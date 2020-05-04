Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis?

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Libyan government forces have shot down three Sukhoi fighter jets operated by rebel forces under the command of renegade general Khalifa Haftar, Anadolu reported

Covid-19 Cases Pass 1,2 M, Over 65,000 Killed More than 1,200,000 people are infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 65,600 others have died of the disease caused by it around the world, according to www.worldometers.info.

UAE Changing Demographics of Yemen’s Tai’zz to Dislodge Ex-Pro-Saudi Govt The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is manipulating the demographic composition of Yemen’s Ta’izz province to weaken pro-Saudi forces, the former governor of southwestern Yemeni province said exposing further rift in the Saudi-led coalition.

US Breaks One-Day Record of Covid-19 Deaths The US recorded 1,169 deaths from COVID-19 in just 24 hours, the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the global pandemic began

Spain Surpasses Italy in Covid-19 Cases, Reporting 7,000+ on Friday Spain now has more cases of Covid-19 than Italy, reporting total number of 117,710 on Friday – an increase of around 7,000 from the previous day

US COVID-19 Death Rise by 1,000 in Single Day The US death toll from Covid-19 rose by 1,000 in a single day for the first time, making the Trump administration to join local officials in advising Americans to wear masks when venturing out during the still-exploding coronavirus pandemic.

Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister Iran’s health minister said late Thursday the country’s international standing in regards to containing the Covid-19 epidemic will “greatly change” in coming days

Yemeni Ansurullah Urges Saudi-Led Coalition to Consider Mediation Proposal Yemen’s Ansarullah movement urged the Saudi-led coalition to consider its proposal for 12-party mediation aimed at ending the bloody war on the impoverished Arab state

Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report Israeli regime’s premier has shared with his ministers a video clip from a 2007 TV series as evidence of Iran trying to hide the true number of fatalities caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in the country by dumping dead bodies into trash piles, Axios reported.

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World The World Health Organization (WHO) voiced concerns about the “rapid escalation” of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the global number of new coronavirus infections nears one million

Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq Iranian foreign minister dismissed US President’s claim that Tehran is about to launch an attack on American troops in Iraq, reaffirming the stance that the Islamic Republic will not initiate any war but it will decisively respond to aggression.

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US lost a unique opportunity to correct some of its mistakes concerning the Islamic Republic by lifting its illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation and facilitating its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

US Airstrikes Killed Civilians in Somalia: Amnesty International Amnesty International reported the US airstrikes in Somalia in February killed two civilians and injured three more, questioning American investigations of such attacks

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces Yemeni officials warned that the facemasks airdropped by Saudi-led warplanes in Sana’a and other cities may be infected with the new coronavirus, urging media outlets and activists to spread awareness of the danger.

Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey An explosion hit Iran-Turkey natural gas pipeline near their joint border, halting the Islamic Republic’s exports to Turkey, an official at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said on Tuesday.

Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 800,000, over 38,700 Dead The number of coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 800,000 mark on Tuesday according to worldometers.info

Europe Exports Medical Goods to Iran in First INSTEX Transaction: Germany Three European signatories to the 2015 Iran deal reportedly have registered the first transaction under a trade system set up last year to protect companies doing business with Iran from US sanctions, delivering medical supplies to the Islamic Republic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli PM’s Aide Tested Positive For Coronavirus An aide to Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu was diagnosed with coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

Brent Crude Prices Hits Lowest since 2002 Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, with Brent hitting its lowest since November 2002, amid Covid-19 pandemic and the Saudi Arabia-Russia oil price war threatened.

German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Worries The finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, Thomas Schaefer, has taken his own life after being pushed over the edge by an inability to cope with the harsh economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alwaght- More than 1,200,000 people are infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 65,600 others have died of the disease caused by it around the world, according to www.worldometers.info.

More than 253,000 patients have also recovered from the disease, COVID-19, so far.

The epidemic has also sparked a global economic crisis as strict measures adopted by governments to control their outbreaks have locked down billions of people around the planet.

Analysts say it is almost certain that every advanced economy will experience a recession this year.

Spain ‘close to passing peak’

A total of 11,947 people have died of COVID-19 in Spain.

The country, which also has 126,168 confirmed cases of the disease, is now “close to passing the peak of infections,” according to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Sanchez also announced on Saturday that he would extend lockdown measures until April 25.

Italy reports low daily rise in deaths

Italy reported 681 new deaths on Saturday, the lowest daily rise in deaths in almost two weeks but still a huge number compared to much of the world.

Italy’s cases rose by 4,805 on Saturday, which was slightly higher than recent daily increases.

Officials said the number of patients in intensive care had also fallen for the first time.

Italy has become the hardest-hit Western nation, with 124,632 confirmed cases and 15,362 deaths.

Officials warned people not to flout strict lockdown measures that they say were starting to show results.

France’s death toll hits new high

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in France reached 7,560 on Saturday. The figure is a new high in the country’s toll after the government included on Saturday more previously unreported deaths in nursing homes.

The French Health Ministry reported 441 new deaths in the country’s hospitals on Saturday.

Since the start of the epidemic in the country in early March, 90,848 people have been infected and 7,560 have died.

Previously unreported nursing home deaths now make up nearly a third of France’s total coronavirus deaths.

Germany’s deaths on the rise

The number of deaths and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Germany climbed further on Saturday, making the country the third most-affected in Europe after Italy and Spain.

Deaths rose by 168 to 1,275 on Saturday, bringing the total fatalities to 1,444.

Some 96,092 people are also infected across the country.

Greece quarantines 2nd refugee camp

Greek authorities said on Sunday they had quarantined a second refugee camp this week after a man there tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient, a 53-year-old from Afghanistan, lived with his family at the Malakasa camp along with hundreds of other refugees. He has been transferred to a hospital in Athens.

Authorities quarantined the first camp on Thursday after 20 asylum seekers tested positive for the disease.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Greece has 1,673 confirmed cases and 68 deaths.

India’s cases pass 3,500

India’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 3,588 on Sunday.

Officials said on Saturday that lockdowns could be extended in parts of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown on the country’s entire population of 1.3 billion almost two weeks ago.

The handling of the epidemic has, however, caused more misery in the country, where countless millions of people live in packed urban areas with poor sanitation and public healthcare.

South Korea’s cases increase by 81

In Asia, South Korea said its cases had increased by 81 as of Sunday morning.

The number of deaths also increased by six, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The country’s total now stands at 10,237, along with 183 deaths.

Seoul said on Saturday that it would extend its social distancing measures by another two weeks.

China reports 30 more cases

China reported 30 new cases, and three more deaths, on Saturday.

Of the new infections, 25 were imported, by people traveling from overseas, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).

The country’s total cases of infection now stand at 82,544, with 3,329 deaths across the mainland, according to the NHC.

Thailand reports 102 new cases

Thailand’s Health Ministry reported 102 new cases and three more deaths as of Saturday.

That brought the total number of cases to 2,169, and the deaths to 20.

The government banned all incoming passenger flights on Saturday to prevent the rise in imported cases.

Personnel of the Local Defense Unit (LDU), a paramilitary force composed of civilians, delivers maize flour and beans during the first day of food distribution for people who have been affected by a lockdown over COVID-19, in Kampala, Uganda, on April 4, 2020. (Photo by AFP)

Mexico reports 202 new cases, 19 deaths

COVID-19 is also taking a toll on people in North America, with Mexico reporting an increase in the number of its cases.

The new cases of the viral infection increased by 202 to a total of 1,890, according to Mexico’s Health Ministry. The number of deaths jumped by 19 to 79 in total.

Ecuador keeps bodies in giant containers

In South America, Ecuador has begun storing the bodies of the victims of COVID-19 in giant refrigerated containers.

Officials said hundreds of bodies had already filled morgues and hospitals in the city of Guayaquil, the epicenter of the country’s outbreak.

Three containers have thus been installed at public hospitals to preserve bodies until graves were prepared, according to Guayaquil’s Mayor Cynthia Viteri.

A number of bodies have been abandoned by families of the victims on the streets or at homes for lack of burial space.

So far, 150 victims have been buried in a private cemetery in the port city.

The country has confirmed 318 deaths from COVID-19 and 3,465 cases of infection so far.

President Lenin Moreno, however, said this week that the real figure was higher.

 

