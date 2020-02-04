Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 2 April 2020

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis?

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Yemeni Ansurullah Urges Saudi-Led Coalition to Consider Mediation Proposal

Yemeni Ansurullah Urges Saudi-Led Coalition to Consider Mediation Proposal

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement urged the Saudi-led coalition to consider its proposal for 12-party mediation aimed at ending the bloody war on the impoverished Arab state

Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report Israeli regime’s premier has shared with his ministers a video clip from a 2007 TV series as evidence of Iran trying to hide the true number of fatalities caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in the country by dumping dead bodies into trash piles, Axios reported.

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World The World Health Organization (WHO) voiced concerns about the “rapid escalation” of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the global number of new coronavirus infections nears one million

Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq Iranian foreign minister dismissed US President’s claim that Tehran is about to launch an attack on American troops in Iraq, reaffirming the stance that the Islamic Republic will not initiate any war but it will decisively respond to aggression.

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US lost a unique opportunity to correct some of its mistakes concerning the Islamic Republic by lifting its illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation and facilitating its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

US Airstrikes Killed Civilians in Somalia: Amnesty International Amnesty International reported the US airstrikes in Somalia in February killed two civilians and injured three more, questioning American investigations of such attacks

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces Yemeni officials warned that the facemasks airdropped by Saudi-led warplanes in Sana’a and other cities may be infected with the new coronavirus, urging media outlets and activists to spread awareness of the danger.

Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey An explosion hit Iran-Turkey natural gas pipeline near their joint border, halting the Islamic Republic’s exports to Turkey, an official at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said on Tuesday.

Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 800,000, over 38,700 Dead The number of coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 800,000 mark on Tuesday according to worldometers.info

Europe Exports Medical Goods to Iran in First INSTEX Transaction: Germany Three European signatories to the 2015 Iran deal reportedly have registered the first transaction under a trade system set up last year to protect companies doing business with Iran from US sanctions, delivering medical supplies to the Islamic Republic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli PM’s Aide Tested Positive For Coronavirus An aide to Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu was diagnosed with coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

Brent Crude Prices Hits Lowest since 2002 Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, with Brent hitting its lowest since November 2002, amid Covid-19 pandemic and the Saudi Arabia-Russia oil price war threatened.

German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Worries The finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, Thomas Schaefer, has taken his own life after being pushed over the edge by an inability to cope with the harsh economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

US Waging ’medical terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister blamed the US for its refusal to lift Iran sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying that Washington is upgrading its “economic terrorism” to a new level of “medical terror” against Iranians.

Activist Wants Pressures on Israeli Regime over Plight of Palestinian Prisoners amid Pandemic Leila Khaled, prominent Palestinian activist, called on international organizations to pressure Israel over the plight of Palestinian prisoners as fears arise over the regime’s handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

US Will Not Pay For Security of British Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in US: Trump US President Donald Trump said Sunday British Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must pay for their own security after the couple decided to move from Canada the US.

Coronavirus May Change Global Order: Sayyed Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, said on Saturday the repercussions of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic may go beyond those of the world wars and result in a new global order.

Saudi Arabia Defies US Pressures to End Oil Price War with Russia Saudi Arabia said the kingdom was not in talks with Russia to stabilize crude prices despite mounting pressure from the US to call a truce in an oil price war.

British Queen’s Servant Tested Positive for Coronavirus British Queen’s servant reportedly has tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, raising fears for the monarch’s health amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country.

North Korea Fires 2 Missiles into Sea of Japan: South Korea North Korea has test-fired two projectiles off its eastern coast that fell into the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military reported.

Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report

Thursday 2 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report
Alwaght- Israeli regime’s premier has shared with his ministers a video clip from a 2007 TV series as evidence of Iran trying to hide the true number of fatalities caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in the country by dumping dead bodies into trash piles, Axios reported.

The American news website on Wednesday cited two unnamed Israeli ministers as saying that Netanyahu had told his cabinet via a recent conference call that he had seen the footage of Iranian soldiers loading bodies onto trucks and dropping them at garbage dumps.

The Israeli premier, they added, also claimed that his security adviser, Meir Ben-Shabbat, had initially shown him the video.

Netanyahu asked Ben-Shabbet to send the clip to those ministers who wanted to see it.

According to the report, the video had been shared on social media and passed on to Netanyahu without any authenticity check.

Upon further review, however, the clip turned out to be a scene from ‘Pandemic,’ a 2007 Hallmark TV mini-series about a fictional flu pandemic that originates in Australia and eventually threatens Los Angeles. 

One scene in the series depicts a garbage truck dumping dead bodies into a ditch.

Since emerging in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the coronavirus, which can cause potentially fatal respiratory malfunction, has claimed 47,245 lives worldwide.

In Iran, the flu-like virus has so far infected 47,593 people and killed 3,036 others, according to the Iranian Health Ministry. Some 15,473 patients have also recovered from the respiratory disease.

Tehran has been giving daily updates about the total and new infection cases and deaths besides active cases and recoveries.

Iran’s performance in the fight against the virus has been praised by the World Health Organization (WHO) despite the hardships the nation has been facing under American sanctions.

Besides dealing with the disease, the Iranian government has been doing its utmost to prevent any shortage of staples, especially food and sanitary, successfully averting a situation already unfolding in many coronavirus-hit Western states.

Speaking on Tuesday, President Hassan Rouhani said all Iranian provinces had started to witness a downward trend of the viral infection.

In the occupied territories, there have so far been 6,092 coronavirus infections and 26 deaths.

A New York Times report in late March said the virus is spreading fast in ultra-Orthodox communities in the Israeli occupied territories, where people are not abiding by the social distancing guidelines.

Netanyahu on Wednesday ordered all Israelis to wear facemasks and said those who have no access to factory-produced masks could improvise and use other material to cover their face.

Netanyahu’s health minister contracts COVID-19

On Thursday, Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and his wife were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Israeli Health Ministry announced that Litzman and his wife will remain in isolation, adding that those who have been in contact with the pair in the past two weeks will be required to enter home quarantine.

The Israeli daily Haaretz reported that Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen and the head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat, were asked to go into isolation because of their contacts with Litzman.

Netanyahu had already gone into quarantine after his top aide tested positive for the virus.

 

