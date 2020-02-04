Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis?

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Yemeni Ansurullah Urges Saudi-Led Coalition to Consider Mediation Proposal

Yemeni Ansurullah Urges Saudi-Led Coalition to Consider Mediation Proposal

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement urged the Saudi-led coalition to consider its proposal for 12-party mediation aimed at ending the bloody war on the impoverished Arab state

Israeli PM Shares Part of TV Series as Proof of Iran Covid-19 Deaths Cover-up: Report Israeli regime’s premier has shared with his ministers a video clip from a 2007 TV series as evidence of Iran trying to hide the true number of fatalities caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in the country by dumping dead bodies into trash piles, Axios reported.

WHO Deeply Concerned about ‘Rapid Escalation’ of Covid-19 across World The World Health Organization (WHO) voiced concerns about the “rapid escalation” of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the global number of new coronavirus infections nears one million

Zarif Rejects Trump’s Claim about Possible Iran Attack on US Forces in Iraq Iranian foreign minister dismissed US President’s claim that Tehran is about to launch an attack on American troops in Iraq, reaffirming the stance that the Islamic Republic will not initiate any war but it will decisively respond to aggression.

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US lost a unique opportunity to correct some of its mistakes concerning the Islamic Republic by lifting its illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation and facilitating its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

US Airstrikes Killed Civilians in Somalia: Amnesty International Amnesty International reported the US airstrikes in Somalia in February killed two civilians and injured three more, questioning American investigations of such attacks

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces Yemeni officials warned that the facemasks airdropped by Saudi-led warplanes in Sana’a and other cities may be infected with the new coronavirus, urging media outlets and activists to spread awareness of the danger.

Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey An explosion hit Iran-Turkey natural gas pipeline near their joint border, halting the Islamic Republic’s exports to Turkey, an official at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said on Tuesday.

Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 800,000, over 38,700 Dead The number of coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 800,000 mark on Tuesday according to worldometers.info

Europe Exports Medical Goods to Iran in First INSTEX Transaction: Germany Three European signatories to the 2015 Iran deal reportedly have registered the first transaction under a trade system set up last year to protect companies doing business with Iran from US sanctions, delivering medical supplies to the Islamic Republic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli PM’s Aide Tested Positive For Coronavirus An aide to Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu was diagnosed with coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

Brent Crude Prices Hits Lowest since 2002 Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, with Brent hitting its lowest since November 2002, amid Covid-19 pandemic and the Saudi Arabia-Russia oil price war threatened.

German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Worries The finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, Thomas Schaefer, has taken his own life after being pushed over the edge by an inability to cope with the harsh economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

US Waging ’medical terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister blamed the US for its refusal to lift Iran sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying that Washington is upgrading its “economic terrorism” to a new level of “medical terror” against Iranians.

Activist Wants Pressures on Israeli Regime over Plight of Palestinian Prisoners amid Pandemic Leila Khaled, prominent Palestinian activist, called on international organizations to pressure Israel over the plight of Palestinian prisoners as fears arise over the regime’s handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

US Will Not Pay For Security of British Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in US: Trump US President Donald Trump said Sunday British Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must pay for their own security after the couple decided to move from Canada the US.

Coronavirus May Change Global Order: Sayyed Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, said on Saturday the repercussions of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic may go beyond those of the world wars and result in a new global order.

Saudi Arabia Defies US Pressures to End Oil Price War with Russia Saudi Arabia said the kingdom was not in talks with Russia to stabilize crude prices despite mounting pressure from the US to call a truce in an oil price war.

British Queen’s Servant Tested Positive for Coronavirus British Queen’s servant reportedly has tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, raising fears for the monarch’s health amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country.

North Korea Fires 2 Missiles into Sea of Japan: South Korea North Korea has test-fired two projectiles off its eastern coast that fell into the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military reported.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
WHO Deeply Concerned about 'Rapid Escalation' of Covid-19 across World

WHO Deeply Concerned about 'Rapid Escalation' of Covid-19 across World
Alwaght- The World Health Organization (WHO) voiced concerns about the “rapid escalation” of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the global number of new coronavirus infections nears one million.

“I’m deeply concerned about the rapid escalation and global spread of infection. In the past five weeks, there has been a near-exponential growth in the number of new cases, and the number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference at the organization’s Geneva headquarters on Wednesday.

“In the next few days, we will reach one million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths worldwide,” he said.

The WHO chief urged people around the globe to stand together to fight COVID-19, which has killed 48,276 people worldwide and infected a total of 950,430 others in almost all countries and regions in the world since it first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last December, according to worldometers.info.

Tedros also announced that his agency, along with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), backed debt relief to help developing countries cope with the social and economic consequences of the deadly virus outbreak.

The United Nations (UN) voiced similar concerns a day earlier, with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres describing the coronavirus outbreak as the worst global crisis since World War II and warning that it could trigger conflicts around the world.

Guterres added that the contagion was not only a threat to people across the world but also to the global economy.

China reports new cases, offers figure for asymptomatic infections

The Chinese National Health Commission reported new infections on Thursday but said all of them, 35 cases, were arrivals from overseas, taking total infections in the country to more than 81,000.

The commission for the first time on Wednesday offered a figure for asymptomatic cases, a total of 1,367 people that have contracted the virus but show no symptoms.

The Chinese National Health Commission also announced that the country had seen a COVID-19 cure rate of 93.5 percent, with more than 76,000 patients having been discharged from hospitals overall.

China has so far confirmed 81,554 cases of coronavirus and a death toll of 3,312.

South Korea starts election campaigning amid outbreak

South Korea, where campaigning for this month’s parliamentary elections has started, reported 89 new cases on Thursday, taking the national tally to 9,976.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said a total of 5,828 people had recovered from the disease, while 4,148 were still receiving treatment.

People walk beneath posters for South Korea’s upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on April 15, along the Cheonggye stream in Seoul, South Korea, on April 2, 2020. (Photo by AFP)

South Korean authorities said they would allow coronavirus patients to vote by mail or as an absentee voter in the elections on April 15, when voters are to elect 300 members of the country’s National Assembly for the next four years.

Record one-day virus death toll for US, UK, and Spain

In the latest updates released on Wednesday, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Spain reported the highest numbers of fatalities in a single day since the start of the coronavirus epidemics in the three countries.

The US recorded 884 coronavirus deaths, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. It also confirmed more than 213,000 cases of the disease.

In the UK, a further 563 people died of COVID-19, and the total death toll rose to 2,357, in what British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described as a “sad, sad day.”

In Spain, the second worst-hit country in Europe after Italy, an additional 864 people died, bringing the number of fatalities to 9,387.

Egypt records over 700 cases

Egypt registered a total number of 710 cases while the total death toll from the disease in the country stands at 46.

Egyptian authorities have temporarily suspended schools and universities, halted flights, closed entertainment places, stopped mass prayers in mosques and churches, and shut down museums and archeological sites nationwide as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

  

