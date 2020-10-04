COVID-19: The Zionist Underpinnings of Israel’s Violent Crackdown on Haredi Jews

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 10 April 2020

Editor's Choice

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq?

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

News

Yemen Reports First Coronavirus Case amid Saudi Aggression

Yemen Reports First Coronavirus Case amid Saudi Aggression

The war-torn Yemen has reported its first case of new coronavirus in Hadhramaut province, controlled by control of Saudi-backed militias loyal to the country’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Iran Judiciary Chief Concerned on Coronavirus Threat to Palestinians in Israeli Jails Iran’s Judiciary Chief expressed Islamic Republic’s deep concerns about the lives of nearly 6,000 Palestinian prisoners kept in Israeli regime’s jails as well as the people of the Gaza Strip who are living in the “world’s biggest prison” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Iraq’s National Sovereignty My Top Priority: Premier-Designate Iraq’s newly-designated prime minister said that the success of his country’s international relations will be based on “respect and cooperation,” stressing that Iraq’s “national sovereignty is the top priority.”

Oil Prices Jump 12 Percent as Reports Suggests Producers Agreement on Output Cuts Oil prices increased 12 percent on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and major producers led by Russia agreed to cut output by 20 million barrels per day.

Saudi Regime Breaches Ceasefire in Yemen Hours after Declaring It The Saudi-led coalition targeted several Yemeni positions shortly after declaring a “ceasefire” in its devastating war against Yemen

Gaza’s Central Lab Runs out of Supplies to Process COVID-19 Tests The besieged Gaza Strip’s central laboratory has run out of necessary supplies to process COVID-19 tests, the Palestinian health ministry says, as the densely-populated enclave faces a race against time to contain the fast-growing pandemic.

Leader Hails Iranian Nation for ‘Shining’ Performance in Anti-Coronavirus Fight Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei hailed the Iranian nation’s “shining” performance in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which he described as "test” facing the entire world.

Oil Holds near $32 Ahead of OPEC-Led Talks on Output Cuts Oil steadied near $32 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by hopes that a meeting between OPEC members and allied producers on Thursday will trigger output cuts to shore up prices that have collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli Regime Seeks Prisoner Swap with Hamas Resistance Movement Israeli regime’s Premier’s office said Tel Aviv was interested in “immediate” indirect prisoner exchange negotiations with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, which runs Gaza

Canada Threatens Retaliation after US Cancels Medical Supply Delivery Canada’s premier warned US President that his decision to stop a US manufacturing company from sending respirators to Canada could prompt retaliatory measures

China Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths for First Time China reported no deaths from new coronavirus for the first time since the pandemic began, and a drop in new cases, a day before the central city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged late in December, is set to lift its lockdown, Reuters reported.

UK Premier in Intensive Care Unit as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was move to intensive care unit at a London hospital on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened

Hezbollah Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon A member of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah was assassinated in southern Lebanon on Saturday evening

Terrorists in Syria Call on Turkey to Pay Their Salaries Turkey-sponsored terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province reportedly have demonstrated against their treatment by Ankara and demanded their salaries to be paid

Oil Prices Plunge after Producers’ Meeting Delayed Oil prices fell as much as $3 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed to Thursday a meeting about a potential pact to cut production. Brent crude traded lower by $2.39 a barrel, or 7 per cent, by 6:16 p.m. EDT (10:16 GMT) after earlier touching a session low of $30.03 a barrel.

Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels Libyan government forces have shot down three Sukhoi fighter jets operated by rebel forces under the command of renegade general Khalifa Haftar, Anadolu reported

Covid-19 Cases Pass 1,2 M, Over 65,000 Killed More than 1,200,000 people are infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 65,600 others have died of the disease caused by it around the world, according to www.worldometers.info.

UAE Changing Demographics of Yemen’s Tai’zz to Dislodge Ex-Pro-Saudi Govt The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is manipulating the demographic composition of Yemen’s Ta’izz province to weaken pro-Saudi forces, the former governor of southwestern Yemeni province said exposing further rift in the Saudi-led coalition.

US Breaks One-Day Record of Covid-19 Deaths The US recorded 1,169 deaths from COVID-19 in just 24 hours, the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the global pandemic began

Spain Surpasses Italy in Covid-19 Cases, Reporting 7,000+ on Friday Spain now has more cases of Covid-19 than Italy, reporting total number of 117,710 on Friday – an increase of around 7,000 from the previous day

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Yemen Reports First Coronavirus Case amid Saudi Aggression

Iraq’s National Sovereignty My Top Priority: Premier-Designate

COVID-19: The Zionist Underpinnings of Israel’s Violent Crackdown on Haredi Jews

Iran Judiciary Chief Concerned on Coronavirus Threat to Palestinians in Israeli Jails

Terrorists in Syria Call on Turkey to Pay Their Salaries

What Is Russian Imperial Movement, Why Did Trump Ban It?

Amid Sanctions and Military Mobilization, Maduro Pens Letter Urging Americans to Question Trump

Oil Holds near $32 Ahead of OPEC-Led Talks on Output Cuts

Oil Prices Jump 12 Percent as Reports Suggests Producers Agreement on Output Cuts

Israeli Regime Seeks Prisoner Swap with Hamas Resistance Movement

Gaza’s Central Lab Runs out of Supplies to Process COVID-19 Tests

Post-Coronavirus World, Transition From Unipolar Order

Iraq’s National Sovereignty My Top Priority: Premier-Designate

COVID-19: The Zionist Underpinnings of Israel’s Violent Crackdown on Haredi Jews

US Breaks One-Day Record of Covid-19 Deaths

Hezbollah Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon

Saudi Regime Breaches Ceasefire in Yemen Hours after Declaring It

Iran Judiciary Chief Concerned on Coronavirus Threat to Palestinians in Israeli Jails

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq?

US Intel Agencies Played Unsettling Role in Classified, “9/11-Like” Coronavirus Response Plan

How Is Trump’s Future Tied to Coronavirus Crisis?

Spain’s King Distances Self from Father amid Scandal Tied to Saudi Arabia

Iran Asks IMF for $5bn Funding to Fight Coronavirus Epidemic

San Francisco Orders People Stay Home amid Coronavirus Epidemic in US

Indian Police Directly Engaged in New Delhi’s Anti-Muslim Carnage: Report

US Cuts $1 Billion in Aid to Afghanistan after Pompeo Fails to Press Rivals Agree on New Govt

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year

Afghanistan Summons UN Official over Meeting with Abdullah

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani

Kushner Family Could Be Getting Very Rich Thanks to the Coronavirus

Bias Virus Hits New York Times as Double standards Infect Coverage of Covid-19 Lockdown Measures in China, Italy

Yemeni Forces Liberate Jawf Province from Saudi-Backed Militants

Iran Screens 41 Million for Covid-19 Symptoms

Afghan President Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

COVID-19: The Zionist Underpinnings of Israel’s Violent Crackdown on Haredi Jews

Friday 10 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
COVID-19: The Zionist Underpinnings of Israel’s Violent Crackdown on Haredi Jews

Feature photo | Israeli police arrest an Ultra-Orthodox Jew protesting on the Haredi community during the coronavirus outbreak in the neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem, March 30, 2020. Mahmoud Illean | AP

The Israeli government’s long-running campaign to forcibly secularize Israel’s Ultra-Orthodox Jews has left them particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

In a conversation I had with Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro for an upcoming episode of the Miko Peled Podcast, Rabbi Shapiro referred to Jewish Zionists as “idol worshipers.”

“They did not get these values, of loving their guns and stealing Palestinian land, from Judaism,” he said. He explained that Jewish people throughout history have kept to themselves, avoided violence and war, and, in fact, are prohibited by heavenly decree from sovereignty over the Holy Land. “Establishing sovereignty in the Holy Land, from which we were expelled by the Almighty,” he explained, is a “terrible sin.”

There are, however, Ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) Jews, that live in the Holy Land and reject Zionism and the State of Israel altogether. “I am with them,” said Rabbi Shapiro.

 

Ultra-Orthodox Jews and Israel

In the United States, one does not usually hear much about the Ultra-Orthodox community that lives in Israel. Historically, there has always been a small observant Jewish community in Palestine. It was mostly a poor community of people who came to study the Torah and bask in the holiness of the land. There were small communities in Hebron, Tabaria and Safad and, of course, in the Old City of Jerusalem.

In the nineteenth century, some of the Jews in Jerusalem moved out of the Old City into neighborhoods that were built for them by wealthy Jewish donors from Europe. When Zionism emerged in Europe in the late nineteenth and early twentieth century, the entire Ultra-Orthodox Jewish world opposed it in the strongest possible terms. Throughout the twentieth century, all the way up to the very moment when Israel was established, representatives of the Ultra-Orthodox community in Palestine had asked not to be part of the state of Israel.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews protest against Israel in front of the UN during the 73rd session of the General Assembly, Sept. 27, 2018, in New York. Andres Kudacki | AP

 

From the moment it was established, and even to this day, the state of Israel invests enormous efforts and resources to get the Ultra-Orthodox Jews to accept Zionism. Israel also does its very best to secularize this community. These efforts resulted in the creation of a “National Religious” group which the Haredi see as heretics. It also brought about a group of Haredi Jews who do not accept the legitimacy of the state but opted for practical reasons to work with it and within it. Both of these groups have representatives in the Israeli Knesset.

The price that the Israeli government pays to get the Haredi groups to agree to work with it amounts to many millions of dollars to Haredi education institutions. “It is like a fisherman with a worm on a hook,” Rabbi Shapiro explains, “and the Haredi community, like a smart fish, is trying to get the worm without biting into the hook.” The worm is funding, the hook is Zionism, the draft, and modifications to their religious education.

Throughout the twentieth century, as “Israeliness” was being defined as a secular testosterone-filled identity, a deep resentment towards the Haredi community was cultivated. They represented the old Jews in exile who went like sheep to the slaughter. I can attest to the fact that growing up as an Israeli one learns very early on that there are two groups of people one is supposed to hate: The Arabs and the Haredi Jews.

In his book “Real Jews, Secular vs. Ultra-Orthodox and the Struggle for Jewish Identity in Israel,” Noah Efron describes in great detail just how deeply secular Israelis hate Ultra-Orthodox Jews. However, one would do well to remember that the Haredi community preceded Israel.

 

Deep rooted distrust

For Haredi Jews living in Israel, a visit from the authorities means bad news. State institutions have been chasing them and attempting to secularize them in every way imaginable. By far the most intrusive element into their life is the compulsory draft that is mandated by Israeli law and means that every man and woman over the age of 18 must serve in the military. The young Haredi men and women would rather be arrested, and even die, rather than be drafted.

One cannot imagine a less religious, less pious, less observant and more promiscuous environment than the army. Haredi Jews have always rejected the draft and this is cause for police raids and arrests of these young people which of course brings about anger and frustration in the community. The community rejection of the army is a result of many things, not the least of which is that their lifestyle is uncompromisingly religious, they are prohibited from carrying arms and they fundamentally reject the state.

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy is pushed by Israeli police in the Meah She’arim neighborhood in Jerusalem. Mahmoud Illean | AP

 

A recent report from NPR touched on the conditions within the Haredi community amid the spread of the Coronavirus. The members of the Haredi community live in crowded and very humble conditions in towns and neighborhoods in which only they reside. Many in the community do not speak Hebrew, which they consider a sacred language to be used only in prayer and service, and instead, they use Yiddish, which is the language that Jewish people spoke in Europe. Yet even though the Haredi community in Israel makes up over ten percent of the population, Israel offers no official information in Yiddish.

With very few exceptions, Haredi Jews do not own televisions, do not listen to the radio and do not own computers or smartphones. What one finds displayed on television and online violates the strict laws of modesty that Haredi Jews espouse, and therefore they choose to live without them. This means that they do not have access to information that other people do, and other than what they receive from their own Rabbis and community organizations, they know very little about the outside world.

 

Blaming the Victims

There has been a great deal of blame thrown at the Haredi community by the Israeli public and the press, claiming that they did not act swiftly enough to stop the spread of the virus. There are claims that their “backwardness” got in the way of effective action. However, as a Haredi friend from Jerusalem wrote to me, “in New York, the infection rate among Charedim [Haredi] in Williamsburg, Brooklyn is the same as that as other crowded non-Jewish communities like East New York. It’s the poverty and crowdedness, not Jewish religious practice or Haredi misbehavior that they have in common.”

My friend continues, “why are Haredi people poor and packed together? Largely because of Zionism, because the draft exemptions ban all work, such that young men can’t work even if they want to.” The draft law allows Haredi men to defer the draft as long as they remain in the yeshiva to study full time and do not go out to work. This restriction places a financial strain on the families and the community as a whole.

My friend, who asked to remain anonymous so I will call him Moishe, confirmed that the Israeli government “relies on the internet and texting to educate citizens and that most Haredim, particularly in Bene Brak and Meah She’arim, have neither.” The former is a city that is all Haredi and the latter a Haredi neighborhood in Jerusalem. “I see almost nothing in my neighborhood in the way of education,” Moishe says. “Nobody is walking around talking to us. There are no handouts in our doors. Nothing.”

Also according to Moishe, “Most people around here have been very careful. Masks, gloves, prayer in the house, standing far apart” and still the police confronted a bunch of ladies who were in line outside the grocery store because they were standing too close. As usual, the police were aggressive, shouting, shining flashlights in people’s eyes. “There were kids there. It was ugly,” Moishe concludes.

An Ultra-Orthodox Jew covered with a prayer shawl shops for food in Bnei Brak, Israel, April 8, 2020. Oded Balilty | AP

 

In another incident that Moishe mentioned, “this Shabbos the Gestapo Israeli police cracked open the head of a man who was praying outside.” The man didn’t want to break in the middle of prayers “and you know what happens when you don’t obey the Gestapo perfectly.” He was taken to the hospital and needed an operation. “By contrast, police in NYC broke up a funeral by flashing their car sirens. No head breaking like in Israel.”

It is not uncommon to hear Haredi Jews refer to the Israel police and military as Nazis or Gestapo. While this is sort of language is harsh, when one considers the history of the relations between this community and state institutions, particularly the Israeli police, it is not totally surprising that such harsh language is used. Few people on the outside have witnessed the violence with which the Israeli police treat this community. The police use enormous riot-breaking horses that intentionally trample all over people, there are cases of horrific beatings, fire hoses are used as well as stun grenades and violent arrests.

 

Reunited?

In pre-Zionist Palestine, the Haredi community had excellent relations with its Palestinian neighbors. They shared similar values and lived modestly, side by side. This was ruined once Zionism took over Palestine and placed Jews against Arabs. However, from time to time there are still signs that this natural historic alliance may still be alive.

Israel Frei, a Haredi journalist who writes in Hebrew, recently wrote about cases where Palestinians had reached out to support Haredi communities. He ends his piece with a quote from Abdel Karim Azzam, who is a member of the Islamic Movement Emergency Council, “It is inconceivable to think that Corona will not break down the walls between people.”

Indeed one would like to think so.

 

Source: MintPress News

By: Miko Peled 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli Regime Zionism Coronavirus

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Yemeni Women Produce Face Masks amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Sandstorm Sweeps through Egyptian Capital, Cairo
COVID-19: No Panic Buying in Iran, Shelves Are Full
Nigerian Shiites Continue Protests, Demanding Release of Sheikh Zakzaky
Yemeni Women Produce Face Masks amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Yemeni Women Produce Face Masks amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Migrants Protest at Greek Camp Under Coronavirus Lockdown
Yemeni Resistance Forces Seize Areas in Eastern Jawf, Uncover ISIS Prisons
US Troops Airdrops Military Equipment to Syrias Biggest Oil Field
American Nurses Plead for Masks in Online Video