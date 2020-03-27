Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 27 March 2020

Editor's Choice

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

News

Hamas Praises Ansarullah Offer on Releasing Saudi Inmates in Exchange for Palestinians

Hamas Praises Ansarullah Offer on Releasing Saudi Inmates in Exchange for Palestinians

Hamas hailed an offer by the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement to release several Saudi captives in exchange for the release of members of the Palestinian resistance movement currently being held in the kingdom.

Iran Progresses in Obtaining Funds to Fight Coronavirus: Chief Banker Iran’s efforts for accessing new sources of hard currency to fight the new coronavirus pandemic have borne fruit, the country’s chief banker said on Friday

UK Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus The British Prime Minister has tested positive for the coronavirus, Boris Johnson announced in a video saying that he shall self-isolate in Downing Street but will continue to take charge of the government handling of the crisis.

Iran Army Sets up 2000 bed Hospital to Fights Coronavirus Iran’s Army has set up a 2000-bed emergency hospital to battle the coronavirus outbreak in the capital city of Tehran. The makeshift hospital has three units and several isolation wards

China Condemns ‘Extremely Dangerous” Move in Taiwan Strait China condemned the US “extremely dangerous” move to sale a warship through the Taiwan Strait

Spain Coronavirus Toll passes 4,000 Spain has reported 655 new deaths from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, but the figure is below the daily rise recorded on Wednesday

Trump Appeals to Asia, Europe for Medical Help to Fight Coronavirus despite Self-Reliance Claims The US has been appealing to its allies for help in obtaining medical supplies to overcome critical shortages in its fight against coronavirus, despite Donald Trump’s rhetoric that his country would not rely on foreign nations for help.

Sudan’s Defense Minister Dies of Heart Attack in South Sudanese defense minister, Lt Gen Jamaleldin Omar, has died of a heart attack in South Sudan, a spokesman for the Sudanese army said early on Wednesday.

7.5-Magnitude Quake Hits off Russia’s Kuril Islands A 7.5-magnitude quake hit off Russia’s Kuril Islands on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, although there was no tsunami threat.

US COVID-19 Cases Surge Tenfold as China’s Wuhan Reports Zero New Cases The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US has surged tenfold in a week to over 53,000, as Tuesday marked the country’s deadliest day so far with more than 160 new fatalities.

Boko Haram Kills at Least 92 soldiers in Chad Boko Haram militants have killed at least 92 Chadian soldiers in a seven-hour attack on an army base on Monday.

Iran Screens 41 Million for Covid-19 Symptoms Iran has screened more than 41 million people for the new coronavirus symptoms as part of the measures that country is taking to rein in the spread of a Covid-19.

Trump Vows to Reopen US in 3 Weeks despite Doctors’ Advice Donald Trump said on Monday he intended to open the US from its coronavirus shutdown sooner than in three or four months, despite experts’ prediction that the lockdown should last. The US President even said he might consider such an order when a White House-mandated 15-day period to shutter much of the economy ends next week.

Saudi Aggression Left ‘Devastating Impact’ on Yemeni Children’s Mental Health: Report The Saudi-led coalition’s Aggression on Yemen has left a “devastating” impact on children’s mental health, an international charity said.

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Russia’s Airbase Syrian air defense units have intercepted a drone approaching Russia’s airbase in Hmeimim, Latakia.

US Cuts $1 Billion in Aid to Afghanistan after Pompeo Fails to Press Rivals Agree on New Govt The United States is Slashing $1 billion in aid to Afghanistan and threatening further reductions in all forms of cooperation after the country’s rival leaders failed to agree on forming a new government.

EU To Give €20 Million in Aid to Iran amid Coronavirus Outbreak The European Union has pledged €20 million in aid for Iran in its fight against coronavirus, urging the international community to follow suit.

Turkey Detains 5 Kurdish Mayors as Crackdown Continues Turkish government has detained five Kurdish mayors as part of its ongoing crackdown against the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party

Iran Examining Possibility of Coronavirus Being Biowarfare Iranian scientists are examining the possibility of the coronavirus being a biological weapon

US Removed Epidemiologist in China Months before Coronavirus Outbreak The US administration reportedly has removed a key public health position in Beijing intended to help detect disease outbreaks in China several months before the coronavirus pandemic began.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Three Theories Why Iraq’s Saleh Named Al-Zurfi PM-Designate

UK Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Iran Progresses in Obtaining Funds to Fight Coronavirus: Chief Banker

Hamas Praises Ansarullah Offer on Releasing Saudi Inmates in Exchange for Palestinians

Trump Ignored US Intelligence Agencies’ Warnings about Coronavirus

More World Leaders Rebuke US Sanctions on Iran amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Spain Coronavirus Toll passes 4,000

Kushner Family Could Be Getting Very Rich Thanks to the Coronavirus

Trump Vows to Reopen US in 3 Weeks despite Doctors’ Advice

From Cluster Bombs to Toxic Waste: Saudi Arabia Creating Next Fallujah in Yemen

Saudi Aggression Left ‘Devastating Impact’ on Yemeni Children’s Mental Health: Report

Russia Blames Persian Gulf Nations for Oil Prices Fall

Saudi Arabia Status In Yemen War After Five Years

US ’Most Evil’ Enemy of Iran, Its Aid Offer Strange: Leader

Turkey Detains 5 Kurdish Mayors as Crackdown Continues

Trump Appeals to Asia, Europe for Medical Help to Fight Coronavirus despite Self-Reliance Claims

Iran Screens 41 Million for Covid-19 Symptoms

US Cuts $1 Billion in Aid to Afghanistan after Pompeo Fails to Press Rivals Agree on New Govt

EU To Give €20 Million in Aid to Iran amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Sudanese Prime Minister Survives Assassination Attempt in Khartoum

How’s Syria Becoming Golden Play Card in Regional Rivalry?

Saudi Arabia Arrested Some 300 Officials in Latest Crackdown

US Levies New Sanctions on Iran despite Coronavirus Epidemic

Iraq Summons US, British Ambassadors over Airstrikes on Popular Forces Positions

Sanctions Virus More Dangerous to Intl. Security than Coronavirus: Iranian Official

Israeli PM Corruption Trial Postponed until May amid Coronavirus Emergency

How Is Trump’s Future Tied to Coronavirus Crisis?

One More Turkish Soldier Killed, Nine Injured in Idlib

Bahrain: 9 Years Under Peninsula Shield’s Occupation

Saudi Regime Detains 4th Prince over Alleged Coup Plot: Media

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year

What’s Behind Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Visit to Pakistan?

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis

Farrakhan Criticizes Trump for Assassination of Iranian General: Murder Is Your Modus Operand

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Hamas Praises Ansarullah Offer on Releasing Saudi Inmates in Exchange for Palestinians

Friday 27 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Hamas Praises Ansarullah Offer on Releasing Saudi Inmates in Exchange for Palestinians
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Hamas hailed an offer by the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement to release several Saudi captives in exchange for the release of members of the Palestinian resistance movement currently being held in the kingdom.

Hamas, in a statement released late on Thursday, stated that it “followed with interest the appreciated initiative announced by Abdul-Malik al-Houthi in a televised speech broadcast live from the Yemeni capital Sana’a, which marked the fifth anniversary of the Saudi-led aggression against its impoverished Arab country.

The Palestinian resistance movement then thanked Ansarullah for “the spirit of brotherhood and solidarity with Palestinian people.”

Hamas also reiterated its call on Saudi authorities to release all Palestinian prisoners, “on top of whom is Dr. Muhammad al-Khudari.”

The Palestinian movement noted that it has been contacting the Saudi leadership throughout last year in a bid to reach a deal on the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas concluded its statement by assuring that the Palestinian cause will thrive, calling upon Muslims worldwide to support the Palestinian people and their righteous cause.

“We are fully prepared to release one of the captured pilots along with four Saudi officers and soldiers,” Houthi said in a televised speech on Thursday afternoon.

“This will be in exchange for the release of those from Hamas arrested in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

On March 22, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political bureau, in a letter addressed to the Saudi monarch King Salman pleaded with him to make a quick decision and order the freedom of Palestinian detainees in Saudi prisons.

“In light of the pandemic of the novel coronavirus that has spread across the globe, due to fears for the lives of our honorable brethren and given all humanitarian and religious considerations … the release of the Palestinians becomes a humanitarian and national necessity. We are all confident that His Majesty will not hesitate to do so,” the letter read.

 “We call on the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to make a long-awaited decision and release our fellow countrymen from prison.”

 Palestinian families and human rights groups have called on Saudi authorities to immediately release the Palestinians, citing the threat posed by the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the highly contagious new coronavirus.

“We renew our call on the Saudi authorities to release all Palestinian prisoners in Saudi Arabia. Most of them suffer from chronic diseases and need medication on a regular basis. The lack of health care in the prisons threatens their lives,” they said in a joint press statement.

“In light of the intensified spread of coronavirus around the world, we ask the Saudi authorities to consider the release of these detainees in accordance with the Amnesty International's directives,” the statement added.

Families of the detainees, some of whom are in their 80s, say the Palestinians have been denied access to lawyers and visitation rights, and authorities have recently begun reducing phone call access.

Umm Qusai al-Haddad, who was born in Saudi Arabia but now lives in Gaza City, said she feared for the safety of her father Suleiman, 67, and her two brothers, Yahya, 40, and Muhammad, 38, all of whom have been in Saudi detention since 2018.

She said Saudi authorities had repeatedly withheld information from the family, including their recent court session on March 8.

Last month, the Prisoners of Conscience, a non-governmental organization advocating human rights in Saudi Arabia, announced in a post on its official Twitter page that Saudi authorities had launched a new campaign of "arbitrary" arrests against Palestinian expatriates living in the kingdom on charges of supporting Hamas.

On October 21 last year, Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri told Arabic-language Shehab news agency that Palestinians being held at prisons and detention centers in Saudi Arabia are exposed to various forms of torture and cruel methods of interrogation.

 “Unfortunately, there is a harsh investigation procedure against the detainees, some of whom are subjected to various forms of torture. Interrogators of different nationalities are questioning them,” he said back then.

“There are about 60 Palestinian detainees [in Saudi jails], and some of them are the sons or supporters of Hamas. Some of them have even lived more than three decades in the kingdom and greatly contributed to the construction of the country.”

He further noted that Hamas has made great efforts, either through contacts with a number of countries or Saudi officials, to secure the release of the Palestinian inmates but all to no avail.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Ansarullah Hamas Saudi Arabia

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

igerian Shiites Commemorate Sons of Sheikh Zakzaky Killed by Regime
Heavy Flooding Hits Southern Iran
US Forces Withdrawing from Three Key Iraqi Military Bases
North Korea Hails Successful Test of Tactical Guided Weapon
igerian Shiites Commemorate Sons of Sheikh Zakzaky Killed by Regime

igerian Shiites Commemorate Sons of Sheikh Zakzaky Killed by Regime

Iran Sets Up 1000-Bed Rehabilitation Center in 10 Days amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Indian Police Beat People Who Do Not Observe Coronavirus Lockdown
Iranian Engineer Faced with US Extradition Returns Home after Prisoner Swap with France
Munich Streets Deserted as Bavaria Enforces Full Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Epidemic