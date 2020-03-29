British Queen’s Servant Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Alwaght- British Queen's servant reportedly has tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, raising fears for the monarch’s health amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The footman, whose duties include taking drinks and meals to Queen Elizabeth II , introducing guests, handing her letters and messages and walking her dogs, has been sent home for self-isolation, The Sun reported on Saturday.

"Everyone is terrified, not just for themselves but also for the Queen and the Duke", said one royal insider, according to the news outlet. “If everyone around them hasn’t been tested yet they should be and I’m sure they will be. There is a palpable sense of fear in the air at the moment."

Last week, the 93-year-old monarch along, with husband Prince Philip, 98, moved from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle after another servant at the London residence was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Prince Charles tested positive for the coronavirus disease, after the heir apparent to the British throne met with Prince Albert of Monaco two weeks ago, who has been confirmed as being infected with the virus. The Prince and the Duchess are now in self-isolation at a residence in Scotland.

As of Saturday, the United Kingdom has confirmed over 17,000 coronavirus-related infections, and 1,019 deaths.