Suspicious US Moves In Iraq: Goals, Consequences

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 3 April 2020

Editor's Choice

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis?

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

News

Spain Surpasses Italy in Covid-19 Cases, Reporting 7,000+ on Friday

Spain Surpasses Italy in Covid-19 Cases, Reporting 7,000+ on Friday

Spain now has more cases of Covid-19 than Italy, reporting total number of 117,710 on Friday – an increase of around 7,000 from the previous day

US COVID-19 Death Rise by 1,000 in Single Day The US death toll from Covid-19 rose by 1,000 in a single day for the first time, making the Trump administration to join local officials in advising Americans to wear masks when venturing out during the still-exploding coronavirus pandemic.

Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister Iran’s health minister said late Thursday the country’s international standing in regards to containing the Covid-19 epidemic will “greatly change” in coming days

Yemeni Ansurullah Urges Saudi-Led Coalition to Consider Mediation Proposal Yemen’s Ansarullah movement urged the Saudi-led coalition to consider its proposal for 12-party mediation aimed at ending the bloody war on the impoverished Arab state

Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report Israeli regime’s premier has shared with his ministers a video clip from a 2007 TV series as evidence of Iran trying to hide the true number of fatalities caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in the country by dumping dead bodies into trash piles, Axios reported.

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World The World Health Organization (WHO) voiced concerns about the “rapid escalation” of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the global number of new coronavirus infections nears one million

Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq Iranian foreign minister dismissed US President’s claim that Tehran is about to launch an attack on American troops in Iraq, reaffirming the stance that the Islamic Republic will not initiate any war but it will decisively respond to aggression.

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US lost a unique opportunity to correct some of its mistakes concerning the Islamic Republic by lifting its illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation and facilitating its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

US Airstrikes Killed Civilians in Somalia: Amnesty International Amnesty International reported the US airstrikes in Somalia in February killed two civilians and injured three more, questioning American investigations of such attacks

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces Yemeni officials warned that the facemasks airdropped by Saudi-led warplanes in Sana’a and other cities may be infected with the new coronavirus, urging media outlets and activists to spread awareness of the danger.

Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey An explosion hit Iran-Turkey natural gas pipeline near their joint border, halting the Islamic Republic’s exports to Turkey, an official at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said on Tuesday.

Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 800,000, over 38,700 Dead The number of coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 800,000 mark on Tuesday according to worldometers.info

Europe Exports Medical Goods to Iran in First INSTEX Transaction: Germany Three European signatories to the 2015 Iran deal reportedly have registered the first transaction under a trade system set up last year to protect companies doing business with Iran from US sanctions, delivering medical supplies to the Islamic Republic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli PM’s Aide Tested Positive For Coronavirus An aide to Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu was diagnosed with coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

Brent Crude Prices Hits Lowest since 2002 Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, with Brent hitting its lowest since November 2002, amid Covid-19 pandemic and the Saudi Arabia-Russia oil price war threatened.

German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Worries The finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, Thomas Schaefer, has taken his own life after being pushed over the edge by an inability to cope with the harsh economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

US Waging ’medical terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister blamed the US for its refusal to lift Iran sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying that Washington is upgrading its “economic terrorism” to a new level of “medical terror” against Iranians.

Activist Wants Pressures on Israeli Regime over Plight of Palestinian Prisoners amid Pandemic Leila Khaled, prominent Palestinian activist, called on international organizations to pressure Israel over the plight of Palestinian prisoners as fears arise over the regime’s handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

US Will Not Pay For Security of British Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in US: Trump US President Donald Trump said Sunday British Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must pay for their own security after the couple decided to move from Canada the US.

Coronavirus May Change Global Order: Sayyed Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, said on Saturday the repercussions of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic may go beyond those of the world wars and result in a new global order.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US COVID-19 Death Rise by 1,000 in Single Day

Suspicious US Moves In Iraq: Goals, Consequences

Iran’s COVID-19 Situation to Change Greatly in Coming Days: Minister

Spain Surpasses Italy in Covid-19 Cases, Reporting 7,000+ on Friday

Global Oil War: What Are Its Cons And Pros To US?

Future Of Bin Salman, His Plans Amid Coronavirus Crisis

British Queen’s Servant Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Idlib Ceasefire Uncertain Amid Turkey-Militants’ Differences

US Will Not Pay For Security of British Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in US: Trump

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani

Trump Says Will He Not Impose Quarantine on New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 800,000, over 38,700 Dead

Brent Crude Prices Hits Lowest since 2002

Activist Wants Pressures on Israeli Regime over Plight of Palestinian Prisoners amid Pandemic

US COVID-19 Death Rise by 1,000 in Single Day

US Waging ’medical terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Foreign Minister

Spain Surpasses Italy in Covid-19 Cases, Reporting 7,000+ on Friday

Israeli Regime Bombs Besieged Gaza Strip

Saudi Arabia Defies US Pressures to End Oil Price War with Russia

CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years: Chinese Cybersecurity Firm

New Putin-Erdogan Deal Is Sugar-Coating Turks’ Surrender

Saudi Arabia Arrested Some 300 Officials in Latest Crackdown

New Coronavirus Can Persist in Air for Hours, on Surfaces for Days: Study

Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Russia’s Airbase

Bin Salman Orders Arrest of 3 Royals, Including His Uncle: Media

Google Removes Iran’s Coronavirus App from Its Play Sore

Kushner Family Could Be Getting Very Rich Thanks to the Coronavirus

How’s Syria Becoming Golden Play Card in Regional Rivalry?

US Intel Agencies Played Unsettling Role in Classified, “9/11-Like” Coronavirus Response Plan

Iraq Summons US, British Ambassadors over Airstrikes on Popular Forces Positions

Saudi Arabia Bans Umrah Pilgrimage over Coronavirus Fears

New York on Lockdown: Gatherings Banned, Non-Essential Workers Ordered to Stay Home

Indian Muslims Under Hindu Brutality Amid World Silence

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Suspicious US Moves In Iraq: Goals, Consequences

Friday 3 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Suspicious US Moves In Iraq: Goals, Consequences

Related Content

Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq

Iraq Lodges Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes

Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Over the past few days, the international and regional media unprecedentedly reported that the US plans attacks on Iraq’s Public Mobilization Forces (PMF), a voluntary force constitutionally part of the Iraqi Armed Forces.

The reports have been so intense over the past week that even the Iraqi officials including the caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi warned of any attacks on the Iraqi forces and the PMF leaders asserted that they are at the highest level of readiness to respond to the “occupying forces” in case of any new hostility. 

Evacuating Iraq military bases aimed at waging psychological warfare against resistance forces 

The reports about potential comprehensive attacks by the American forces on the Iraqi voluntary forces is more psychological warfare than a real plan to strike the anti-occupation forces. 

Over the past months, Iraqi forces opposing the American military presence in their country launched several mortar and rocket attacks on the American embassy in the Baghdad’s Green Zone and also bases hosting the American troops. The Americans might have not taken the Iraqi threats seriously but now they are coming up with the notion that not only they cannot stay but also military presence can increase their susceptibility. 

The immediate option for the Americans to steer clear of being targeted by the resistant forces’ rockets is limiting the number of their military bases in Iraq. Evidence shows that the Americans are leaving the Taji base in northern Baghdad, Basmaya in southern Baghdad, Al-Ghayara in Mosul, and even Al-Qaem in Al-Anbar province. Further evidence shows that thousands of US-led Western coalition troops, as well as military equipment and weapons worth of millions of dollars, are being transferred to Ein Al-Asad base in Al-Anbar and Harir in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish autonomous region in northern Iraq. 

Reports suggest that the US has recently deployed Patriot air defenses and Counter-Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) systems in Al-Asad and Harir bases. The fascinating point is that along with the defensive measures which apparently indicate the American regional policy defeat, the US has arranged wide-range media propaganda about its plans for heavy-handed attacks on the PMF, locally called Hash al-Shabbi. The field realities demonstrate that the American measures are more to cover up their setbacks and retreats in the face of the Iran-led Axis of Resistance than to represent a real plan to counter the Resistance camp in Iraq. If the US had a real intention to launch the attacks, it would have carried out them suddenly, instead of trumpeting on its media. 

Trump seeks to keep the situation calm for presidential elections 

A good question to ask is that what Washington seeks behind this propagandistic campaign. The best answer can be that Trump’s security team is arranging to save the president from the ongoing crisis. While Trump thought that everything was prepared for his victory in November 3 election, he was struck by an uncalled-for guest: The coronavirus, turning the equations on their head, to his frustration. Now the economy as the strong and winning point of Trump is stumbling and if things get worse, the country will witness a big crisis. 

In the middle of this situation, the Trump foreign policy team does not want to see a predicament caused by the killing of US troops in confrontations with the Resistance camp. Trump advisors predict that as the presidential election moves closer, the attacks on the US troops in Iraq will be stepped up. Fatalities among the American forces will prompt a crisis for Trump that can be seized by the Democratic Party to question the president’s foreign policy. 

White House futile game 

When on January 5 the Iraqi parliament approved the foreign forces expulsion bill, the alarm bells were set off for the US. The American leaders figure out very well that unlike in the past there is a sturdy will by the Iraqis to expel them from Iraq. Even if the PM fails to force the US out, the American troops should anticipate difficult days. 

Even if now the US strikes the PMF and kills a number of their fighters, this will never guarantee the US win. Not only anti-Hashd strikes will not bring any success to the White House but also the Arab country will turn into another Vietnam for the American troops and the Washington-Baghdad ties will deteriorate unprecedentedly. 

The reality is that any US raids will be met with overwhelming responses from the PMF with huge fatalities among the Americans. Trump officials talk about destroying a force that is not like an official army, rather it has its deep roots in firm beliefs of the Iraqis. It has not been and will not be obliterated by any attack. 

US diplomatic impasse in Iraq 

A focus on the Washington policymaking especially under Trump toward political and military relations with Iraq and also Baghdad’s relations to the Axis of Resistance reveals Washington’s diplomatic impasse to manage the developments in this central point of the US regional policy over the past two decades. 

In fact, now the US is highly concerned over the security of its advisors and military service people and uses economic and military threats to secure them while it thought that after the invasion in 2003 Iraq will be its ally in the region. But not only this alliance does not exist now but also the US acts hostilely like an occupying force in Iraq, revealing its strategic and diplomatic dead end in Iraq.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq US PMF Attacks Trump Elections

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Burning question: Plastic Pollution Scars Poorest Countries
Inside Hardest Hit Country by Coronavirus, Italy
Iran Launches Social Distancing Plan to Fight COVID-19
US Troops Leaving Iraqs Qayyarah Air Base as Attacks on American Forces Increase
Burning question: Plastic Pollution Scars Poorest Countries

Burning question: Plastic Pollution Scars Poorest Countries

Hezbollah Aims for Frontline Role in Lebanons Coronavirus Fight
Terrorist Attack on Iran-Turkey Pipeline Halts Natural Gas Exports
Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Set Up Emergency Hospital in 8 Days
Israeli Regime Demolishes Palestinian Homes amid Coronavirus Outbreak