much as $3 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed to Thursday a meeting about a potential pact to cut production. Brent crude traded lower by $2.39 a barrel, or 7 per cent, by 6:16 p.m. EDT (10:16 GMT) after earlier touching a session low of $30.03 a barrel.

Iraqi New PM-Designate’s Chances, Challenges To Form Govt.

Saturday 11 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iraqi New PM-Designate’s Chances, Challenges To Form Govt.

Alwaght- The Iraqi political scene regularly experiences new political instability in the leadership ranks as they are based on a shaky foundation. 

In a recent development and while the eyes were on Adnan Al-Zurfi who was named on March 17 by President Barham Saleh to form a new government, on Thursday, the president named a new figure for the post. Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the country’s intelligence chief was named for the post. 

The nomination came as al-Zurfi withdrew his candidacy a day before. According to the reports, in the nomination, in addition to the president, parliament speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi, the president of the Supreme Judicial Council Faeq al-Zaydan, and the chief of the Federal Court Medhat Mahmoud were present. The Secretary-General of Asaib Ahl Al-Haq Hadi al-Amiri, the leader of the Nasr coalition Haider al-Abadi, the Secretary-General of the Arab Project in Iraq Khamis al-Khanjar, and the member of parliament Haider al-Mawlla also attended the event. 

The nomination raises some questions: How successful will al-Kadhimi be in securing the parliament’s vote of confidence? Will he meet a fate similar to the other two PM-designates Allawi and al-Zurfi or will he manage to form a cabinet, restore political stability to Iraq, and take the country out of the crisis? 

Al-Kadhimi: From journalism to PM nomination 

His original name is Mustafa Abdullatif Moshatat. He was born in Baghdad in 1967 and is a law graduate. He picked his current name when he was working for local publications. He served as the editor-in-chief of Al-Esboiyah weekly owned by Barham Saleh. Although under Saddam Hussein he was living in self-exile in London, he only has Iraqi nationality and is a member of no party. In 1989, he was sentenced to death by a Baathist court in absentia. After returning Iraq in 2003, Kadhimi spent much of his time on writing and journalism. He founded Al-Dhakirah (Memory) Center to record the crimes of the Baathist rule. The Humanitarian Dialogue Foundation in Baghdad and London is run under his management. 

In post-Saddam Iraq, he played an active role in settling the disputes between the political groups as a mediator, until he was appointed in 2016 by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi the head of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service. He at the time had the support of al-Abadi’s Islamic Dawa Party. Before his appointment for the post, he served several months as an advisor at the agency. After holding the post, he tried to reform the nation’s security and intelligence structures, separating politics from security affairs. 

According to the Iraqi Nasim al-Jonoub news outlet, al-Kadhimi has good relations with Iraq’s neighbor Iran. At the same time, he holds his ties with the US. That is besides good relationship with the Iraqi Kurdistan officials, to a degree that upon his arrival in Iraq in 2003, he settled in the Kurdish-majority Kirkuk. 

Due to the sensitivity of his post, al-Kadhimi was not active on any social media platform. But upon his designation, he created an account on Twitter, stating “with my nomination to form a government, I promise before the honorable people of Iraq that I will work towards making a government that would put as the top priority the demands and aspirations of the Iraqis, safeguard the sovereignty and rights of the country, solves the crises, and push forward the economy. 

Would be consensus over al-Kadhimi? 

The significant question is that will the Iraqi political groups agree on the new PM-designate? Or he will go the same path his predecessors went after designation. Evidence shows that currently there is a consensus on al-Kadhimi more than on any other choice for the post. It should be taken into account that there is a relative agreement among the Shiite groups and even the National Iraqi Alliance, a Sunni coalition. The Kurds have said that they would respect the Shiite groups’ opinions. So, it does not seem he has a difficult road to the premiership seat. 

Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has implied he would support Saleh’s new choice. His life in Kirkuk represented small Iraq model life that brought him levels of positive interactions with the Kurds and Sunni Arabs, in addition to the Shiites. This can guarantee his success in government formation. 

What are the obstacles ahead of al-Kadhimi? 

In the present conditions, the new Iraqi PM choice has a set of obstacles in his way towards forming a cabinet. 

1. Winning the support of the political parties for a vote of confidence to his cabinet is the first difficulty. Some political parties have said that they need to see technocratic figures chosen for the ministries. This is while some others want to have shares in the form of ministers in the new cabinet. That is what makes al-Kadhimi have a difficult mission of negotiating with the political parties. 

2. The mission to satisfy the protestors is another difficulty the PM-designate has. So far, two figures named by the president were rejected by the demonstrators who have been in the streets of Baghdad and southern cities since October, protesting poor public services, unemployment, and government corruption. 

3. In the single-month deadline ahead, Al-Kadhimi also has to seek solutions to the disputes between the central government and the Kurdish region. 

4. And also, the PM-designate has to attempt to win the support of Muqtada al-Sadr, the powerful leader of Saeroon, the country’s biggest parliamentary bloc. 

