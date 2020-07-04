ISIS Afghanistan Status As Its Leader Captured By Kabul

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 7 April 2020

Editor's Choice

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq?

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

News

China Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths for First Time

China Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths for First Time

China reported no deaths from new coronavirus for the first time since the pandemic began, and a drop in new cases, a day before the central city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged late in December, is set to lift its lockdown, Reuters reported.

UK Premier in Intensive Care Unit as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was move to intensive care unit at a London hospital on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened

Hezbollah Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon A member of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah was assassinated in southern Lebanon on Saturday evening

Terrorists in Syria Call on Turkey to Pay Their Salaries Turkey-sponsored terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province reportedly have demonstrated against their treatment by Ankara and demanded their salaries to be paid

Oil Prices Plunge after Producers’ Meeting Delayed Oil prices fell as much as $3 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed to Thursday a meeting about a potential pact to cut production. Brent crude traded lower by $2.39 a barrel, or 7 per cent, by 6:16 p.m. EDT (10:16 GMT) after earlier touching a session low of $30.03 a barrel.

Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels Libyan government forces have shot down three Sukhoi fighter jets operated by rebel forces under the command of renegade general Khalifa Haftar, Anadolu reported

Covid-19 Cases Pass 1,2 M, Over 65,000 Killed More than 1,200,000 people are infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 65,600 others have died of the disease caused by it around the world, according to www.worldometers.info.

UAE Changing Demographics of Yemen’s Tai’zz to Dislodge Ex-Pro-Saudi Govt The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is manipulating the demographic composition of Yemen’s Ta’izz province to weaken pro-Saudi forces, the former governor of southwestern Yemeni province said exposing further rift in the Saudi-led coalition.

US Breaks One-Day Record of Covid-19 Deaths The US recorded 1,169 deaths from COVID-19 in just 24 hours, the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the global pandemic began

Spain Surpasses Italy in Covid-19 Cases, Reporting 7,000+ on Friday Spain now has more cases of Covid-19 than Italy, reporting total number of 117,710 on Friday – an increase of around 7,000 from the previous day

US COVID-19 Death Rise by 1,000 in Single Day The US death toll from Covid-19 rose by 1,000 in a single day for the first time, making the Trump administration to join local officials in advising Americans to wear masks when venturing out during the still-exploding coronavirus pandemic.

Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister Iran’s health minister said late Thursday the country’s international standing in regards to containing the Covid-19 epidemic will “greatly change” in coming days

Yemeni Ansurullah Urges Saudi-Led Coalition to Consider Mediation Proposal Yemen’s Ansarullah movement urged the Saudi-led coalition to consider its proposal for 12-party mediation aimed at ending the bloody war on the impoverished Arab state

Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report Israeli regime’s premier has shared with his ministers a video clip from a 2007 TV series as evidence of Iran trying to hide the true number of fatalities caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in the country by dumping dead bodies into trash piles, Axios reported.

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World The World Health Organization (WHO) voiced concerns about the “rapid escalation” of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the global number of new coronavirus infections nears one million

Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq Iranian foreign minister dismissed US President’s claim that Tehran is about to launch an attack on American troops in Iraq, reaffirming the stance that the Islamic Republic will not initiate any war but it will decisively respond to aggression.

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US lost a unique opportunity to correct some of its mistakes concerning the Islamic Republic by lifting its illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation and facilitating its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

US Airstrikes Killed Civilians in Somalia: Amnesty International Amnesty International reported the US airstrikes in Somalia in February killed two civilians and injured three more, questioning American investigations of such attacks

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces Yemeni officials warned that the facemasks airdropped by Saudi-led warplanes in Sana’a and other cities may be infected with the new coronavirus, urging media outlets and activists to spread awareness of the danger.

Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey An explosion hit Iran-Turkey natural gas pipeline near their joint border, halting the Islamic Republic’s exports to Turkey, an official at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said on Tuesday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Coronavirus Infected over 1.36 Million Worldwide, over 76,000 Killed

Hezbollah Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon

China Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths for First Time

How Is Bahrain Regime Exploiting Pandemic Situation Against Shiite Citizens?

UK Premier in Intensive Care Unit as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen

ISIS Afghanistan Status As Its Leader Captured By Kabul

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces

Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report

Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister

Suspicious US Moves In Iraq: Goals, Consequences

US Leads Global Wave of Nations Stealing, Seizing, Diverting Coronavirus Equipment

Yemen’s Renewed Retaliatory Missile Strikes On Saudi: Goals, Implications

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani

Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq

US COVID-19 Death Rise by 1,000 in Single Day

US Airstrikes Killed Civilians in Somalia: Amnesty International

Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels

Would Be New Deal For Substantial Oil Output Cuts?

Covid-19 Cases Pass 1,2 M, Over 65,000 Killed

UAE Changing Demographics of Yemen’s Tai’zz to Dislodge Ex-Pro-Saudi Govt

US Removed Epidemiologist in China Months before Coronavirus Outbreak

US Intel Agencies Played Unsettling Role in Classified, “9/11-Like” Coronavirus Response Plan

Saudi Arabia Arrested Some 300 Officials in Latest Crackdown

Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Russia’s Airbase

Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage

How Is Trump’s Future Tied to Coronavirus Crisis?

Kushner Family Could Be Getting Very Rich Thanks to the Coronavirus

US Leads Global Wave of Nations Stealing, Seizing, Diverting Coronavirus Equipment

China Reports Zero Local Transmissions for 1st Time Since Outbreak

New Coronavirus Can Persist in Air for Hours, on Surfaces for Days: Study

Trump Ignored US Intelligence Agencies’ Warnings about Coronavirus

Balkans; New Counter Ground Of World Powers

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

ISIS Afghanistan Status As Its Leader Captured By Kabul

Tuesday 7 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
ISIS Afghanistan Status As Its Leader Captured By Kabul
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The head of the ISIS’s Afghanistan affiliate has been arrested along with 19 other terrorists in the south of the country, Afghan officials said Saturday. 

Abdullah Orakzai, who goes by Aslam Farooqi, was detained by forces from the National Directorate of Security, the country’s main intelligence agency said in a statement, adding that he was captured along with fellow leaders including Qari Zahid and Seyfullah in a complicated operation by the country’s special forces.

Security officials revealed that in the initial investigation, the then terrorist leader admitted that his group, known as ISIS-Khorasan Province (ISIS-KP), has massive contacts with “some regional countries’ intelligence agencies.”

The statement said that he is from a village in the Orakzai District in Kohat Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. The man before his appointment was a military leader in Peshawar, Pakistan. He then moved to Afghanistan as part of the mission to serve the ISIS.

Afghanistan security agency says that Farooqi has “close relations with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Haqqani Network, both extremist groups active in Pakistan and Afghanistan.” The links helped the expansion of ISIS-KP in Afghanistan, the Afghanistan security officials added.

The other two prominent terrorist leaders are Qari Zahid and Seyfullah. Zahid, also known as Moaz, is a top-ranking ISIS leader in Afghanistan. Seyfullah is responsible for the recruitment of members for the terrorist group in the country.

The killing of ISIS leaders in Afghanistan 

Farooqi is the fifth leader of ISIS terrorist group who was detained or killed in Afghanistan. 

In September 2019, Nangarhar province’s officials said that Abu Saad Erhabi, the commander of the ISIS' Afghanistan branch, was killed in the Khogiani District of the province. He was the fourth leader of the ISIS Afghanistan branch to be killed in the country. 

Its first leader, Hafez Saeed Khan, was killed in August 2016. The second leader was killed in May 2017 in Nangarhar. The third leader was killed in July 2017 in Kunar province. 

Reports say that Farooqi is an architect of the attack on a Sikh temple in the country. On March 25, gunmen stormed a Sikh temple in Kabul’s old town, killing over two dozen and injuring some 80 people. A few hours after the attack, ISIS claimed responsibility. 

ISIS-KP status 

ISIS says that Khorasan Province (Khorasan Wilaya in ISIS terminology) covers eastern Iran, the whole Pakistan and Afghanistan, and parts of Central Asia. 

The ISIS-KP announced existence in 2015 and is currently active in Nangarhar in the east and Jowzjan in the north of the country. Still, it occasionally carries out attacks in the capital Kabul and also areas not much under its influence. 

The rise of ISIS in Afghanistan started from Achin District of Nangarhar province. In the first crime, the group blasted a bomb killing several members of what they claimed to be the Taliban fighters in the district. The group surpassed the Taliban its show of atrocity and violence. It launched deadly attacks on Shiite mosques in Afghanistan, indicating that its goes the same way its parent group went in Iraq and Syria. 

Figures say now the group has 1,000 fighters in Afghanistan, mainly in Khogiani, Achin, Pachir Wa Agam, and Haska Mena districts of Nangarhar. 

Difference between ISIS and ISIS-KP 

Some experts argue that the terrorist group now active in Afghanistan is different from ISIS in Iraq and Syria mainly because the group was founded by Pakistan and even some Arab countries’ intelligence agencies and sent to Afghanistan to gain ground. 

Motiullah Khoroti, an Afghan journalist, says that Pakistan has always tried to establish a political system in neighboring Afghanistan obedient to Islamabad demands. “Afghanistan uses strategic spots to act against Afghanistan. The country pursues its general Afghanistan policies and only changes its projects,” Khoroti said. 

According to the Afghan journalist, Islamabad had always followed its policies in Afghanistan using the Taliban. But now it has an alternative to the Taliban. “Pakistan’s intervention in Afghanistan has not ended. In other words, it chases its strategic goals in the country using a new group like ISIS,” he further said. 

Khoroti believes that Islamabad on the one hand want to affirmatively respond to the US call to bring ISIS to the negotiating table to talk with the Kabul government and seal a deal with it like Hizb-e-Islami, led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar who signed a deal with the central government in 2017 and returned to Kabul after 21 years. On the other hand, it continues its interventionist policies in Pakistan through ISIS, beside the links to the terrorist group from inside the Afghan government. 

Why is ISIS more dangerous in Afghanistan? 

ISIS's existence by itself cannot pose much danger to Afghanistan. But there are some factors that can severely aggravate the ISIS risks. One factor is the grounds for various social divisions. There is no doubt that currently deep latent gaps exist between the people and the central government. These gaps cause disputes among politicians and distribute the power of the government. 

Like al-Qaeda, ISIS is roughly an international terrorist organization, following a doctrine the aim of which is establishing Islamic caliphate and toppling the governments in as many countries as possible. Currently, the most vulnerable countries close to the ISIS war geography are in Central Asia. Afghanistan takes a central state and a transit spot in the middle. Since its foundation, the Taliban has been operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan. It is now countering ISIS and many countries believe the Taliban can make a suitable defense shield against the ISIS.

Economic, social, and cultural poverty contributes to the ISIS push for the recruitment of Afghan fighters. This poverty has always provided a platform for recruitment by various militant groups in Afghanistan in decades and it will do in the future. Moreover, there are many foreign fighters who in the past decades fought in Afghanistan wars and new deployment to the war-devastated country would be an easy experience for them.

This factors and more facilitate ISIS's rise in Afghanistan. The past few years’ expansion and attacks in the country bear witness to this fact. On the side of the government, the measures taken to deter the terrorist group are inadequate, poor, and worrisome. Actually, the government of Afghanistan has so far shown it has no clear and competent strategy to neutralize and eradicate the terrorist group before it grows to become a big threat in the country.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

ISIS Afghanistan Terrorism Taliban

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Sandstorm Sweeps through Egyptian Capital, Cairo
COVID-19: No Panic Buying in Iran, Shelves Are Full
Nigerian Shiites Continue Protests, Demanding Release of Sheikh Zakzaky
Israeli Regime Cracks down on Orthodox Jews Violating Coronavirus Lockdown Ruls
Sandstorm Sweeps through Egyptian Capital, Cairo

Sandstorm Sweeps through Egyptian Capital, Cairo

Yemeni Resistance Forces Seize Areas in Eastern Jawf, Uncover ISIS Prisons
US Troops Airdrops Military Equipment to Syrias Biggest Oil Field
American Nurses Plead for Masks in Online Video
Germany Church Bells, Call of Mosque to Prayer Sound in Solidarity During Berlin COVID-19 Crisis