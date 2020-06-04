How Is Bahrain Regime Exploiting Pandemic Situation Against Shiite Citizens?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq?

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

China Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths for First Time

China Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths for First Time

China reported no deaths from new coronavirus for the first time since the pandemic began, and a drop in new cases, a day before the central city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged late in December, is set to lift its lockdown, Reuters reported.

UK Premier in Intensive Care Unit as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was move to intensive care unit at a London hospital on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened

Hezbollah Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon A member of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah was assassinated in southern Lebanon on Saturday evening

Terrorists in Syria Call on Turkey to Pay Their Salaries Turkey-sponsored terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province reportedly have demonstrated against their treatment by Ankara and demanded their salaries to be paid

Oil Prices Plunge after Producers’ Meeting Delayed Oil prices fell as much as $3 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed to Thursday a meeting about a potential pact to cut production. Brent crude traded lower by $2.39 a barrel, or 7 per cent, by 6:16 p.m. EDT (10:16 GMT) after earlier touching a session low of $30.03 a barrel.

Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels Libyan government forces have shot down three Sukhoi fighter jets operated by rebel forces under the command of renegade general Khalifa Haftar, Anadolu reported

Covid-19 Cases Pass 1,2 M, Over 65,000 Killed More than 1,200,000 people are infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 65,600 others have died of the disease caused by it around the world, according to www.worldometers.info.

UAE Changing Demographics of Yemen’s Tai’zz to Dislodge Ex-Pro-Saudi Govt The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is manipulating the demographic composition of Yemen’s Ta’izz province to weaken pro-Saudi forces, the former governor of southwestern Yemeni province said exposing further rift in the Saudi-led coalition.

US Breaks One-Day Record of Covid-19 Deaths The US recorded 1,169 deaths from COVID-19 in just 24 hours, the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the global pandemic began

Spain Surpasses Italy in Covid-19 Cases, Reporting 7,000+ on Friday Spain now has more cases of Covid-19 than Italy, reporting total number of 117,710 on Friday – an increase of around 7,000 from the previous day

US COVID-19 Death Rise by 1,000 in Single Day The US death toll from Covid-19 rose by 1,000 in a single day for the first time, making the Trump administration to join local officials in advising Americans to wear masks when venturing out during the still-exploding coronavirus pandemic.

Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister Iran’s health minister said late Thursday the country’s international standing in regards to containing the Covid-19 epidemic will “greatly change” in coming days

Yemeni Ansurullah Urges Saudi-Led Coalition to Consider Mediation Proposal Yemen’s Ansarullah movement urged the Saudi-led coalition to consider its proposal for 12-party mediation aimed at ending the bloody war on the impoverished Arab state

Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report Israeli regime’s premier has shared with his ministers a video clip from a 2007 TV series as evidence of Iran trying to hide the true number of fatalities caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in the country by dumping dead bodies into trash piles, Axios reported.

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World The World Health Organization (WHO) voiced concerns about the “rapid escalation” of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the global number of new coronavirus infections nears one million

Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq Iranian foreign minister dismissed US President’s claim that Tehran is about to launch an attack on American troops in Iraq, reaffirming the stance that the Islamic Republic will not initiate any war but it will decisively respond to aggression.

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US lost a unique opportunity to correct some of its mistakes concerning the Islamic Republic by lifting its illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation and facilitating its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

US Airstrikes Killed Civilians in Somalia: Amnesty International Amnesty International reported the US airstrikes in Somalia in February killed two civilians and injured three more, questioning American investigations of such attacks

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces Yemeni officials warned that the facemasks airdropped by Saudi-led warplanes in Sana’a and other cities may be infected with the new coronavirus, urging media outlets and activists to spread awareness of the danger.

Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey An explosion hit Iran-Turkey natural gas pipeline near their joint border, halting the Islamic Republic’s exports to Turkey, an official at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said on Tuesday.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
How Is Bahrain Regime Exploiting Pandemic Situation Against Shiite Citizens?

Tuesday 7 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
How Is Bahrain Regime Exploiting Pandemic Situation Against Shiite Citizens?

Alwaght- Reports emanating from Bahrain say that the ruling Al Khalifa regime continues its crackdown on the Shiites despite the outbreak of the coronavirus in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom. 

The spiritual leader of the Shiites in Bahrain Sheikh Isa Ghassem has recently published a statement, calling on the regime’s rulers to release the large number of the political prisoners in the country. He warned that if coronavirus spreads wider and smashes the prisons, a big wave of public fury will be caused and the country will sink into multiple security problems. The West-backed Bahraini regime has so far refused to release the prisoners, a large number of whom are elders and ill. 

Rejecting Bahraini nationals, revoking citizenship: two sides of the same coin 

Since 2011, the Bahraini regime adopted a heavy-handed crackdown with the help of Saudi Arabia and put maximum pressure on the political opposition. It clapped down against any voices rising against dictatorship by the Shiites who are the majority in the small Arab island state. Some court rulings stripped the opposition figures of their nationality and expelled them from the country. The moves, which drew strong criticism from home and international rights groups including the Amnesty International, still continue in Bahrain and are used as a key tactic to deter the opposition by the Manama regime. 

As the coronavirus began to spread in the country as in the world, the government rejected to take in the Bahraini nationals who live or work in Iran, Qatar, and Oman. It was under international pressures that the authorities began to accept them, though partially and with prolonged periods. 

Recently, Qatar proposed that it was ready to send the Bahraini nationals with a free flight to Manama as the COVID-19 is spreading in the Arab country. Bahrain responded negatively to the proposal, saying that in the middle of the crisis, Doha intends to take political advantages of the matter and that Manama will evacuate them from the Arab emirate at an appropriate time. 

Experts warn that by taking such an approach to the citizens outside the country the regime tries to withhold services from its nationals and even prevent them from returning to the country. 

Al Khalifa, since 2011 facing heavy waves of anti-regime protests and launching a bloody campaign against the demonstrators on the strength of backing from the forces of the Peninsula Shield— military units sent by Saudi Arabia and the UAE upon eruption of the demonstrations to quell the pro-democracy voices—, continues to promote a policy of demographic change to stabilize its largely volatile situation. 

Since the Shiites in Bahrain are the majority, the regime uses a policy of maximum pressure towards demographic change. Tactics like revocation of the nationality of the opposition leaders and rejection to accept in the nationals after they travel abroad under various excuses are part of this plan.  

The coronavirus pandemic appears to be giving the Al Khalifa rulers a new chance to push forward with their plans. The Bahraini authorities are now rejecting their nationals coming home from some foreign countries under the ruse of health and security measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Thus, it seems that rejecting the Bahraini arrivals from other countries is the other side of the same coin of the policy of nationality revocation as part of the broader policy of demographic change. 

Home and international pressure builds on Manama rulers to release political prisoners 

Recently, the 14 February Youths Coalition, a major opposition alliance, has been pressing the government to free the political prisoners as the pandemic hits the nation. The coalition leaders say that the government is “deceiving” the world community. “It claims to release many prisoners but in fact it is releasing a very small number, which is a risk to prisoners’ health to stay behind the bars,” an opposition member said. 

This is coming while the rights groups still express concerns over the religious freedom in Bahrain and call on Manama authorities to pave the way for the Shiite community to participate in the political arena. 

Human rights groups have lately sent a letter to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa asking him to “immediately” release the clerics behind the bars.

“Bahrain’s significant release of prisoners is certainly a welcome relief as concerns of the spread of COVID-19 in the country increase,” said Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International’s Middle East Director of Research.

“But authorities must now speedily release those who never should have been in jail in the first place, namely all prisoners of conscience who remain detained solely for peacefully exercising their right to freedom of expression and other human rights.

“They should also consider the release of older prisoners and those with existing health conditions, who remain at high risk of contracting COVID-19.”

But things do look easy. The ruling family adopts a strict sectarian policy at home to prevent the Shiites from entering the political process though they are a majority in the country. As long as Al Khalifa looks at them as a threat to its very existence and rule, it will not relent its pressure on them, especially their spiritual and political leaders. Not only it will not abandon this policy, but also it seems to be using every available way and tool to realize this aim.

