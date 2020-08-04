Amid Sanctions and Military Mobilization, Maduro Pens Letter Urging Americans to Question Trump

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 8 April 2020

Oil steadied near $32 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by hopes that a meeting between OPEC members and allied producers on Thursday will trigger output cuts to shore up prices that have collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli Regime Seeks Prisoner Swap with Hamas Resistance Movement Israeli regime’s Premier’s office said Tel Aviv was interested in “immediate” indirect prisoner exchange negotiations with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, which runs Gaza

Canada Threatens Retaliation after US Cancels Medical Supply Delivery Canada’s premier warned US President that his decision to stop a US manufacturing company from sending respirators to Canada could prompt retaliatory measures

China Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths for First Time China reported no deaths from new coronavirus for the first time since the pandemic began, and a drop in new cases, a day before the central city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged late in December, is set to lift its lockdown, Reuters reported.

UK Premier in Intensive Care Unit as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was move to intensive care unit at a London hospital on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened

Hezbollah Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon A member of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah was assassinated in southern Lebanon on Saturday evening

Terrorists in Syria Call on Turkey to Pay Their Salaries Turkey-sponsored terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province reportedly have demonstrated against their treatment by Ankara and demanded their salaries to be paid

Oil Prices Plunge after Producers’ Meeting Delayed Oil prices fell as much as $3 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed to Thursday a meeting about a potential pact to cut production. Brent crude traded lower by $2.39 a barrel, or 7 per cent, by 6:16 p.m. EDT (10:16 GMT) after earlier touching a session low of $30.03 a barrel.

Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels Libyan government forces have shot down three Sukhoi fighter jets operated by rebel forces under the command of renegade general Khalifa Haftar, Anadolu reported

Covid-19 Cases Pass 1,2 M, Over 65,000 Killed More than 1,200,000 people are infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 65,600 others have died of the disease caused by it around the world, according to www.worldometers.info.

UAE Changing Demographics of Yemen’s Tai’zz to Dislodge Ex-Pro-Saudi Govt The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is manipulating the demographic composition of Yemen’s Ta’izz province to weaken pro-Saudi forces, the former governor of southwestern Yemeni province said exposing further rift in the Saudi-led coalition.

US Breaks One-Day Record of Covid-19 Deaths The US recorded 1,169 deaths from COVID-19 in just 24 hours, the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the global pandemic began

Spain Surpasses Italy in Covid-19 Cases, Reporting 7,000+ on Friday Spain now has more cases of Covid-19 than Italy, reporting total number of 117,710 on Friday – an increase of around 7,000 from the previous day

US COVID-19 Death Rise by 1,000 in Single Day The US death toll from Covid-19 rose by 1,000 in a single day for the first time, making the Trump administration to join local officials in advising Americans to wear masks when venturing out during the still-exploding coronavirus pandemic.

Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister Iran’s health minister said late Thursday the country’s international standing in regards to containing the Covid-19 epidemic will “greatly change” in coming days

Yemeni Ansurullah Urges Saudi-Led Coalition to Consider Mediation Proposal Yemen’s Ansarullah movement urged the Saudi-led coalition to consider its proposal for 12-party mediation aimed at ending the bloody war on the impoverished Arab state

Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report Israeli regime’s premier has shared with his ministers a video clip from a 2007 TV series as evidence of Iran trying to hide the true number of fatalities caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in the country by dumping dead bodies into trash piles, Axios reported.

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World The World Health Organization (WHO) voiced concerns about the “rapid escalation” of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the global number of new coronavirus infections nears one million

Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq Iranian foreign minister dismissed US President’s claim that Tehran is about to launch an attack on American troops in Iraq, reaffirming the stance that the Islamic Republic will not initiate any war but it will decisively respond to aggression.

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US lost a unique opportunity to correct some of its mistakes concerning the Islamic Republic by lifting its illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation and facilitating its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Amid Sanctions and Military Mobilization, Maduro Pens Letter Urging Americans to Question Trump

Wednesday 8 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Amid Sanctions and Military Mobilization, Maduro Pens Letter Urging Americans to Question Trump
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro released a letter addressed to the American people, urging them to oppose military intervention in South America and instead push the Trump administration to concentrate on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the United States. “It is clear that the Trump Administration is creating a smokescreen to cloud the improvised and erratic handling of the pandemic in the United States,” he wrote.

From the beginning, Donald Trump downplayed and even denied it, the same way he has done with climate change. Today, the crisis in the United States aggravates simply because, despite having the resources, he is not willing to transform the healthcare system to prioritize full care for the population instead of profit-based private medicine, insurance companies and pharmaceutical industry.”

As the United States has shot into the “lead” on the coronavirus table with over 337,000 confirmed cases and nearly 10,000 reported deaths already, public opinion on Trump’s leadership has begun to sour.

 “I call upon the people of the United States to stop to this madness, to hold your officials accountable and to force them to focus their attention and their resources on urgently addressing the pandemic,” Maduro urged, asking the U.S. government to end its sanctions and blockade of the country that have prevented lifesaving medical supplies from entering Venezuela for many years.

An American United Nations Special Rapporteur who visited Venezuela estimated that American sanctions have killed over 100,000 people, describing them as akin to a medieval siege and declaring Trump guilty of “crimes against humanity.”

This weekend the Trump administration ordered the navy towards the South American country. In response, Maduro mobilized defensive forces intended to repel any aggression.

I wholeheartedly ask you not to allow your country to be dragged once again into another unending conflict, another Vietnam, another Iraq, but this time, closer to home,” the president wrote. “We in Venezuela do not want an armed conflict in our region. We want brotherly relations of cooperation, exchange and respect.”

Since the election of Hugo Chavez in 1998, the United States has had a very poor relationship with Venezuela. In 2002, it sponsored and supported a briefly successful coup against Chavez, whom Bush’s Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld described as a new Hitler. Chavez, however, remained extremely popular with the country throughout; a 2017 poll found 79 percent of Venezuelans chose him as the country’s most well liked president.

For more than 20 years, the domestic Venezuelan opposition has been largely funded, trained and supported by Washington. Chavez’s successor Maduro was democratically elected in 2013 and again in 2018, but the United States has never accepted the results. In 2019, it recognized barely known opposition figure Juan Guaidó as the rightful president. Guaidó unsuccessfully attempted multiple times to overthrow Maduro, but could never convince more than a section of the Venezuelan public to support him. The latest domestic opinion poll puts his approval rating at 10 percent, with a 68.5 percent disapproval rating.

The latest attempt at regime change has been to formally accuse Maduro and his associates of running a massive international drug ring. On March 26, Attorney General William Barr offered a $15 million reward to anyone who could capture him and bring him to the United States. Similar rewards were offered for other senior politicians. Yet the idea that Venezuela is a major drug smuggler does not fit official U.S. documents. For example, the 2017 D.E.A. National Drug Threat Assessment Report mentions Venezuela only 12 times in 182 pages, compared to Colombia 135 times and Mexico 281 times, both close U.S. allies. The U.S. Coast Guard also produced a map illustrating drug routes to the United States, showing that the overwhelming flow begins in Pacific ports in Colombia or Ecuador, traveling north to Mexico. Venezuela was, in comparison, largely untouched.

Reports suggest that Venezuela’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has also been far more proactive than the U.S.’ Even before any confirmed cases, Maduro declared a health emergency, canceling foreign flights and prohibiting crowds. On the day of the first case, schools, theaters, and restaurants were closed, and wearing a mask in public became mandatory. The government created a national online database and website where unwell citizens could inform authorities of their condition. Over 20,000 people who registered were immediately visited in their homes by medics. The country has reported only 159 total cases, with seven deaths.

In contrast, the U.S has over 2,000 times more confirmed cases. Thousands of Venezuelans in the U.S., between 92 and 99 percent of whom voted against Maduro in the 2013 elections, are flocking back to their country of birth in the knowledge that his response has been more reassuring than Trump’s. Maduro appeared proud of his government’s response, writing:

Fortunately, in Venezuela, we have been able to count on some advantages. We took very early measures of social distancing and amplified testing, relying on our free and public healthcare system that counts doctors throughout the country with what we call family. We also rely on the invaluable community-based organizations to help raise social awareness and support the most vulnerable sectors. The solidarity of Cuba, China, and Russia, and the support of the World Health Organization has likewise allowed us to obtain necessary medical supplies despite Donald Trump’s illegal sanctions.”

Maduro ended with an appeal to class, suggesting that it was not in the interest of the vast majority of the American people to go to war, only the political and economic elite.

The peoples of the United States and Venezuela are not as different as their lies intend us to believe,” he said. “We are peoples seeking a more just, free, and compassionate society. Let us not let the particular interests of minorities blinded by ambition to set us apart.”

Source: MintPress News

By: Alan MacLeod

 

Venezuela Maduro US Trump

