  Wednesday 1 April 2020

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis?

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani

US Lost Historic Opportunity to Correct Its Mistakes against Iran: President Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the US lost a unique opportunity to correct some of its mistakes concerning the Islamic Republic by lifting its illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation and facilitating its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

US Airstrikes Killed Civilians in Somalia: Amnesty International Amnesty International reported the US airstrikes in Somalia in February killed two civilians and injured three more, questioning American investigations of such attacks

Yemeni Officials Warn about Virus-Infected Masks Airdropped by Saudi-Led Forces Yemeni officials warned that the facemasks airdropped by Saudi-led warplanes in Sana’a and other cities may be infected with the new coronavirus, urging media outlets and activists to spread awareness of the danger.

Blast on Pipeline Stops Iran’s Gas Exports to Turkey An explosion hit Iran-Turkey natural gas pipeline near their joint border, halting the Islamic Republic’s exports to Turkey, an official at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said on Tuesday.

Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 800,000, over 38,700 Dead The number of coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 800,000 mark on Tuesday according to worldometers.info

Europe Exports Medical Goods to Iran in First INSTEX Transaction: Germany Three European signatories to the 2015 Iran deal reportedly have registered the first transaction under a trade system set up last year to protect companies doing business with Iran from US sanctions, delivering medical supplies to the Islamic Republic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli PM’s Aide Tested Positive For Coronavirus An aide to Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu was diagnosed with coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

Brent Crude Prices Hits Lowest since 2002 Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, with Brent hitting its lowest since November 2002, amid Covid-19 pandemic and the Saudi Arabia-Russia oil price war threatened.

German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Worries The finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, Thomas Schaefer, has taken his own life after being pushed over the edge by an inability to cope with the harsh economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

US Waging ’medical terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister blamed the US for its refusal to lift Iran sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying that Washington is upgrading its “economic terrorism” to a new level of “medical terror” against Iranians.

Activist Wants Pressures on Israeli Regime over Plight of Palestinian Prisoners amid Pandemic Leila Khaled, prominent Palestinian activist, called on international organizations to pressure Israel over the plight of Palestinian prisoners as fears arise over the regime’s handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

US Will Not Pay For Security of British Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in US: Trump US President Donald Trump said Sunday British Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must pay for their own security after the couple decided to move from Canada the US.

Coronavirus May Change Global Order: Sayyed Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, said on Saturday the repercussions of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic may go beyond those of the world wars and result in a new global order.

Saudi Arabia Defies US Pressures to End Oil Price War with Russia Saudi Arabia said the kingdom was not in talks with Russia to stabilize crude prices despite mounting pressure from the US to call a truce in an oil price war.

British Queen’s Servant Tested Positive for Coronavirus British Queen’s servant reportedly has tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, raising fears for the monarch’s health amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country.

North Korea Fires 2 Missiles into Sea of Japan: South Korea North Korea has test-fired two projectiles off its eastern coast that fell into the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military reported.

Trump Says Will He Not Impose Quarantine on New York, New Jersey, Connecticut US President Donald Trump said that he will not impose a quarantine on the three US states, hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, including New York to limit the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Renaming Terrorists in Syria Does Not Mean Change in Substance: Russia to Turkey Russia urged Turkey to continue working to separate the terrorists from the so-called moderates in Idlib, stressing that renaming the groups is unacceptable.

Turkish-Backed Militants Clash in Syria’s Aleppo Two Turkish-backed militant groups in Syria’s Aleppo have clashed with one another, resulting in heavy losses.

UAE Leader Calls Syrian President, Expresses Solidarity amid Coronavirus Outbreak The United Arab Emirates’ de facto ruler Mohammad bin Zayed spoke on the phone with Syria’s president Bashar Assad on Friday, signaling a blatant turnabout in the Persian Gulf Arab country’s policy towards Damascus.

US Airstrikes Killed Civilians in Somalia: Amnesty International

Alwaght- Amnesty International reported the US airstrikes in Somalia in February killed two civilians and injured three more, questioning American investigations of such attacks.

The human rights group said a US airstrike on February 2 in the city of Jilib struck a family having a meal, killing an 18-year old girl and injuring her two younger sisters, aged 7 and 12, as well as wounding her 70-year-old grandmother.

Amnesty cited an interview with the girls’ father, who was present but uninjured in the strike. Mohamed Omar Abukar, the son of the 70-year-old woman, told Reuters his family had been devastated by the strike.

“He was very devastated, he didn’t know why his family was targeted,” Amnesty researcher Abdullahi Hassan told Reuters. “He said, ‘I’m now in my farm, alone in an open place, if they want to kill me.’”

Another strike on February 24 on the village of Kumbareere, about 10 kilometers north of Jilib, killed Mohamud Salad Mohamud, a 53-year-old father of eight who ran a farm and the local office for telecom company Hormuud, Amnesty said.

The United States Africa Command - also known as AFRICOM - issued statements after both strikes, claiming it had killed Al-Shabab militants.

“Following every airstrike, US Africa Command conducts additional analysis to ensure the military objectives were met and that there were no civilian casualties,” AFRICOM told Reuters in response to the allegations from Amnesty.

However, Amnesty researcher Hassan said Africom has not been transparent about how it investigates reports of civilian deaths. “They seem to be living in denial that the airstrikes actually kill civilians,” he said.

Al-Shabab militants were forced out of Mogadishu in 2011, but it continues to wage deadly attacks around the city and in other parts of the country.

Last March, Amnesty International said the US military may be guilty of war crimes for killing large numbers of civilians in the sharply-intensified campaign of airstrikes in Somalia over the previous two years.

The Pentagon stepped up its airstrikes in the east African nation after President Donald Trump approved expanded military operations there in 2017.

Since Trump’s inauguration, there have been at least 234 reported airstrikes in Somalia, according to Airwars, a UK-based monitor, with 43 involving allegations of civilian casualties, around half of which the group has deemed credible.

There have been many ambiguities surrounding such airstrikes and bombardments in the rural regions of Somalia, with human rights groups regularly complaining about civilian causalities.

 

