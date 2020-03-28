Idlib Ceasefire Uncertain Amid Turkey-Militants’ Differences

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 28 March 2020

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

News

Turkish-Backed Militants Clash in Syria’s Aleppo

Turkish-Backed Militants Clash in Syria’s Aleppo

Two Turkish-backed militant groups in Syria’s Aleppo have clashed with one another, resulting in heavy losses.

UAE Leader Calls Syrian President, Expresses Solidarity amid Coronavirus Outbreak The United Arab Emirates’ de facto ruler Mohammad bin Zayed spoke on the phone with Syria’s president Bashar Assad on Friday, signaling a blatant turnabout in the Persian Gulf Arab country’s policy towards Damascus.

US Coronavirus Cases Tops 100,000 as Doctors Decry Scarcity of Drugs, Equipment The number of known US coronavirus infections topped 100,000, solidifying its place as the world’s top hot spot for the lethal illness.

Israeli Regime Bombs Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime’s fighter jets launched several airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip, targeting a number of areas in the northern parts of the Palestinian coastal enclave on Friday night.

Iran FM Urges Release of Iranians Jailed in Horrific US Prisons amid Coronavirus Epidemic Iran’s Foreign Minister called on the US to free innocent Iranian scientists jailed in horrific prisons amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Hamas Praises Ansarullah Offer on Releasing Saudi Inmates in Exchange for Palestinians Hamas hailed an offer by the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement to release several Saudi captives in exchange for the release of members of the Palestinian resistance movement currently being held in the kingdom.

Iran Progresses in Obtaining Funds to Fight Coronavirus: Chief Banker Iran’s efforts for accessing new sources of hard currency to fight the new coronavirus pandemic have borne fruit, the country’s chief banker said on Friday

UK Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus The British Prime Minister has tested positive for the coronavirus, Boris Johnson announced in a video saying that he shall self-isolate in Downing Street but will continue to take charge of the government handling of the crisis.

Iran Army Sets up 2000 bed Hospital to Fights Coronavirus Iran’s Army has set up a 2000-bed emergency hospital to battle the coronavirus outbreak in the capital city of Tehran. The makeshift hospital has three units and several isolation wards

China Condemns ‘Extremely Dangerous” Move in Taiwan Strait China condemned the US “extremely dangerous” move to sale a warship through the Taiwan Strait

Spain Coronavirus Toll passes 4,000 Spain has reported 655 new deaths from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, but the figure is below the daily rise recorded on Wednesday

Trump Appeals to Asia, Europe for Medical Help to Fight Coronavirus despite Self-Reliance Claims The US has been appealing to its allies for help in obtaining medical supplies to overcome critical shortages in its fight against coronavirus, despite Donald Trump’s rhetoric that his country would not rely on foreign nations for help.

Sudan’s Defense Minister Dies of Heart Attack in South Sudanese defense minister, Lt Gen Jamaleldin Omar, has died of a heart attack in South Sudan, a spokesman for the Sudanese army said early on Wednesday.

7.5-Magnitude Quake Hits off Russia’s Kuril Islands A 7.5-magnitude quake hit off Russia’s Kuril Islands on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, although there was no tsunami threat.

US COVID-19 Cases Surge Tenfold as China’s Wuhan Reports Zero New Cases The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US has surged tenfold in a week to over 53,000, as Tuesday marked the country’s deadliest day so far with more than 160 new fatalities.

Boko Haram Kills at Least 92 soldiers in Chad Boko Haram militants have killed at least 92 Chadian soldiers in a seven-hour attack on an army base on Monday.

Iran Screens 41 Million for Covid-19 Symptoms Iran has screened more than 41 million people for the new coronavirus symptoms as part of the measures that country is taking to rein in the spread of a Covid-19.

Trump Vows to Reopen US in 3 Weeks despite Doctors’ Advice Donald Trump said on Monday he intended to open the US from its coronavirus shutdown sooner than in three or four months, despite experts’ prediction that the lockdown should last. The US President even said he might consider such an order when a White House-mandated 15-day period to shutter much of the economy ends next week.

Saudi Aggression Left ‘Devastating Impact’ on Yemeni Children’s Mental Health: Report The Saudi-led coalition’s Aggression on Yemen has left a “devastating” impact on children’s mental health, an international charity said.

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Russia’s Airbase Syrian air defense units have intercepted a drone approaching Russia’s airbase in Hmeimim, Latakia.

In Focus

undefined
alwaght.com
Idlib Ceasefire Uncertain Amid Turkey-Militants’ Differences

Saturday 28 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Idlib Ceasefire Uncertain Amid Turkey-Militants’ Differences

Alwaght- Over the past few months, Syrian Idlib province crisis has been the hotbed of regional disputes bringing Russia and Turkey to the brink of direct military clashes as each of two actors supports the opposite side of the conflict in the Arab country.

After a period of intensified tensions in Idlib that saw the two powers nearly clashed, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to Moscow and talked to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and arranged a ceasefire between the two sides of the confrontation. Since then, the clashes majorly subsided and various sides began to suggest that Moscow and Ankara have reached a comprehensive deal to the cessation of fire in the contested Syrian city, which is the last shelter of the foreign-backed terrorists.

Over the past two weeks, Turkish and Russian forces conducted joint patrols in the Idlib de-escalation areas. In response, some Idlib-based militants, accusing Turkey of betraying them and cooperating with the Syrian government, have carried out attacks on the Turkish forces in the patrolling areas. The latest attack was launched on March 25 when the militia fighters targeted Turkish army’s two armored personnel carriers.

The attacks raise some questions: What do the militants in Idlib think about the peace deal in terms of the interests and consequences? Will they be committed to its terms and conditions?

Difference over swearing allegiance to Erdogan 

An important issue regarding the approach of the militia groups to the Russian-Turkish Idlib truce is linked to their vision towards the allegiance to Turkey’s Erdogan as the caliph and leader. In the structure of Salafi-takfiri groups, allegiance to the caliph is of huge significance. In fact, they swear allegiance to a figure as a caliph and follow him as their political and spiritual leader. 

Over the past few years, word spread that Salafi fighters, whose number is in tens of thousands with the most important of them fighting in the ranks of the Tahrir Al-Sham group, swore allegiance to Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Although Erdogan is a president of a secular country, he, having Muslim Brotherhood Islamic beliefs and ideology, to some extent accepted the caliphate doctrine and the role of a caliph. This role complies with his doctrine of reviving the Ottoman Empire that until early 20th century led the Sunni Muslim world with its center being Today's Turkey. Now Erdogan appears to intend to restore the position of a caliph as the position was held by his Ottoman predecessors under the title of “sultan”. Attracted by this strategy of Erdogan, some of the militant leaders in Idlib have sworn allegiance to him. 

However, a vast portion of the body of militant groups cannot accept that Erdogan is their caliph. Some emirs in the Salafi groups reject accepting Erdogan as their “wali al-amr”, a Muslim word for leader, despite their senior members’ allegiance to him and that is because he has no charismatic personality as a mufti nor does he fully comply with their ideologies. 

So, at least at the level of medial leaders, there is a conflict of views with the top militant leaders over the Turkish agreement with Russia. That is why they use any chance they get to foil the deal. 

Ceasefire not recognizing militant groups’ existence 

The Idlib-based terrorist groups do not consider the ceasefire deal as positive to their interests. The deal mainly seeks to prevent a devastating war between the Russian and Turkish forces operating across Idlib as it at the same time leans towards realizing the Moscow demand for the exit of the armored groups from the Syrian city. 

Russia does not recognize as parties to the peace deal any of the armored groups labeled by the United Nations as terrorist groups. The Russian military leaders reserve the right to attack them whenever they get a chance no matter if Turkey wants to provide them military cover. 

Although Turkey insists to give the armored groups a fake recognition and identity and incorporate them in the deal, they know very well that the agreement cannot guarantee their existence. So, they find it illogical to accept a deal that does not essentially offer them any immunity from the potential attacks either by the Syrian forces or their ally Russia. 

The deal represents a chance for terrorists to reorganize and rejuvenate 

While the deal of Erdogan and Putin is viewed negatively by the armored groups in Idlib, it can offer them the opportunity to rebuild their largely weakened power as they engaged in a weeks-long fight with the government forces and their allies who launched the final push to recapture the city from an array of foreign-supported terrorist groups coming not only from Syria but also recruited from a set of foreign countries. 

Since 2016, the terrorists in Syria suffered huge defeats from the widely advancing Syrian troops who have the air cover of Russia. On southern fronts specifically, they sustained huge losses in their human and military resources. They also received a heavy loss in Aleppo, a strategic province in the northwestern part of the country, and now their only hope is keeping Idlib. 

Over the past few months, Damascus forces launched an operation meant to finally take back Idlib and put an end to the terrorists' existence in the important province. Their attacks have been painful to the terrorists, leaving them without much breathing room. Stepped-up Russian airstrikes after Moscow lost its hope in Ankara to reign in the terrorist groups and rise in sight of a Russian-Turkish military confrontation added to the pressures on the anti-Damascus groups. 

But now that a truce is in effect, they can view it as a chance to reorganize and rebuild their power and forces. Actually, this is the last chance they can take to reconstruct what they have lost of their power.

