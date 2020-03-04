Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 3 April 2020

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis?

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Spain Surpasses Italy in Covid-19 Cases, Reporting 7,000+ on Friday

Spain now has more cases of Covid-19 than Italy, reporting total number of 117,710 on Friday – an increase of around 7,000 from the previous day

US COVID-19 Death Rise by 1,000 in Single Day The US death toll from Covid-19 rose by 1,000 in a single day for the first time, making the Trump administration to join local officials in advising Americans to wear masks when venturing out during the still-exploding coronavirus pandemic.

Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister Iran’s health minister said late Thursday the country’s international standing in regards to containing the Covid-19 epidemic will “greatly change” in coming days

Yemeni Ansurullah Urges Saudi-Led Coalition to Consider Mediation Proposal Yemen’s Ansarullah movement urged the Saudi-led coalition to consider its proposal for 12-party mediation aimed at ending the bloody war on the impoverished Arab state

Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report Israeli regime’s premier has shared with his ministers a video clip from a 2007 TV series as evidence of Iran trying to hide the true number of fatalities caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in the country by dumping dead bodies into trash piles, Axios reported.

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World The World Health Organization (WHO) voiced concerns about the “rapid escalation” of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the global number of new coronavirus infections nears one million

Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq Iranian foreign minister dismissed US President’s claim that Tehran is about to launch an attack on American troops in Iraq, reaffirming the stance that the Islamic Republic will not initiate any war but it will decisively respond to aggression.

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US lost a unique opportunity to correct some of its mistakes concerning the Islamic Republic by lifting its illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation and facilitating its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

US Airstrikes Killed Civilians in Somalia: Amnesty International Amnesty International reported the US airstrikes in Somalia in February killed two civilians and injured three more, questioning American investigations of such attacks

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces Yemeni officials warned that the facemasks airdropped by Saudi-led warplanes in Sana’a and other cities may be infected with the new coronavirus, urging media outlets and activists to spread awareness of the danger.

Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey An explosion hit Iran-Turkey natural gas pipeline near their joint border, halting the Islamic Republic’s exports to Turkey, an official at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said on Tuesday.

Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 800,000, over 38,700 Dead The number of coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 800,000 mark on Tuesday according to worldometers.info

Europe Exports Medical Goods to Iran in First INSTEX Transaction: Germany Three European signatories to the 2015 Iran deal reportedly have registered the first transaction under a trade system set up last year to protect companies doing business with Iran from US sanctions, delivering medical supplies to the Islamic Republic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli PM’s Aide Tested Positive For Coronavirus An aide to Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu was diagnosed with coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

Brent Crude Prices Hits Lowest since 2002 Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, with Brent hitting its lowest since November 2002, amid Covid-19 pandemic and the Saudi Arabia-Russia oil price war threatened.

German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Worries The finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, Thomas Schaefer, has taken his own life after being pushed over the edge by an inability to cope with the harsh economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

US Waging ’medical terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister blamed the US for its refusal to lift Iran sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying that Washington is upgrading its “economic terrorism” to a new level of “medical terror” against Iranians.

Activist Wants Pressures on Israeli Regime over Plight of Palestinian Prisoners amid Pandemic Leila Khaled, prominent Palestinian activist, called on international organizations to pressure Israel over the plight of Palestinian prisoners as fears arise over the regime’s handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

US Will Not Pay For Security of British Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in US: Trump US President Donald Trump said Sunday British Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must pay for their own security after the couple decided to move from Canada the US.

Coronavirus May Change Global Order: Sayyed Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, said on Saturday the repercussions of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic may go beyond those of the world wars and result in a new global order.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister

Friday 3 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister
Alwaght- Iran's health minister said late Thursday the country’s international standing in regards to containing the Covid-19 epidemic will “greatly change” in coming days.

“Due to advances in our diagnosis capability, we have been able to identify more COVID-19 cases in the country,” Saeed Namaki said.

“Signs of their recovery will further emerge in the following days; this will completely transform Iran’s situation on the world stage,” he added.

Namaki made the comments while speaking on the sidelines of a video conference with officials of the World Health Organization’s Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office.

During the meeting, the WHO officials praised Iran’s anti-coronavirus initiative, known as the “national mobilization against the coronavirus”, and called for the application of Iran’s experience in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Under the country’s “national mobilization against the coronavirus” campaign, Iran has sought to conduct a nationwide examination to identify COVID-19 patients and manage its response against the outbreak.

In his remarks on Thursday, Namaki said that more than 90 percent of the initiative’s target population had been “covered”.

Namaki had said on Wednesday that over 67 million Iranians had been screened for the disease.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting with WHO officials, Namaki stressed that Iran’s “positive situation” among the countries in the eastern Mediterranean region was due to public cooperation.

The health minister added that Iran has yet to fully control the disease and that physical distancing restrictions imposed across the country will be extended as planned until next week.

According to the latest numbers released by Iran’s Health Ministry on Thursday, 50,468 Iranians have contracted the disease, 3,160 of which have lost their lives. Another 16,711 people have also recovered from the disease.

Iran, which is grappling with widespread US sanctions banning medical aid from reaching the country, has been among the worst affected by the disease.

The country’s ranking in the number of confirmed cases has, however, dropped from second place to the sixth over the past month.

The US sanctions have hampered Iran’s fight against the fast-spreading disease amid the UN’s failure to push for the lifting of the restrictions.

On Tuesday, more than 30 members of the US Congress sent a letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, calling for the suspension of sanctions against Iran amid the coronavirus fight in the country.

The US legislators, including Senators Bernie Sanders and Edward J. Markey and Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar urged the Trump administration to step in with humanitarian aid rather than worsening the situation in Iran.

Ministry reports 134 new deaths

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus rose on Friday to 3,294 as it claimed 134 lives in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpur said.

The total number of people confirmed to be infected is 53,183, he said, adding that 4,035 ware "under observation".

Of the total number of people who were diagnosed with the disease, 17,935 have recovered, he said.

 

Iran Health Minister Covid-19

