Coronavirus Infected over 1.36 Million Worldwide, over 76,000 Killed

  Tuesday 7 April 2020

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq?

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

China Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths for First Time

China Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths for First Time

China reported no deaths from new coronavirus for the first time since the pandemic began, and a drop in new cases, a day before the central city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged late in December, is set to lift its lockdown, Reuters reported.

UK Premier in Intensive Care Unit as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was move to intensive care unit at a London hospital on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened

Hezbollah Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon A member of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah was assassinated in southern Lebanon on Saturday evening

Terrorists in Syria Call on Turkey to Pay Their Salaries Turkey-sponsored terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province reportedly have demonstrated against their treatment by Ankara and demanded their salaries to be paid

Oil Prices Plunge after Producers’ Meeting Delayed Oil prices fell as much as $3 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed to Thursday a meeting about a potential pact to cut production. Brent crude traded lower by $2.39 a barrel, or 7 per cent, by 6:16 p.m. EDT (10:16 GMT) after earlier touching a session low of $30.03 a barrel.

Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels Libyan government forces have shot down three Sukhoi fighter jets operated by rebel forces under the command of renegade general Khalifa Haftar, Anadolu reported

Covid-19 Cases Pass 1,2 M, Over 65,000 Killed More than 1,200,000 people are infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 65,600 others have died of the disease caused by it around the world, according to www.worldometers.info.

UAE Changing Demographics of Yemen’s Tai’zz to Dislodge Ex-Pro-Saudi Govt The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is manipulating the demographic composition of Yemen’s Ta’izz province to weaken pro-Saudi forces, the former governor of southwestern Yemeni province said exposing further rift in the Saudi-led coalition.

US Breaks One-Day Record of Covid-19 Deaths The US recorded 1,169 deaths from COVID-19 in just 24 hours, the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the global pandemic began

Spain Surpasses Italy in Covid-19 Cases, Reporting 7,000+ on Friday Spain now has more cases of Covid-19 than Italy, reporting total number of 117,710 on Friday – an increase of around 7,000 from the previous day

US COVID-19 Death Rise by 1,000 in Single Day The US death toll from Covid-19 rose by 1,000 in a single day for the first time, making the Trump administration to join local officials in advising Americans to wear masks when venturing out during the still-exploding coronavirus pandemic.

Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister Iran’s health minister said late Thursday the country’s international standing in regards to containing the Covid-19 epidemic will “greatly change” in coming days

Yemeni Ansurullah Urges Saudi-Led Coalition to Consider Mediation Proposal Yemen’s Ansarullah movement urged the Saudi-led coalition to consider its proposal for 12-party mediation aimed at ending the bloody war on the impoverished Arab state

Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report Israeli regime’s premier has shared with his ministers a video clip from a 2007 TV series as evidence of Iran trying to hide the true number of fatalities caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in the country by dumping dead bodies into trash piles, Axios reported.

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World The World Health Organization (WHO) voiced concerns about the “rapid escalation” of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the global number of new coronavirus infections nears one million

Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq Iranian foreign minister dismissed US President’s claim that Tehran is about to launch an attack on American troops in Iraq, reaffirming the stance that the Islamic Republic will not initiate any war but it will decisively respond to aggression.

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US lost a unique opportunity to correct some of its mistakes concerning the Islamic Republic by lifting its illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation and facilitating its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

US Airstrikes Killed Civilians in Somalia: Amnesty International Amnesty International reported the US airstrikes in Somalia in February killed two civilians and injured three more, questioning American investigations of such attacks

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces Yemeni officials warned that the facemasks airdropped by Saudi-led warplanes in Sana’a and other cities may be infected with the new coronavirus, urging media outlets and activists to spread awareness of the danger.

Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey An explosion hit Iran-Turkey natural gas pipeline near their joint border, halting the Islamic Republic’s exports to Turkey, an official at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said on Tuesday.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Coronavirus Infected over 1.36 Million Worldwide, over 76,000 Killed

Tuesday 7 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus Infected over 1.36 Million Worldwide, over 76,000 Killed
Alwaght- Novel coronavirus cases around the world have passed 1,360,000, and the deaths from Covid-19 topped 76,000, according to data collected by worldometers.info. More than 293,500 people have recovered.

The United States leads all the 213 countries and territories affected by the highly contagious virus across the world with 368,196 confirmed infections. Italy remains the country with the highest death toll, which now stands at 16,523. And China — where the virus first emerged late last year — has reported no deaths from the virus for the first time since it began releasing daily data in January.

Europe

Meanwhile, residents in Italy’s worst-hit region of Lombardy were struggling to obtain scarce protective face masks and makeshift alternatives following orders by local authorities for everyone moving outside to cover their faces up.

Italy has 132,547 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Separately, the coronavirus death toll in Spain — 13,341 so far — slowed for the fourth day on Monday as the government mulled over a gradual easing of a lockdown on the nation with the second highest loss of life from the virus after Italy. However, Spain’s confirmed cases have surpassed those of Italy, standing at 136,675.

Germany has recorded a further 3,834 cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total cases to 103,375, with a reported death toll of 1,810 so far.

Switzerland, with 21,657confirmed cases, announced on Monday that it was too early to ease the measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, as neighboring Austria — reporting 12,297 cases — outlined plans to loosen a national lockdown.

Furthermore, Norway’s health minister declared that the country’s epidemic was under control, pointing to low rates of transmission. The nation has reported 5,865 confirmed cases of the virus.

The Czech Republic reported its slowest daily percentage increase in confirmed cases as the country started its fourth week of restrictive measures.

In the UK, while the infected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was transferred to intensive care with deteriorating condition, his foreign minister has assumed responsibilities of running the country. Scotland’s chief medical officer stepped down Monday after acting against her own advice to stay home by visiting her second home on two successive weekends.

In Russia, the number of coronavirus cases has surged by more than 1,000 in the past 24 hours for the first time, bringing the total to almost 7,500, according to a Tuesday statement by the country’s crisis response center.

The updated death toll for Russia stands at 58.

French Health Minister France Olivier Veran announced on Tuesday that the country had not yet reached the peak of its COVID-19 epidemic and that the country’s lockdown would last as long as necessary.

France’s confirmed cases neared the 100,000, mark with fatalities standing at almost 9,000.

Meanwhile, military forces across Europe have reportedly scaled back operations and imposed stricter rules on personnel in efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19 among troops, who often live and work in close quarters.

Asia and the Pacific

China announced Monday that it would make efforts to further prevent cases imported through its land borders, and the number of its asymptomatic cases increased.

The country reported no deaths for the first time since starting to track daily data on the outbreak in January.

Iran has confirmed 62,589 cases of coronavirus infection since the outbreak was reported in the country in late February. 

More than 27,039 people have recovered and 3,872 have died of the virus, according to the latest updates provided by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia placed its major cities under a 24-hour curfew on Monday in a bid to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The Saudi Interior Ministry said in a statement that the curfew applied to the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Damam, Dharan, Hofuf, and the provinces of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif and Khobar.

Entry to or exit from those areas will not be allowed, except for vital workers, while residents can leave their homes for medical or food needs only between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. local time.

The kingdom had already imposed a full lockdown on the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. 

Saudi Arabia has reported more than 2,600 coronavirus infections and 38 deaths so far.

Separately on Monday, Kuwait announced a full lockdown on two densely-populated districts and extended a public holiday by two weeks until April 26 in the face of the outbreak.

“The decision to isolate (the two area areas) is in order to test everyone in there and treat them so it does not impact other areas,” the state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti interior minister as saying.

The Persian Gulf country also extended its partial curfew by two hours in the morning to run from 5 p.m. until 6 a.m. local time until further notice, with the Interior Ministry urging people to stay indoors even during non-curfew hours.

Kuwait has so far recorded 665 coronavirus cases and one death.

In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his government wasbuilding two hospitals to accommodate at least 2,000 patients at airports in Istanbul — the epicenter of the viral outbreak in the country.

The facilities, he said, would open in 45 days.

Erdogan has also barred entry and exit to Istanbul and 30 other cities. Only vehicles carrying essential supplies like food are now allowed in and out. The presidenthas also issued a stay-at-home order for people under the age of 20.

 

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to declare a state of emergency Tuesday evening following reports of a sharp hike in coronavirus cases in several major regions, including the nation’s capital of Tokyo. The government is further preparing a 990-billion-dollar stimulus package.

Meanwhile, India — the world’s second most populous nation after China — plans to test 20,000 people daily by the end of the week, twice the current rate, as a statistical glitch in its testing data has triggered queries into the issue. The country of 1.3 billion people has so far reported only 4,778 cases.

Indonesia announced its largest daily surge in infection cases, and a medical association stated that 24 doctors had died since the outbreak began. The populous nation has so far reported only 2,491 confirmed cases and 209 deaths.

In Singapore, there are growing fears that huge dormitories where migrant workers live and are disconnected from the outside world may fast emerge as a hotbed for infections.

And Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged citizens to remain home for Easter holiday, as data showed the country’s infection rate was on the decline. The nation has 5,846 cases and 44 deaths.

Africa

Nearly 20 million jobs across Africa remain at risk as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, as experts predict the continent’s economies to contract this year.

Kenya’s president has ordered a halt to all movements in areas affected by the pandemic, including the capital of Nairobi.

In the Ivory Coast, police clashed with protesters that started demolishing a partially-built coronavirus testing center out of fears that people using the facility would cause a further spread of the virus.

The Americas

Mexico posted its biggest single-day hike in coronavirus cases on Monday as its deputy health minister announced a need for government to recruit more medical staff to combat a deteriorating outbreak.

Mexico reported 296 new infections, bringing the nation’s total to 2,439 cases, with 125 deaths.

In Brazil, meanwhile, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta declared on Monday that he would continue in his post after overcoming a disagreement with President Jair Bolsonaro over the need for social distancing to halt the spread of the virus.

“A doctor does not abandon his patient. We will continue,” Mandetta said.

Guatemala has called on the US to limit its deportations of asylum seekers to 25 persons per plane. Two deported refugees were hospitalized in recent weeks after testing positive for coronavirus.

The small and impoverished Caribbean island nations of Haiti and Barbados reported their first deaths due to the pandemic.

 

 

Coronavirus

Sandstorm Sweeps through Egyptian Capital, Cairo
COVID-19: No Panic Buying in Iran, Shelves Are Full
Nigerian Shiites Continue Protests, Demanding Release of Sheikh Zakzaky
Israeli Regime Cracks down on Orthodox Jews Violating Coronavirus Lockdown Ruls
Sandstorm Sweeps through Egyptian Capital, Cairo

Sandstorm Sweeps through Egyptian Capital, Cairo

Yemeni Resistance Forces Seize Areas in Eastern Jawf, Uncover ISIS Prisons
US Troops Airdrops Military Equipment to Syrias Biggest Oil Field
American Nurses Plead for Masks in Online Video
Germany Church Bells, Call of Mosque to Prayer Sound in Solidarity During Berlin COVID-19 Crisis