Israeli PM’s Aide Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Alwaght- An aide to Israeli regime's Premier Benjamin Netanyahu was diagnosed with coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

It was not immediately clear if the 70-year-old leader had been exposed or his work affected. However, Israeli media said Rivka Paluch, Netanyahu’s adviser on ultra-Orthodox affairs, had been present at a parliament session last week attended by Netanyahu as well as opposition lawmakers with whom he is trying to build an emergency coalition government to help address the coronavirus crisis.

Israel has reported 4,247 cases and 15 fatalities. With the Health Ministry warning that the dead could eventually number in the thousands, Netanyahu was due on Monday to convene officials on Monday to discuss a proposed lockdown of some of occupied Palestinian Lands.