Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 1 April 2020

Editor's Choice

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis?

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

News

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US lost a unique opportunity to correct some of its mistakes concerning the Islamic Republic by lifting its illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation and facilitating its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

US Airstrikes Killed Civilians in Somalia: Amnesty International Amnesty International reported the US airstrikes in Somalia in February killed two civilians and injured three more, questioning American investigations of such attacks

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces Yemeni officials warned that the facemasks airdropped by Saudi-led warplanes in Sana’a and other cities may be infected with the new coronavirus, urging media outlets and activists to spread awareness of the danger.

Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey An explosion hit Iran-Turkey natural gas pipeline near their joint border, halting the Islamic Republic’s exports to Turkey, an official at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said on Tuesday.

Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 800,000, over 38,700 Dead The number of coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 800,000 mark on Tuesday according to worldometers.info

Europe Exports Medical Goods to Iran in First INSTEX Transaction: Germany Three European signatories to the 2015 Iran deal reportedly have registered the first transaction under a trade system set up last year to protect companies doing business with Iran from US sanctions, delivering medical supplies to the Islamic Republic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli PM’s Aide Tested Positive For Coronavirus An aide to Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu was diagnosed with coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

Brent Crude Prices Hits Lowest since 2002 Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, with Brent hitting its lowest since November 2002, amid Covid-19 pandemic and the Saudi Arabia-Russia oil price war threatened.

German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Worries The finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, Thomas Schaefer, has taken his own life after being pushed over the edge by an inability to cope with the harsh economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

US Waging ’medical terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister blamed the US for its refusal to lift Iran sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying that Washington is upgrading its “economic terrorism” to a new level of “medical terror” against Iranians.

Activist Wants Pressures on Israeli Regime over Plight of Palestinian Prisoners amid Pandemic Leila Khaled, prominent Palestinian activist, called on international organizations to pressure Israel over the plight of Palestinian prisoners as fears arise over the regime’s handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

US Will Not Pay For Security of British Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in US: Trump US President Donald Trump said Sunday British Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must pay for their own security after the couple decided to move from Canada the US.

Coronavirus May Change Global Order: Sayyed Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, said on Saturday the repercussions of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic may go beyond those of the world wars and result in a new global order.

Saudi Arabia Defies US Pressures to End Oil Price War with Russia Saudi Arabia said the kingdom was not in talks with Russia to stabilize crude prices despite mounting pressure from the US to call a truce in an oil price war.

British Queen’s Servant Tested Positive for Coronavirus British Queen’s servant reportedly has tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, raising fears for the monarch’s health amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country.

North Korea Fires 2 Missiles into Sea of Japan: South Korea North Korea has test-fired two projectiles off its eastern coast that fell into the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military reported.

Trump Says Will He Not Impose Quarantine on New York, New Jersey, Connecticut US President Donald Trump said that he will not impose a quarantine on the three US states, hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, including New York to limit the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Renaming Terrorists in Syria Does Not Mean Change in Substance: Russia to Turkey Russia urged Turkey to continue working to separate the terrorists from the so-called moderates in Idlib, stressing that renaming the groups is unacceptable.

Turkish-Backed Militants Clash in Syria’s Aleppo Two Turkish-backed militant groups in Syria’s Aleppo have clashed with one another, resulting in heavy losses.

UAE Leader Calls Syrian President, Expresses Solidarity amid Coronavirus Outbreak The United Arab Emirates’ de facto ruler Mohammad bin Zayed spoke on the phone with Syria’s president Bashar Assad on Friday, signaling a blatant turnabout in the Persian Gulf Arab country’s policy towards Damascus.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces

Yemen’s Renewed Retaliatory Missile Strikes On Saudi: Goals, Implications

US Airstrikes Killed Civilians in Somalia: Amnesty International

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani

Three Theories Why Iraq’s Saleh Named Al-Zurfi PM-Designate

German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Worries

Coronavirus May Change Global Order: Sayyed Nasrallah

Hamas Praises Ansarullah Offer on Releasing Saudi Inmates in Exchange for Palestinians

Iran FM Urges Release of Iranians Jailed in Horrific US Prisons amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Renaming Terrorists in Syria Does Not Mean Change in Substance: Russia to Turkey

Iran Army Sets up 2000 bed Hospital to Fights Coronavirus

China Reports Zero Local Covid-19 Cases, as Imported Cases Rises+ Global Updates

UAE Leader Calls Syrian President, Expresses Solidarity amid Coronavirus Outbreak

UK Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

China Condemns ‘Extremely Dangerous” Move in Taiwan Strait

Trump Says Will He Not Impose Quarantine on New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

US Coronavirus Cases Tops 100,000 as Doctors Decry Scarcity of Drugs, Equipment

Turkish-Backed Militants Clash in Syria’s Aleppo

British Queen’s Servant Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum

Saudi Arabia Arrested Some 300 Officials in Latest Crackdown

Saudi Court Sentences Shiite Dissident to Life in Prison

Trump Ignored US Intelligence Agencies’ Warnings about Coronavirus

Iranian MP Dies from New Coronavirus

Iran Doubts US Intentions in Coronavirus Aid Offer

Farrakhan Criticizes Trump for Assassination of Iranian General: Murder Is Your Modus Operand

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit?

Iran Urges Turkey to ’Behave Wisely’ To Avoid Further Escalations in Syria

Bahrain: 9 Years Under Peninsula Shield’s Occupation

Arms over Masks: India Buys Weapons from Israel as Coronavirus Cases Spike

What’s Behind Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Visit to Pakistan?

New York on Lockdown: Gatherings Banned, Non-Essential Workers Ordered to Stay Home

21 Test Positive for Coronavirus aboard Cruise Ship off San Francisco

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani

Wednesday 1 April 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani

Related Content

US Waging ’medical terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Foreign Minister

Iran FM Urges Release of Iranians Jailed in Horrific US Prisons amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US lost a unique opportunity to correct some of its mistakes concerning the Islamic Republic by lifting its illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation and facilitating its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Rouhani, addressing a Cabinet meeting in Tehran said “Unfortunately, the Americans did not learn a lesson even amid these acute and tough international circumstances,” Press TV reportyed.

“They did not realize what they had to do,” he said, adding, “This was the best historic opportunity for the Americans to retrace their wrong path [by lifting the sanctions], and tell their [own] nation, for once at least, that ‘we are not against the Iranian nation.’”

The Americans, Rouhani added, have “always acted against the Iranian people, and, today, their opposition towards the people came to be witnessed more clearly.”

The US administration not only failed to ease the restrictive measures but brought even more sanctions against the country amid the outbreak under whatever pretext it could find, he said.

Washington’s insistence on retaining the sanctions came at a time when the pandemic has afflicted the entire international community alike and when all needed to join hands to curtail the fast-spreading disease, the chief executive remarked.

President Rouhani, however, said that despite the sanctions, the Islamic Republic has earmarked around $10 million in financial aid for the country’s businesses, noting that the assistance would be provided in the form of bank loans, ex gratia financial contributions, and subsidy packages.

Since emerging in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the new virus, which can cause potentially fatal respiratory malfunction, has claimed 42,385 lives worldwide.

In Iran, the flu-like virus has so far infected 47,593 people and killed 3,036 others, with 2,987 cases and 138 more deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, according to the latest updates released by the Iranian Health Ministry. 

Some 15,473 patients have also recovered from the virus.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani hailed the country’s performance in tackling the outbreak, saying all Iranian provinces had started to witness a downward trend of the viral infection as of Tuesday.

He said the development is proof that the preventive measures observed by the people and health professionals have worked.

As a result of these measures, as many as 13,000 hospital beds, including those set up in intensive care units, remain vacant, the president said.

Rouhani compared Iran’s response to the outbreak to those of the Western states, some of whom, he said, are already facing shortages in the field although they came to grips with the disease later than Iran.

‘Successful virus fight crushing response to enemies’

Rouhani said Iran’s successful performance in the face of the outbreak compared to that of some advanced world countries served as a “very decisive and crushing response by the Iranian nation to the enemies’ idle rhetoric and smear campaign.”

He was referring to remarks by some foreign officials, including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and various Western media outlets, which have been trying to portray an image of ineptitude and frustration in Iran’s efforts to deal with the epidemic.

“This is a historic test. The achievements made by the Iranians will go down in history,” the president said.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Rouhani US Coronavirus

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Burning question: Plastic Pollution Scars Poorest Countries
Inside Hardest Hit Country by Coronavirus, Italy
Iran Launches Social Distancing Plan to Fight COVID-19
US Troops Leaving Iraqs Qayyarah Air Base as Attacks on American Forces Increase
Burning question: Plastic Pollution Scars Poorest Countries

Burning question: Plastic Pollution Scars Poorest Countries

Hezbollah Aims for Frontline Role in Lebanons Coronavirus Fight
Terrorist Attack on Iran-Turkey Pipeline Halts Natural Gas Exports
Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Set Up Emergency Hospital in 8 Days
Israeli Regime Demolishes Palestinian Homes amid Coronavirus Outbreak