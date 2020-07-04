What Is Russian Imperial Movement, Why Did Trump Ban It?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 8 April 2020

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq?

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

Oil Holds near $32 Ahead of OPEC-Led Talks on Output Cuts

Oil Holds near $32 Ahead of OPEC-Led Talks on Output Cuts

Oil steadied near $32 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by hopes that a meeting between OPEC members and allied producers on Thursday will trigger output cuts to shore up prices that have collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli Regime Seeks Prisoner Swap with Hamas Resistance Movement Israeli regime’s Premier’s office said Tel Aviv was interested in “immediate” indirect prisoner exchange negotiations with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, which runs Gaza

Canada Threatens Retaliation after US Cancels Medical Supply Delivery Canada’s premier warned US President that his decision to stop a US manufacturing company from sending respirators to Canada could prompt retaliatory measures

China Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths for First Time China reported no deaths from new coronavirus for the first time since the pandemic began, and a drop in new cases, a day before the central city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged late in December, is set to lift its lockdown, Reuters reported.

UK Premier in Intensive Care Unit as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was move to intensive care unit at a London hospital on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened

Hezbollah Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon A member of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah was assassinated in southern Lebanon on Saturday evening

Terrorists in Syria Call on Turkey to Pay Their Salaries Turkey-sponsored terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province reportedly have demonstrated against their treatment by Ankara and demanded their salaries to be paid

Oil Prices Plunge after Producers’ Meeting Delayed Oil prices fell as much as $3 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed to Thursday a meeting about a potential pact to cut production. Brent crude traded lower by $2.39 a barrel, or 7 per cent, by 6:16 p.m. EDT (10:16 GMT) after earlier touching a session low of $30.03 a barrel.

Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels Libyan government forces have shot down three Sukhoi fighter jets operated by rebel forces under the command of renegade general Khalifa Haftar, Anadolu reported

Covid-19 Cases Pass 1,2 M, Over 65,000 Killed More than 1,200,000 people are infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 65,600 others have died of the disease caused by it around the world, according to www.worldometers.info.

UAE Changing Demographics of Yemen’s Tai’zz to Dislodge Ex-Pro-Saudi Govt The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is manipulating the demographic composition of Yemen’s Ta’izz province to weaken pro-Saudi forces, the former governor of southwestern Yemeni province said exposing further rift in the Saudi-led coalition.

US Breaks One-Day Record of Covid-19 Deaths The US recorded 1,169 deaths from COVID-19 in just 24 hours, the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the global pandemic began

Spain Surpasses Italy in Covid-19 Cases, Reporting 7,000+ on Friday Spain now has more cases of Covid-19 than Italy, reporting total number of 117,710 on Friday – an increase of around 7,000 from the previous day

US COVID-19 Death Rise by 1,000 in Single Day The US death toll from Covid-19 rose by 1,000 in a single day for the first time, making the Trump administration to join local officials in advising Americans to wear masks when venturing out during the still-exploding coronavirus pandemic.

Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister Iran’s health minister said late Thursday the country’s international standing in regards to containing the Covid-19 epidemic will “greatly change” in coming days

Yemeni Ansurullah Urges Saudi-Led Coalition to Consider Mediation Proposal Yemen’s Ansarullah movement urged the Saudi-led coalition to consider its proposal for 12-party mediation aimed at ending the bloody war on the impoverished Arab state

Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report Israeli regime’s premier has shared with his ministers a video clip from a 2007 TV series as evidence of Iran trying to hide the true number of fatalities caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in the country by dumping dead bodies into trash piles, Axios reported.

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World The World Health Organization (WHO) voiced concerns about the “rapid escalation” of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the global number of new coronavirus infections nears one million

Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq Iranian foreign minister dismissed US President’s claim that Tehran is about to launch an attack on American troops in Iraq, reaffirming the stance that the Islamic Republic will not initiate any war but it will decisively respond to aggression.

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US lost a unique opportunity to correct some of its mistakes concerning the Islamic Republic by lifting its illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation and facilitating its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

What Is Russian Imperial Movement, Why Did Trump Ban It?

Wednesday 8 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What Is Russian Imperial Movement, Why Did Trump Ban It?
Alwaght- The US Department of State on Monday said it has blacklisted as a terrorist organization the ultranationalist Russian Imperial Movement (RIM). This unprecedented move runs counter to some of President Donald Trump’s racist approaches since he assumed the office in 2017. 

The RIM is a white supremacist group believing that the white race has supremacy over the other races. Its members identify themselves as Orthodox nationalists, supporting the return of the rule of Tsardom of Russia and backing the interests of the Russians, Ukrainians, and Belarusians. Although the movement has no major activities, its main activities are concentrated in Eastern Europe as well as some Western European countries. 

The authority for either the Treasury Department or the State Department to deem a group or an individual a specially designated global terrorist traces back to an executive order issued by President George W. Bush after the September 11, 2001, attacks. President Trump in September signed an executive order expanding that authority to cover groups that provide training for terrorists even if the groups are not directly linked to any attack. 

“These designations are unprecedented,” said Ambassador Nathan A. Sales the State Department’s counterterrorism coordinator. “This is the first time the United States has ever designated white supremacists as terrorists, and this illustrates how seriously this administration takes the white supremacist terrorist threat. We are doing things no previous administration has done to counter this threat.”

The group has also helped support neo-Nazi organizations in Scandinavia, which dovetails with the Russian government’s broader pattern of trying to stoke internal divisions, including along racial lines, and sow chaos in the Western countries. 

Sales said the group operated two facilities in St. Petersburg that offered paramilitary training to neo-Nazis and white supremacists. He said the United States had assessed that the camps were “likely being used for woodland and urban assault, tactical weapons and hand-to-hand combat training.” 

After the designation by the US, any financial or material support to the group or its members individually is illegal and would draw punishments. The ban will include freezing the assets of the movements in the US and also barring the movement’s members from traveling to the US. 

Trump’s election goals 

As Donald Trump assumed the White House office in early 2017, right-wing politics and racism began to surge in the US and many parts of the world. Four years ago, while addressing his supporters in an election campaign, Trump attacked the blacks saying that areas where the blacks live were extremely “dirty and despicable.” These remarks were the first words that disclosed his racist approach. Upon his assumption of power, he gave executive orders on migration with racist approaches. 

When the Democratic Party won the Congress on November 6, 2018, Trump verbally attacked four non-white Democratic congresswomen, making way for his racist approach and ideology to enter the election race. He in July 2019 called Baltimore Democratic Congresswoman Elijah Cummings as a “brutal bully” and accused another Democratic lawmaker of hatred against the whites and the police. 

Now in this year’s election, the job of Trump to win the presidential race is harder as his racist approaches are known to the people. Even worse for him, he supported the white supremacist group “alt-right” in the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The support drew bitter criticism against the president by the public. 

Now Trump in an effort to amend his image has for the first time blacklisted as terrorist a white group. This is while the Russian movement, though is racist and violent, is not prominent and doesn’t have large-scale international-level activities. 

One of the most important cross-border actions of the group took place in 2017, the year the movement was subpoenaed to the court for charges of planned attacks on migrants in Sweden. The movement is also accused of partnership with the Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine intervention case. Experts suggest that the RIM supported the Putin annexation of Crimea Peninsula to the Russian soil in 2014. Their contribution to the Russian action in Crimea was represented by their recruitment of voluntary forces to be deployed to the Peninsula. They also guided airstrikes by the Russian fighter jets in Ukraine as the country sunk into civil war amid waves of separatism that struck the country in 2013 following ouster of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych by a Western-backed uprising. The RIM also reportedly made moves to help Putin meddle in the 2016 US presidential elections. 

With all these in mind, Trump appears to seek to whitewash his damaged name in the Russian meddling in the election that brought Trump to the White House using a less costly trick. Furthermore, the president wants to attract Democratic votes and also the Republicans that push for the US support for Ukraine in the face of Russia, without promising any commitment in this case. 

Trump poses as a counter-racist leader while 70 percent of the terrorist attacks in the US are carried out by sectarian and racist groups. But instead of designating them, who are majorly backing Trump, the president in an apparently show move has banned an insignificant movement outside the US borders.  

 

