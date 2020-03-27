UK Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Alwaght- The British Prime Minister has tested positive for the coronavirus, Boris Johnson announced in a video saying that he shall self-isolate in Downing Street but will continue to take charge of the government handling of the crisis.

He posted a video on Twitter on Friday morning saying he has a temperature and a persistent cough.

“I am working from home, I’m self-isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do,” he said. “But be in no doubt that I can continue… to communicate with all my top team and lead the national fightback against coronavirus.”

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.”

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty. The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.

“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street. He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”