Post-Coronavirus World, Transition From Unipolar Order

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 4 April 2020

Editor's Choice

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis?

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

News

UAE Changing Demographics of Yemen’s Tai’zz to Dislodge Ex-Pro-Saudi Govt

UAE Changing Demographics of Yemen’s Tai’zz to Dislodge Ex-Pro-Saudi Govt

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is manipulating the demographic composition of Yemen’s Ta’izz province to weaken pro-Saudi forces, the former governor of southwestern Yemeni province said exposing further rift in the Saudi-led coalition.

US Breaks One-Day Record of Covid-19 Deaths The US recorded 1,169 deaths from COVID-19 in just 24 hours, the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the global pandemic began

Spain Surpasses Italy in Covid-19 Cases, Reporting 7,000+ on Friday Spain now has more cases of Covid-19 than Italy, reporting total number of 117,710 on Friday – an increase of around 7,000 from the previous day

US COVID-19 Death Rise by 1,000 in Single Day The US death toll from Covid-19 rose by 1,000 in a single day for the first time, making the Trump administration to join local officials in advising Americans to wear masks when venturing out during the still-exploding coronavirus pandemic.

Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister Iran’s health minister said late Thursday the country’s international standing in regards to containing the Covid-19 epidemic will “greatly change” in coming days

Yemeni Ansurullah Urges Saudi-Led Coalition to Consider Mediation Proposal Yemen’s Ansarullah movement urged the Saudi-led coalition to consider its proposal for 12-party mediation aimed at ending the bloody war on the impoverished Arab state

Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report Israeli regime’s premier has shared with his ministers a video clip from a 2007 TV series as evidence of Iran trying to hide the true number of fatalities caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in the country by dumping dead bodies into trash piles, Axios reported.

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World The World Health Organization (WHO) voiced concerns about the “rapid escalation” of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the global number of new coronavirus infections nears one million

Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq Iranian foreign minister dismissed US President’s claim that Tehran is about to launch an attack on American troops in Iraq, reaffirming the stance that the Islamic Republic will not initiate any war but it will decisively respond to aggression.

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US lost a unique opportunity to correct some of its mistakes concerning the Islamic Republic by lifting its illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation and facilitating its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

US Airstrikes Killed Civilians in Somalia: Amnesty International Amnesty International reported the US airstrikes in Somalia in February killed two civilians and injured three more, questioning American investigations of such attacks

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces Yemeni officials warned that the facemasks airdropped by Saudi-led warplanes in Sana’a and other cities may be infected with the new coronavirus, urging media outlets and activists to spread awareness of the danger.

Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey An explosion hit Iran-Turkey natural gas pipeline near their joint border, halting the Islamic Republic’s exports to Turkey, an official at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said on Tuesday.

Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 800,000, over 38,700 Dead The number of coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 800,000 mark on Tuesday according to worldometers.info

Europe Exports Medical Goods to Iran in First INSTEX Transaction: Germany Three European signatories to the 2015 Iran deal reportedly have registered the first transaction under a trade system set up last year to protect companies doing business with Iran from US sanctions, delivering medical supplies to the Islamic Republic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli PM’s Aide Tested Positive For Coronavirus An aide to Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu was diagnosed with coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

Brent Crude Prices Hits Lowest since 2002 Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, with Brent hitting its lowest since November 2002, amid Covid-19 pandemic and the Saudi Arabia-Russia oil price war threatened.

German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Worries The finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, Thomas Schaefer, has taken his own life after being pushed over the edge by an inability to cope with the harsh economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

US Waging ’medical terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister blamed the US for its refusal to lift Iran sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying that Washington is upgrading its “economic terrorism” to a new level of “medical terror” against Iranians.

Activist Wants Pressures on Israeli Regime over Plight of Palestinian Prisoners amid Pandemic Leila Khaled, prominent Palestinian activist, called on international organizations to pressure Israel over the plight of Palestinian prisoners as fears arise over the regime’s handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Spain Surpasses Italy in Covid-19 Cases, Reporting 7,000+ on Friday

Post-Coronavirus World, Transition From Unipolar Order

US Leads Global Wave of Nations Stealing, Seizing, Diverting Coronavirus Equipment

US Breaks One-Day Record of Covid-19 Deaths

UAE Changing Demographics of Yemen’s Tai’zz to Dislodge Ex-Pro-Saudi Govt

Future Of Bin Salman, His Plans Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis?

North Korea Fires 2 Missiles into Sea of Japan: South Korea

Israeli PM’s Aide Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Global Oil War: What Are Its Cons And Pros To US?

Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 800,000, over 38,700 Dead

Yemen’s Renewed Retaliatory Missile Strikes On Saudi: Goals, Implications

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces

US Waging ’medical terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Foreign Minister

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World

Europe Exports Medical Goods to Iran in First INSTEX Transaction: Germany

Suspicious US Moves In Iraq: Goals, Consequences

Brent Crude Prices Hits Lowest since 2002

US COVID-19 Death Rise by 1,000 in Single Day

Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report

New Putin-Erdogan Deal Is Sugar-Coating Turks’ Surrender

New Coronavirus Can Persist in Air for Hours, on Surfaces for Days: Study

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year

New York on Lockdown: Gatherings Banned, Non-Essential Workers Ordered to Stay Home

Sanctions Virus More Dangerous to Intl. Security than Coronavirus: Iranian Official

US Intel Agencies Played Unsettling Role in Classified, “9/11-Like” Coronavirus Response Plan

Trump And “Hard Revenge” Nightmare

Kushner Family Could Be Getting Very Rich Thanks to the Coronavirus

Idlib Sees ‘Rare calm’ after Russia, Turkey-Brokered Truce as Syria Secures Strategic Gains

More World Leaders Rebuke US Sanctions on Iran amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Balkans; New Counter Ground Of World Powers

Bahrain: 9 Years Under Peninsula Shield’s Occupation

US Blocks UN Support for Russia, Turkey-Brokered Ceasefire in Syria

What’s Behind Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Visit to Pakistan?

Saudi Arabia Arrested Some 300 Officials in Latest Crackdown

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Paper

Post-Coronavirus World, Transition From Unipolar Order

Saturday 4 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Post-Coronavirus World, Transition From Unipolar Order

Related Content

Coronavirus May Change Global Order: Sayyed Nasrallah

US COVID-19 Cases Surge Tenfold as China’s Wuhan Reports Zero New Cases

Putin: America Has Been Destabilizing the World Order

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The world is struggling with a universal crisis three months after the first coronavirus case was reported in China, shaking all social, political, and economic bases of the globe. 

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the US, the American President Donald Trump optimistically said that his country could easily contain it in the few first days once it spreads but now he has announced that if the economy reopens in the next days, 2.2 million people could die of the virus. The remarks highlight the desperation of the world’s largest economy in the face of the virus and give a dim and unpredictable outlook of the global economy for years. 

This issue raises questions about how the global order would be in the post-coronavirus world. 

Coronavirus outbreak and global economy challenges 

From the three scenarios the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has predicted for the global economy the worst is occurring. 

The worst scenario is the spread of the virus in Africa, Latin America, and India and should this take place, the global economy will face the biggest recession in decades. Below 2 percent growth is assessed as a recession. If the virus fully spreads in India and Latin America, the global economic growth will drop to below 1.5 percent. 

March 9 marked a black day for the stock markets and took the world close to repeat of the 1929 crash which initiated the biggest recession of the 20th century. On March 8, the value of the Exxon Mobi oil company dropped 7 percent, heavily pressuring the Dow Jones index. Marathon Oil Corporation saw a 40 percent fall in its shares. On March 13, Dow Jones's shares dropped 9.9 percent, exceeding the 2008 drop. This was a record low since 1987. In London, the FTSE lost 7 percent, dragging many of the airlines to the brink to bankruptcy. 

Although China as the bastion of the virus tried to minimize the economic and social consequences of the pandemic using restrictive measures, the Shanghai Stock Exchange dropped 12 percent. Now the country’s exports are 17 percent lower than before and in the first two months of the year about 5 million lost their jobs. In Australia and Japan, the stock markets dropped 10 and 5.2 percent consecutively. 

In addition to the unpredictability of the global economy due to the uncertainty of a timeframe to control of the pandemic, the Saudi-Russia oil war is hitting hard the American shale oil that is uneconomical to produce if its price goes below $60 per barrel. 

With the outbreak moving fast in Europe, the IFO Institute for Economic Studies has recently reported that business has dropped to 86 percent from 96 in Germany as the largest European economy, unprecedented since 2009. The Institute for Employment Research in its latest report said that three million Germans will lose their jobs as the COVID-19 crisis continues to hit the economy. The outbreak has interrupted the raw material provision chains, hence decreasing the production in various sectors. 

The global tourism industry received the biggest blow from the pandemic. The shutdown of the tourism in the US, China, France, Turkey, Britain, Mexico, and Italy bears witness to this blow. The World Travel and Tourism Council in its latest report after the outbreak has predicted that 50 million jobs in the tourism sector are endangered and the travel will decrease 25 percent globally as the crisis unfolds. 

The global orders are under the effects of economic orders. Deep changes in the global economy heavily influence the world’s security order. As the global economy shows vulnerability, businesses seek novel ways to adapt to new conditions. This brings about new global security approaches, putting on shaky ground the global unipolar order. 

Global orders 

Although the key principle in international relations is the sovereignty of the states and the governments strengthen their economic, security, and military bases to deter the threats, coronavirus by smashing the world borders starting from China represented new and unknown threat to the national sovereignty of the states. While Washington sees the new threats coming from the space and the hypersonic missiles and forms the United States Space Forces (USSF) to address them, the emergence of coronavirus severely challenges its economy and security. 

The US, since WWI identifying itself as the main arm of the United Nations Security Council and guarantor of world security, now is desperate to contain coronavirus spread within its borders. The country that in the past in many humanitarian crises like Indonesia and Japan tsunamis and also containment of AIDS in Africa played an important role now without other countries’ help cannot do anything to break the coronavirus outbreak chain at home. 

If the US missile and nuclear power and also the military maneuvering determine the rules of the game in a unipolar world, now with US show of biological vulnerability, the rules of the game are changing. China, which is a supporter of multilateral global order, managed to adjust to the new conditions while the coronavirus spread was at its peak. Although there are speculations about the Chinese government cover-up of the real tolls of the pandemic, Beijing managed to successfully control the infectious disease using its tech potentials like artificial intelligence and drones. Like in war conditions, China began setting up field hospitals and increased some medical items like masks tenfolds. 

The Chinese success in producing the necessary equipment to combat coronavirus offers a new definition of global governance, raised by the Chinese political and academic circles for nearly a decade. Jack Ma, Alibaba Group’s co-founder and former chief executive, promised that he will donate to the US COVID-19 tests and masks. He also said that he will send 20,000 COVID-19 tests and 100,000 masks to each of the 54 African countries. While economies of some powers are half-closed, China is producing in several folds necessary items to ship to the other countries suffering from the coronavirus-caused recession. 

In addition to holding 90 percent of the US antibiotics market, China in developing the five-generation (5G) communication networks is the forerunner. China is rising as a global power in microelectronics. Trump, who in his national security doctrine called China the biggest threat, now has called for Chinese help in the anti-coronavirus combat. This means that the US-designed scheme to delay the Chinese regional hegemony is seriously challenged now, blurring the lines of unipolar order. 

Delicacy of regional cooperation models 

The European Union was one of the most successful models of advanced regional cooperation and many political experts hoped that such a model could be expanded across the world. While already hit by the crisis of rise of right-wing politics and also the exit of Britain from the united bloc, the EU now sees its unification success in its weakest level as the Continent unseats China as the heart of the pandemic outbreak that has so far killed over 40,000 people from the European countries. Italy and Spain, the biggest centers of the outbreak, are now desperate in their fight to control then infectious disease. 

Some European countries believe that the Union is now suffering from confusion between nationalism and unity. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte recently criticized the current situation in the EU, saying that the European partners follow their nationalist logic while they have to take a unified stance on refugees, solidarity, and other issues. The French Minister for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin in an interview warned about risks to the credibility of the EU and said that if some members do not want solidarity, their position in the EU should be questioned. 

“The bloc’s credibility rests on its collective response to coronavirus pandemic,” she further said last week, adding that such countries as Spain, Italy, and Greece are teetering on the brink of bankruptcy and if the bloc cannot distribute the economic consequences of the coronavirus fairly, the existence philosophy of the EU will be seriously questioned. 

Germany and the Netherlands came out strongly against a push by Italy, Spain, Portugal, and France to issue joint bonds to help finance an economic stimulus. There were also squabbles over the sharing of medical equipment and border controls, the Reuters reported. 

All in all, it must be concluded that the post-coronavirus world will observe deep changes the first sign of which is the fast transition from unipolar order. The changes and influences will be larger along with the severity of the crisis.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Order Coronavirus Crisis China

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Israeli Regime Cracks down on Orthodox Jews Violating Coronavirus Lockdown Ruls
Burning question: Plastic Pollution Scars Poorest Countries
Inside Hardest Hit Country by Coronavirus, Italy
Iran Launches Social Distancing Plan to Fight COVID-19
Israeli Regime Cracks down on Orthodox Jews Violating Coronavirus Lockdown Ruls

Israeli Regime Cracks down on Orthodox Jews Violating Coronavirus Lockdown Ruls

Germany Church Bells, Call of Mosque to Prayer Sound in Solidarity During Berlin COVID-19 Crisis
Hezbollah Aims for Frontline Role in Lebanons Coronavirus Fight
Terrorist Attack on Iran-Turkey Pipeline Halts Natural Gas Exports
Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Set Up Emergency Hospital in 8 Days