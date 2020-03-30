US Will Not Pay For Security of British Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in US: Trump

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 30 March 2020

Editor's Choice

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis?

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis? The country’s economy is largely vulnerable to the crisis caused by COvid-19 pandemic as the services and tourism sector as cores of economy are hit hard.

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

News

Brent Crude Prices Hits Lowest since 2002

Brent Crude Prices Hits Lowest since 2002

Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, with Brent hitting its lowest since November 2002, amid Covid-19 pandemic and the Saudi Arabia-Russia oil price war threatened.

German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Worries The finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, Thomas Schaefer, has taken his own life after being pushed over the edge by an inability to cope with the harsh economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

US Waging ’medical terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister blamed the US for its refusal to lift Iran sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying that Washington is upgrading its “economic terrorism” to a new level of “medical terror” against Iranians.

Activist Wants Pressures on Israeli Regime over Plight of Palestinian Prisoners amid Pandemic Leila Khaled, prominent Palestinian activist, called on international organizations to pressure Israel over the plight of Palestinian prisoners as fears arise over the regime’s handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

US Will Not Pay For Security of British Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in US: Trump US President Donald Trump said Sunday British Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must pay for their own security after the couple decided to move from Canada the US.

Coronavirus May Change Global Order: Sayyed Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, said on Saturday the repercussions of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic may go beyond those of the world wars and result in a new global order.

Saudi Arabia Defies US Pressures to End Oil Price War with Russia Saudi Arabia said the kingdom was not in talks with Russia to stabilize crude prices despite mounting pressure from the US to call a truce in an oil price war.

British Queen’s Servant Tested Positive for Coronavirus British Queen’s servant reportedly has tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, raising fears for the monarch’s health amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country.

North Korea Fires 2 Missiles into Sea of Japan: South Korea North Korea has test-fired two projectiles off its eastern coast that fell into the Sea of Japan, the South Korean military reported.

Trump Says Will He Not Impose Quarantine on New York, New Jersey, Connecticut US President Donald Trump said that he will not impose a quarantine on the three US states, hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, including New York to limit the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Renaming Terrorists in Syria Does Not Mean Change in Substance: Russia to Turkey Russia urged Turkey to continue working to separate the terrorists from the so-called moderates in Idlib, stressing that renaming the groups is unacceptable.

Turkish-Backed Militants Clash in Syria’s Aleppo Two Turkish-backed militant groups in Syria’s Aleppo have clashed with one another, resulting in heavy losses.

UAE Leader Calls Syrian President, Expresses Solidarity amid Coronavirus Outbreak The United Arab Emirates’ de facto ruler Mohammad bin Zayed spoke on the phone with Syria’s president Bashar Assad on Friday, signaling a blatant turnabout in the Persian Gulf Arab country’s policy towards Damascus.

US Coronavirus Cases Tops 100,000 as Doctors Decry Scarcity of Drugs, Equipment The number of known US coronavirus infections topped 100,000, solidifying its place as the world’s top hot spot for the lethal illness.

Israeli Regime Bombs Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime’s fighter jets launched several airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip, targeting a number of areas in the northern parts of the Palestinian coastal enclave on Friday night.

Iran FM Urges Release of Iranians Jailed in Horrific US Prisons amid Coronavirus Epidemic Iran’s Foreign Minister called on the US to free innocent Iranian scientists jailed in horrific prisons amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Hamas Praises Ansarullah Offer on Releasing Saudi Inmates in Exchange for Palestinians Hamas hailed an offer by the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement to release several Saudi captives in exchange for the release of members of the Palestinian resistance movement currently being held in the kingdom.

Iran Progresses in Obtaining Funds to Fight Coronavirus: Chief Banker Iran’s efforts for accessing new sources of hard currency to fight the new coronavirus pandemic have borne fruit, the country’s chief banker said on Friday

UK Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus The British Prime Minister has tested positive for the coronavirus, Boris Johnson announced in a video saying that he shall self-isolate in Downing Street but will continue to take charge of the government handling of the crisis.

Iran Army Sets up 2000 bed Hospital to Fights Coronavirus Iran’s Army has set up a 2000-bed emergency hospital to battle the coronavirus outbreak in the capital city of Tehran. The makeshift hospital has three units and several isolation wards

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Activist Wants Pressures on Israeli Regime over Plight of Palestinian Prisoners amid Pandemic

Coronavirus May Change Global Order: Sayyed Nasrallah

Brent Crude Prices Hits Lowest since 2002

German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Worries

US Will Not Pay For Security of British Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in US: Trump

US Waging ’medical terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Foreign Minister

Will The UAE Survive The Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis?

Trump Vows to Reopen US in 3 Weeks despite Doctors’ Advice

Boko Haram Kills at Least 92 soldiers in Chad

Saudi Arabia Defies US Pressures to End Oil Price War with Russia

UK Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

US Waging ’medical terror’ on Iranians amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Foreign Minister

Brent Crude Prices Hits Lowest since 2002

7.5-Magnitude Quake Hits off Russia’s Kuril Islands

Sudan’s Defense Minister Dies of Heart Attack in South

Hamas Praises Ansarullah Offer on Releasing Saudi Inmates in Exchange for Palestinians

China Condemns ‘Extremely Dangerous” Move in Taiwan Strait

British Queen’s Servant Tested Positive for Coronavirus

North Korea Fires 2 Missiles into Sea of Japan: South Korea

German State Minister Commits Suicide over Coronavirus Worries

Saudi Aggression Left ‘Devastating Impact’ on Yemeni Children’s Mental Health: Report

’They Dumped Him Like Trash’: Palestinian with Suspected Coronavirus Symptoms Thrown out of Israel

Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum

Google Removes Iran’s Coronavirus App from Its Play Sore

Saudi Court Sentences Shiite Dissident to Life in Prison

Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador

US Levies New Sanctions on Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic

How Is Trump’s Future Tied to Coronavirus Crisis?

Iranians Protest near India Embassy to Protest against Bloody Violence against Muslims

Kushner Family Could Be Getting Very Rich Thanks to the Coronavirus

Indian Muslims Under Hindu Brutality Amid World Silence

21 Test Positive for Coronavirus aboard Cruise Ship off San Francisco

One More Turkish Soldier Killed, Nine Injured in Idlib

Turkish Outposts in Syria’s Idlib Merged with Terrorist Fortifications: Russia

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year

Farrakhan Criticizes Trump for Assassination of Iranian General: Murder Is Your Modus Operand

Talks over Lebanon Debt Won’t Last More Than Nine Months if Well-Intentioned: Economy Minister

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

US Will Not Pay For Security of British Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in US: Trump

Monday 30 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US Will Not Pay For Security of British Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in US: Trump

Related Content

UK Prince Harry Says Donald Trump Has ’Blood on His Hands’

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- US President Donald Trump said Sunday British Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must pay for their own security after the couple decided to move from Canada  the US.

Trump made the comment on Twitter Saturday, describing himself as a “great friend and admirer” of the Queen Elizabeth II and the UK.

“It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada,” he said. “Now they have left Canada for the US however, the US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

The US and UK have a longstanding agreement between the two countries to provide security protection to diplomats and members of the Royal Family when visiting the country. But sources said Harry might lose this benefit after he and his wife decided to step down as senior royals, making them no longer “international protected persons”. 

Earlier this year, the couple announced that they would step back from their royal family roles and would split their time between North America and the UK.

Trump’s comment came in response to reports suggesting that the prince and his wife had moved to Los Angeles.

It is not clear when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Canada but it must have happened before the country closed its US border on March 20 to tackle the fast growing covid-19 pandemic.

 “Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family,” an unnamed source previously told People. “They will be spending time in California … He’s not looking back.”

Before allegedly moving to Meghan’s hometown, the couple were staying on Vancouver Island.

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, has opposed the idea of the couple living in the US state of California.

"I think Meghan and Harry should go back to the Royal family in the UK and be supportive of the Queen. I think they should be in England at this time and not in LA."

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Donald Trump US Prince Harry

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Social Distancing Plan to Fight COVID-19
US Troops Leaving Iraqs Qayyarah Air Base as Attacks on American Forces Increase
Inside New York City, Epicenter of US Coronavirus Outbreak
igerian Shiites Commemorate Sons of Sheikh Zakzaky Killed by Regime
Iran Launches Social Distancing Plan to Fight COVID-19

Iran Launches Social Distancing Plan to Fight COVID-19

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces Set Up Emergency Hospital in 8 Days
Israeli Regime Demolishes Palestinian Homes amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Hand-Washing A Luxury Millions of Yemenis Can Not Afford
Iran Sets Up 1000-Bed Rehabilitation Center in 10 Days amid Coronavirus Outbreak