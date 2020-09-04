Why Is The West Critical Of Iran-China Relations?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 9 April 2020

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq?

What's Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

Oil Prices Jump 12 Percent as Reports Suggests Producers Agreement on Output Cuts

Oil Prices Jump 12 Percent as Reports Suggests Producers Agreement on Output Cuts

Oil prices increased 12 percent on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and major producers led by Russia agreed to cut output by 20 million barrels per day.

Saudi Regime Breaches Ceasefire in Yemen Hours after Declaring It The Saudi-led coalition targeted several Yemeni positions shortly after declaring a “ceasefire” in its devastating war against Yemen

Gaza’s Central Lab Runs out of Supplies to Process COVID-19 Tests The besieged Gaza Strip’s central laboratory has run out of necessary supplies to process COVID-19 tests, the Palestinian health ministry says, as the densely-populated enclave faces a race against time to contain the fast-growing pandemic.

Leader Hails Iranian Nation for ‘Shining’ Performance in Anti-Coronavirus Fight Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei hailed the Iranian nation’s “shining” performance in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which he described as "test” facing the entire world.

Oil Holds near $32 Ahead of OPEC-Led Talks on Output Cuts Oil steadied near $32 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by hopes that a meeting between OPEC members and allied producers on Thursday will trigger output cuts to shore up prices that have collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli Regime Seeks Prisoner Swap with Hamas Resistance Movement Israeli regime’s Premier’s office said Tel Aviv was interested in “immediate” indirect prisoner exchange negotiations with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, which runs Gaza

Canada Threatens Retaliation after US Cancels Medical Supply Delivery Canada’s premier warned US President that his decision to stop a US manufacturing company from sending respirators to Canada could prompt retaliatory measures

China Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths for First Time China reported no deaths from new coronavirus for the first time since the pandemic began, and a drop in new cases, a day before the central city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged late in December, is set to lift its lockdown, Reuters reported.

UK Premier in Intensive Care Unit as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was move to intensive care unit at a London hospital on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened

Hezbollah Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon A member of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah was assassinated in southern Lebanon on Saturday evening

Terrorists in Syria Call on Turkey to Pay Their Salaries Turkey-sponsored terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province reportedly have demonstrated against their treatment by Ankara and demanded their salaries to be paid

Oil Prices Plunge after Producers’ Meeting Delayed Oil prices fell as much as $3 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed to Thursday a meeting about a potential pact to cut production. Brent crude traded lower by $2.39 a barrel, or 7 per cent, by 6:16 p.m. EDT (10:16 GMT) after earlier touching a session low of $30.03 a barrel.

Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels Libyan government forces have shot down three Sukhoi fighter jets operated by rebel forces under the command of renegade general Khalifa Haftar, Anadolu reported

Covid-19 Cases Pass 1,2 M, Over 65,000 Killed More than 1,200,000 people are infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 65,600 others have died of the disease caused by it around the world, according to www.worldometers.info.

UAE Changing Demographics of Yemen’s Tai’zz to Dislodge Ex-Pro-Saudi Govt The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is manipulating the demographic composition of Yemen’s Ta’izz province to weaken pro-Saudi forces, the former governor of southwestern Yemeni province said exposing further rift in the Saudi-led coalition.

US Breaks One-Day Record of Covid-19 Deaths The US recorded 1,169 deaths from COVID-19 in just 24 hours, the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the global pandemic began

Spain Surpasses Italy in Covid-19 Cases, Reporting 7,000+ on Friday Spain now has more cases of Covid-19 than Italy, reporting total number of 117,710 on Friday – an increase of around 7,000 from the previous day

US COVID-19 Death Rise by 1,000 in Single Day The US death toll from Covid-19 rose by 1,000 in a single day for the first time, making the Trump administration to join local officials in advising Americans to wear masks when venturing out during the still-exploding coronavirus pandemic.

Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister Iran’s health minister said late Thursday the country’s international standing in regards to containing the Covid-19 epidemic will “greatly change” in coming days

Yemeni Ansurullah Urges Saudi-Led Coalition to Consider Mediation Proposal Yemen’s Ansarullah movement urged the Saudi-led coalition to consider its proposal for 12-party mediation aimed at ending the bloody war on the impoverished Arab state

alwaght.com
Why Is The West Critical Of Iran-China Relations?

Thursday 9 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Why Is The West Critical Of Iran-China Relations?

Alwaght- The majority of the political and economic analysts of the world agree that in the near future China will unseat the US as the world economic superpower and thus will turn into the world’s economic leader. This economic power was the same thing that in the 20th century helped the US unseat the European powers on the global stage and relay on its economic and military power to expand further its global hegemony.

But now a real risk is posed to the US. China over the past few decades heightened its economic growth. The US hegemony began to decline on the other side.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union as the main rival of the US, Washington-represented neoliberalism led the world transition to unipolar order in which the American political, economic, cultural, and military hegemony held an upper hand.

But now the world is seeing new dynamics internationally as in the current conditions new massive changes are transforming the world order face. Many analysts insist that the outbreak of Coronavirus and its implications will even accelerate the speed of this ongoing transformation.

These changes over the past years influenced the Chinese relations with US-led West, through in various scales. The American political, economic, and academic elites for years have been certain about the “danger” of an emerging China. In reaction, they have been planning to delay China's rise as the world’s economic superpower. As the initial step, the US in the second decade of the 21st century redefined its national security doctrine, shifting its focus from West Asia to East Asia to address this potential threat. This is what was initiated by President Barack Obama and is known as “pivot to Asia.”

Now the US is being crippled at many levels by an economic “dragon” it paved the way of its economic growth through facilitating Beijing’s entry to the global capitalist economy and partnership with the West in the late 1970s with President Richard Nixon’s doctrine that was continued by President Gerard Ford and also President George H. W. Bush.

At the time, the US, by an economic partnership with China and strengthening the ruling Communist Party and the Chinese economic foundations, managed to block the dangerous alliance of China and the Soviet Union as the two major poles of the global socialism and at the same time boast of efficiency of the capitalism for attracting an important pole of the rival ideology. The American relations with China in the 1970s caused the West to close its eyes to economic and cultural domination of China’s Communist Party and the differences of the new eastern ally, until Bill Clinton assumed the power at the White House in the early 1990s.

The Chinese political elites, especially the current government led by President Xi Jinping, have been playing political and economic hardball to expand Beijing’s economic hegemony across the globe. The core of the Chinese efforts is the “Road and Belt Initiative”, an ambitious and huge projects China is heavily investing on for easier access to the world markets. Many world countries, including the West’s allies, have so far affirmatively responded to Beijing’s calls for joining in.

The Road and Belt Initiative is severely opposed by the West, and the US along with its European allies are pushing hard against it. This push by the West itself is causing division among the European Union members. While some strongly come against it, some others find it in their best interests. This causes a failure among the Western countries to adopt a unified approach towards China.

The essence of the Western anti-Chinese efforts is the Chinaphobia promoted widely by the Western-funded media which warn against the unfavorable consequences of partnership with Beijing for their political independence. The Western powers, in fact, warn the smaller states that by joining the Road and Belt Initiative and becoming indebted to China due to the Chinese loans for their infrastructural projects, China will meddle in their home affairs and this will compromise their independence.

The Western powers, themselves having a long history of political and military intervention not only in the rival states but also their allies across the world especially the so-called third world states, now hypocritically caution against China’s influence and the compromise of independence. This pro-independence gesture of the Western powers not only is invalid— as the West and particularly the US under various excuses violate the nations’ sovereignty and independence— but also the Chinese model of economic partnership and alliance with other countries rests in its principle of non-intervention in the political and cultural affairs. This principle is the magnet attracting a large number of the world countries, from the West to the East, to advancing economic partnership with China.

For decades, Iran, like many other countries, has had friendly ties with China. Trade is the main area where the two countries closely partner. Especially over the past decade, China invested heavily in Iranian oil projects. That was at a time the Western companies left the Iranian oil sector under the pressure of the US sanctions. The bilateral trade in 2018 was reported over $33 billion.

The two countries are political allies, too. They hold close stances on many regional and international issues. They, for example, both condemn the US unilateralism and insist that the world needs multilateralism today as new powers are rising and the US is no longer the leader of a unipolar world. Beijing and Tehran do not hide joint efforts towards building a new world order in which there is fair competition.

In the military area, they are also cooperating, along with Russia. Their closeness is more significant as we know that they are developing their military might in the face of the Western bloc which does not find interest in a world in which other players than it are holding a ground. This growing partnership is drawing the ire of the West, and mainly Washington. The two actors along with Russia held naval war games in the Gulf of Oman in late December. The drills were unprecedented and drew global media concentration.

But the recent criticism against the Iranian ties with China raised by the Western media is reminiscent of the West’s paternalistic relationship with their allies. The best example is the American-Saudi ties. President Donald Trump more than once in humiliating tone likened Saudi Arabia to a “cow” that should be milked. In October 2018, Trump in a demeaning language said the Saudis cannot save their rule for two weeks without the US help.

At best, it can be said that West’s criticism of the Chinese-Iranian ties is motivated by a fear of losing the ground to emerging powers.

