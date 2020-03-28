Iran FM Urges Release of Iranians Jailed in Horrific US Prisons amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 28 March 2020

Editor's Choice

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

News

Turkish-Backed Militants Clash in Syria’s Aleppo

Turkish-Backed Militants Clash in Syria’s Aleppo

Two Turkish-backed militant groups in Syria’s Aleppo have clashed with one another, resulting in heavy losses.

UAE Leader Calls Syrian President, Expresses Solidarity amid Coronavirus Outbreak The United Arab Emirates’ de facto ruler Mohammad bin Zayed spoke on the phone with Syria’s president Bashar Assad on Friday, signaling a blatant turnabout in the Persian Gulf Arab country’s policy towards Damascus.

US Coronavirus Cases Tops 100,000 as Doctors Decry Scarcity of Drugs, Equipment The number of known US coronavirus infections topped 100,000, solidifying its place as the world’s top hot spot for the lethal illness.

Israeli Regime Bombs Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime’s fighter jets launched several airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip, targeting a number of areas in the northern parts of the Palestinian coastal enclave on Friday night.

Iran FM Urges Release of Iranians Jailed in Horrific US Prisons amid Coronavirus Epidemic Iran’s Foreign Minister called on the US to free innocent Iranian scientists jailed in horrific prisons amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Hamas Praises Ansarullah Offer on Releasing Saudi Inmates in Exchange for Palestinians Hamas hailed an offer by the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement to release several Saudi captives in exchange for the release of members of the Palestinian resistance movement currently being held in the kingdom.

Iran Progresses in Obtaining Funds to Fight Coronavirus: Chief Banker Iran’s efforts for accessing new sources of hard currency to fight the new coronavirus pandemic have borne fruit, the country’s chief banker said on Friday

UK Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus The British Prime Minister has tested positive for the coronavirus, Boris Johnson announced in a video saying that he shall self-isolate in Downing Street but will continue to take charge of the government handling of the crisis.

Iran Army Sets up 2000 bed Hospital to Fights Coronavirus Iran’s Army has set up a 2000-bed emergency hospital to battle the coronavirus outbreak in the capital city of Tehran. The makeshift hospital has three units and several isolation wards

China Condemns ‘Extremely Dangerous” Move in Taiwan Strait China condemned the US “extremely dangerous” move to sale a warship through the Taiwan Strait

Spain Coronavirus Toll passes 4,000 Spain has reported 655 new deaths from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, but the figure is below the daily rise recorded on Wednesday

Trump Appeals to Asia, Europe for Medical Help to Fight Coronavirus despite Self-Reliance Claims The US has been appealing to its allies for help in obtaining medical supplies to overcome critical shortages in its fight against coronavirus, despite Donald Trump’s rhetoric that his country would not rely on foreign nations for help.

Sudan’s Defense Minister Dies of Heart Attack in South Sudanese defense minister, Lt Gen Jamaleldin Omar, has died of a heart attack in South Sudan, a spokesman for the Sudanese army said early on Wednesday.

7.5-Magnitude Quake Hits off Russia’s Kuril Islands A 7.5-magnitude quake hit off Russia’s Kuril Islands on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, although there was no tsunami threat.

US COVID-19 Cases Surge Tenfold as China’s Wuhan Reports Zero New Cases The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US has surged tenfold in a week to over 53,000, as Tuesday marked the country’s deadliest day so far with more than 160 new fatalities.

Boko Haram Kills at Least 92 soldiers in Chad Boko Haram militants have killed at least 92 Chadian soldiers in a seven-hour attack on an army base on Monday.

Iran Screens 41 Million for Covid-19 Symptoms Iran has screened more than 41 million people for the new coronavirus symptoms as part of the measures that country is taking to rein in the spread of a Covid-19.

Trump Vows to Reopen US in 3 Weeks despite Doctors’ Advice Donald Trump said on Monday he intended to open the US from its coronavirus shutdown sooner than in three or four months, despite experts’ prediction that the lockdown should last. The US President even said he might consider such an order when a White House-mandated 15-day period to shutter much of the economy ends next week.

Saudi Aggression Left ‘Devastating Impact’ on Yemeni Children’s Mental Health: Report The Saudi-led coalition’s Aggression on Yemen has left a “devastating” impact on children’s mental health, an international charity said.

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Russia’s Airbase Syrian air defense units have intercepted a drone approaching Russia’s airbase in Hmeimim, Latakia.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran Progresses in Obtaining Funds to Fight Coronavirus: Chief Banker

Hamas Praises Ansarullah Offer on Releasing Saudi Inmates in Exchange for Palestinians

Iran FM Urges Release of Iranians Jailed in Horrific US Prisons amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Turkish-Backed Militants Clash in Syria’s Aleppo

Three Theories Why Iraq’s Saleh Named Al-Zurfi PM-Designate

Idlib Ceasefire Uncertain Amid Turkey-Militants’ Differences

Israeli Regime Bombs Besieged Gaza Strip

UAE Leader Calls Syrian President, Expresses Solidarity amid Coronavirus Outbreak

UK Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

US Coronavirus Cases Tops 100,000 as Doctors Decry Scarcity of Drugs, Equipment

Trump Ignored US Intelligence Agencies’ Warnings about Coronavirus

Kushner Family Could Be Getting Very Rich Thanks to the Coronavirus

From Cluster Bombs to Toxic Waste: Saudi Arabia Creating Next Fallujah in Yemen

Iran Examining Possibility of Coronavirus Being Biowarfare

Saudi Aggression Left ‘Devastating Impact’ on Yemeni Children’s Mental Health: Report

US Cuts $1 Billion in Aid to Afghanistan after Pompeo Fails to Press Rivals Agree on New Govt

7.5-Magnitude Quake Hits off Russia’s Kuril Islands

China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3d Day

Turkey Detains 5 Kurdish Mayors as Crackdown Continues

Saudi Arabia Status In Yemen War After Five Years

Trump Vows to Reopen US in 3 Weeks despite Doctors’ Advice

More World Leaders Rebuke US Sanctions on Iran amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran Screens 41 Million for Covid-19 Symptoms

Sudan’s Defense Minister Dies of Heart Attack in South

Arms over Masks: India Buys Weapons from Israel as Coronavirus Cases Spike

New Putin-Erdogan Deal Is Sugar-Coating Turks’ Surrender

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year

New Coronavirus Can Persist in Air for Hours, on Surfaces for Days: Study

Google Removes Iran’s Coronavirus App from Its Play Sore

Sanctions Virus More Dangerous to Intl. Security than Coronavirus: Iranian Official

Trump Ignored US Intelligence Agencies’ Warnings about Coronavirus

How’s Syria Becoming Golden Play Card in Regional Rivalry?

Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador

How Is Trump’s Future Tied to Coronavirus Crisis?

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit?

US-Taliban Deal: Peace Agreement Or US Defeat In Afghanistan War?

US Removed Epidemiologist in China Months before Coronavirus Outbreak

Bahrain: 9 Years Under Peninsula Shield’s Occupation

Spain’s King Distances Self from Father amid Scandal Tied to Saudi Arabia

Farrakhan Criticizes Trump for Assassination of Iranian General: Murder Is Your Modus Operand

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran FM Urges Release of Iranians Jailed in Horrific US Prisons amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Saturday 28 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran FM Urges Release of Iranians Jailed in Horrific US Prisons amid Coronavirus Epidemic
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iran's Foreign Minister called on the US to free innocent Iranian scientists jailed in horrific prisons amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

"US has taken several Iranian scientists hostage—without charge or on spurious sanctions charges—& not releasing them; even when its OWN courts reject the absurd charges," Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a post on his Twitter account on Friday.

Amid the pandemic, the US administration has even refused medical furlough for innocent Iranians jailed in horrific facilities, he added.

"Release our men," the top Iranian diplomat told the US.

He also attached to his tweet an image of an interview published by the British daily Guardian quoting an Iranian scientist detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as saying that the ICE’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak may kill him along with many other inmates.

The daily Guardian published an interview with Iranian materials science and engineering professor Sirous Asghari on Friday detailing the “inhumane” jail conditions at his ICE facility.

Asghari, which is being detained indefinitely by ICE despite being exonerated in a US sanctions trial last November, said that little is being done to protect inmates from the outbreak in his “filthy and overcrowded” detention center.

The United States has a long history of harassing Iranian and Iranian-Americans in the US, many of whom have been academics charged with violating US sanctions against Iran.

US President Donald Trump reinstated Washington's sanctions on Iran in May 2018 after he unilaterally left the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and major world powers.

The sanctions also target much-need humanitarian aid from reaching the country despite an International Court of Justice ruling banning aid-related sanctions in 2018.

The Iranian foreign minister on Wednesday blasted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for keeping up a “third-rate propaganda” barrage against Tehran even at a time when the world is busy fighting a deadly coronavirus pandemic.

 “Even a pandemic won’t stop @SecPompeo from spouting 3rd-rate propaganda," Zarif tweeted after the top US diplomat claimed that the government of Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani was “mishandling” the outbreak of the highly-contagious virus called COVID-19.

Death toll rises in Iran

Kianoush Jahanpour, the head of public relations and information center of the Iranian Ministry of Health, said on Friday that the number of coronavirus deaths had increased to 2,378 and the total infections to 32,332 during the past 24 hours.

There have been 144 new deaths and 2,926 new infections since Thursday, he added.

Jahanpour further put the number of patients who have recovered from the contagion and discharged from the hospitals at 11,133 but noted that 2,893 patients are also in a critical condition

He said a social distancing scheme aimed at cutting links in the chain of transmission had gone into effect on Friday, emphasizing that the plan would last for a week in its first phase and can be extended.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Zarif US US Coronavirus

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Inside New York City, Epicenter of US Coronavirus Outbreak
igerian Shiites Commemorate Sons of Sheikh Zakzaky Killed by Regime
Heavy Flooding Hits Southern Iran
US Forces Withdrawing from Three Key Iraqi Military Bases
Inside New York City, Epicenter of US Coronavirus Outbreak

Inside New York City, Epicenter of US Coronavirus Outbreak

Hand-Washing A Luxury Millions of Yemenis Can Not Afford
Iran Sets Up 1000-Bed Rehabilitation Center in 10 Days amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Indian Police Beat People Who Do Not Observe Coronavirus Lockdown
Iranian Engineer Faced with US Extradition Returns Home after Prisoner Swap with France