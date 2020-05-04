Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 6 April 2020

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq?

What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq? Washington says primary aim is self-defense but protection of regional allies appears to be on the agenda.

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

Hezbollah Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon

Hezbollah Commander Assassinated in South Lebanon

A member of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah was assassinated in southern Lebanon on Saturday evening

Terrorists in Syria Call on Turkey to Pay Their Salaries Turkey-sponsored terrorists in Syria’s Idlib province reportedly have demonstrated against their treatment by Ankara and demanded their salaries to be paid

Oil Prices Plunge after Producers’ Meeting Delayed Oil prices fell as much as $3 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed to Thursday a meeting about a potential pact to cut production. Brent crude traded lower by $2.39 a barrel, or 7 per cent, by 6:16 p.m. EDT (10:16 GMT) after earlier touching a session low of $30.03 a barrel.

Libyan Forces Shoot down 3 Fighter Jets Operated by Rebels Libyan government forces have shot down three Sukhoi fighter jets operated by rebel forces under the command of renegade general Khalifa Haftar, Anadolu reported

Covid-19 Cases Pass 1,2 M, Over 65,000 Killed More than 1,200,000 people are infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 65,600 others have died of the disease caused by it around the world, according to www.worldometers.info.

UAE Changing Demographics of Yemen’s Tai’zz to Dislodge Ex-Pro-Saudi Govt The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is manipulating the demographic composition of Yemen’s Ta’izz province to weaken pro-Saudi forces, the former governor of southwestern Yemeni province said exposing further rift in the Saudi-led coalition.

US Breaks One-Day Record of Covid-19 Deaths The US recorded 1,169 deaths from COVID-19 in just 24 hours, the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the global pandemic began

Spain Surpasses Italy in Covid-19 Cases, Reporting 7,000+ on Friday Spain now has more cases of Covid-19 than Italy, reporting total number of 117,710 on Friday – an increase of around 7,000 from the previous day

US COVID-19 Death Rise by 1,000 in Single Day The US death toll from Covid-19 rose by 1,000 in a single day for the first time, making the Trump administration to join local officials in advising Americans to wear masks when venturing out during the still-exploding coronavirus pandemic.

Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister Iran’s health minister said late Thursday the country’s international standing in regards to containing the Covid-19 epidemic will “greatly change” in coming days

Yemeni Ansurullah Urges Saudi-Led Coalition to Consider Mediation Proposal Yemen’s Ansarullah movement urged the Saudi-led coalition to consider its proposal for 12-party mediation aimed at ending the bloody war on the impoverished Arab state

Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report Israeli regime’s premier has shared with his ministers a video clip from a 2007 TV series as evidence of Iran trying to hide the true number of fatalities caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in the country by dumping dead bodies into trash piles, Axios reported.

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World The World Health Organization (WHO) voiced concerns about the “rapid escalation” of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the global number of new coronavirus infections nears one million

Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq Iranian foreign minister dismissed US President’s claim that Tehran is about to launch an attack on American troops in Iraq, reaffirming the stance that the Islamic Republic will not initiate any war but it will decisively respond to aggression.

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US lost a unique opportunity to correct some of its mistakes concerning the Islamic Republic by lifting its illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation and facilitating its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

US Airstrikes Killed Civilians in Somalia: Amnesty International Amnesty International reported the US airstrikes in Somalia in February killed two civilians and injured three more, questioning American investigations of such attacks

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces Yemeni officials warned that the facemasks airdropped by Saudi-led warplanes in Sana’a and other cities may be infected with the new coronavirus, urging media outlets and activists to spread awareness of the danger.

Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey An explosion hit Iran-Turkey natural gas pipeline near their joint border, halting the Islamic Republic’s exports to Turkey, an official at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said on Tuesday.

Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 800,000, over 38,700 Dead The number of coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 800,000 mark on Tuesday according to worldometers.info

Europe Exports Medical Goods to Iran in First INSTEX Transaction: Germany Three European signatories to the 2015 Iran deal reportedly have registered the first transaction under a trade system set up last year to protect companies doing business with Iran from US sanctions, delivering medical supplies to the Islamic Republic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

alwaght.com
What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq?

Monday 6 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Driving US Patriot Missile Deployment In Iraq?

Suspicious US Moves In Iraq: Goals, Consequences

Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq

Iraq Lodges Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes

Alwaght- While Iraq is having struggling to control the coronavirus spread after the months-long ordeal of the street protests, the US is busy evacuating its military bases across the Arab country as it amasses its troops in a couple of big bases. 

As the US gathers its troops in its large bases like Ein Al-Asad in Al-Anbar province and Harir in the capital of the Kurdish region Erbil, an important issue has grabbed the attention of the media and political experts and it is the deployment of Patriot and Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) systems to the Arab country. 

Whereas the US initially said that the interceptors were moved to Iraq in coordination with Baghdad, Iraq officials deny they have authorized Washington to import the batteries to Iraq. Having in mind that the US has sent the systems to Iraq without consent from the Iraqis, what do US President Donald Trump and military leaders seek behind the deployment? How successful would they be in realizing their goals? 

Countering Iraq’s internal attacks 

The first drive behind the US deployment of anti-missile and aircraft systems is to offer protection to the American forces and weaponry operating in Iraq. The American forces over the past few months came under more than one rocket and mortar attacks in the country as the Iraqi resistance groups now recognize them occupying forces. Washington sees vulnerability in its forces in various bases and that is something even highlighted by the American response to the Iraqi leaders’ questioning of the Patriots dispatch to the country. 

Al-Arabi Al-Jadid news outlet, citing a senior official in the office of the Iraqi prime minister, reported that the Iraqi government has told Washington that installation of such systems should come as part of a new and official agreement between the two countries and that the American reference to the 2008 US-Iraq security pact to justify the deployment should trigger a review of the deal and add new terms. 

The Iraqi official, the news website added, said that the White House has offered no explanation to Baghdad about the move. 

“This is the way the US, especially after the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdu Mahdi, has taken in dealing with Baghdad,” the Iraqi official told the news website, adding “the only response the US officials have given to Iraq is that the Patriot systems are moved into Iraq as part of defensive measures to protect the American and also international coalition forces in Iraq.” 

Defensive cover to Saudi Arabia and the Israeli regime                

Beyond the US excuse of self-defense for the anti-missile defense systems deployment, Washington has a long-term plan to provide anti-missile protection to Saudi Arabia and the Israeli regime as part of a broader regional strategy. To put it differently, factors beyond Iraq are motivating the Americans to send their anti-missile batteries to Iraq. Odds are that the White House plans to offer cover to the occupied Palestinian territories and the northern regions of Saudi Arabia. 

Deployment of Patriots to Iraq is a strategic move the scope of the goals of which goes well beyond the Iraqi borders “because this system can counter any ballistic missile attacks on the Israeli territories. The deployment of the system in Al-Anbar and Erbil can confront such attacks,” an Iraqi official said. Iraqi officials also suggest that the Patriot can cover a vast range of the Iraqi borders with Saudi Arabia which means they can set up a shield against any anti-Saudi missile strikes. 

The final goal: Long-term stay in Iraq 

Aside from the two above-mentioned Washington drives, the key drive is related to the US struggle not to pull out of Iraq using any possible trick. Since the Iraqi parliament approved the foreign troops' exit bill earlier this year, the American political leaders more than any other time understand that their stay plan in Iraq is on a shaky foundation. This understanding over the past few months pushed them to go any path to prepare the ground for their military stay in Iraq, a country where the anti-American sentiments have been surging since Trump ordered on January 3 the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force Commander General Qassem Soleimani and his friend Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), both of whom were marked leaders who led ISIS terrorist group obliteration operations in Iraq. 

The Patriot batteries dispatch marks the latest in a series of US efforts to forge the necessary excuses to stay in Iraq. The latest effort apparently wants to use force to secure an Iraqi agreement to keep the Americans in Iraq. 

Just unlike other parts of the West Asia region, Iraq is of extraordinary significance for Trump and his security team. So, the US does not seem to have a plan for easy exit from the country. The deployment seems to carry a warning message to the anti-American forces, especially PMF, that even if they carry out missile strikes, they cannot force the Americans out of Iraq. 

Will the US succeed to release its goals? 

Though the deployment has multiple goals, it does not seem the Americans will make any advances towards their aims. It must be taken into account that a majority of the Iraqi people are opposed to the US military presence on their soil. Add to this the daily increasing number of Iraqi politicians calling for the US pullout. 

In such an atmosphere, anyone serving as Iraq PM cannot stay silent to the US stay. Moreover, the US reinforcements, including the Patriot missiles, have shown severe vulnerability in other places of experience. In fact, the several-hundred-thousand-dollar missiles are not logical to be fired against several-hundred-dollar mortars and rockets. 

As the historical records prove, the use of military force cannot guarantee the stay of an occupying power in another country against the people’s will. The US defeat in Vietnam, a country where the US went to stay, and also the Soviet Red Army’s failure in Afghanistan, very well tell the story of the defeat of the occupation’s military power by the nations’ resolution. Iraq is no exception. 

 

