Three Theories Why Iraq’s Saleh Named Al-Zurfi PM-Designate

  Friday 27 March 2020

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for 'Jump in Production' as Country Rings in New Year Iran's Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States' sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region's PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country's foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria's Idlib.

Hamas Praises Ansarullah Offer on Releasing Saudi Inmates in Exchange for Palestinians

Hamas Praises Ansarullah Offer on Releasing Saudi Inmates in Exchange for Palestinians

Hamas hailed an offer by the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement to release several Saudi captives in exchange for the release of members of the Palestinian resistance movement currently being held in the kingdom.

Iran Progresses in Obtaining Funds to Fight Coronavirus: Chief Banker Iran's efforts for accessing new sources of hard currency to fight the new coronavirus pandemic have borne fruit, the country's chief banker said on Friday

UK Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus The British Prime Minister has tested positive for the coronavirus, Boris Johnson announced in a video saying that he shall self-isolate in Downing Street but will continue to take charge of the government handling of the crisis.

Iran Army Sets up 2000 bed Hospital to Fights Coronavirus Iran's Army has set up a 2000-bed emergency hospital to battle the coronavirus outbreak in the capital city of Tehran. The makeshift hospital has three units and several isolation wards

China Condemns 'Extremely Dangerous" Move in Taiwan Strait China condemned the US "extremely dangerous" move to sale a warship through the Taiwan Strait

Spain Coronavirus Toll passes 4,000 Spain has reported 655 new deaths from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, but the figure is below the daily rise recorded on Wednesday

Trump Appeals to Asia, Europe for Medical Help to Fight Coronavirus despite Self-Reliance Claims The US has been appealing to its allies for help in obtaining medical supplies to overcome critical shortages in its fight against coronavirus, despite Donald Trump's rhetoric that his country would not rely on foreign nations for help.

Sudan's Defense Minister Dies of Heart Attack in South Sudanese defense minister, Lt Gen Jamaleldin Omar, has died of a heart attack in South Sudan, a spokesman for the Sudanese army said early on Wednesday.

7.5-Magnitude Quake Hits off Russia's Kuril Islands A 7.5-magnitude quake hit off Russia's Kuril Islands on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, although there was no tsunami threat.

US COVID-19 Cases Surge Tenfold as China's Wuhan Reports Zero New Cases The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US has surged tenfold in a week to over 53,000, as Tuesday marked the country's deadliest day so far with more than 160 new fatalities.

Boko Haram Kills at Least 92 soldiers in Chad Boko Haram militants have killed at least 92 Chadian soldiers in a seven-hour attack on an army base on Monday.

Iran Screens 41 Million for Covid-19 Symptoms Iran has screened more than 41 million people for the new coronavirus symptoms as part of the measures that country is taking to rein in the spread of a Covid-19.

Trump Vows to Reopen US in 3 Weeks despite Doctors' Advice Donald Trump said on Monday he intended to open the US from its coronavirus shutdown sooner than in three or four months, despite experts' prediction that the lockdown should last. The US President even said he might consider such an order when a White House-mandated 15-day period to shutter much of the economy ends next week.

Saudi Aggression Left 'Devastating Impact' on Yemeni Children's Mental Health: Report The Saudi-led coalition's Aggression on Yemen has left a "devastating" impact on children's mental health, an international charity said.

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Russia's Airbase Syrian air defense units have intercepted a drone approaching Russia's airbase in Hmeimim, Latakia.

US Cuts $1 Billion in Aid to Afghanistan after Pompeo Fails to Press Rivals Agree on New Govt The United States is Slashing $1 billion in aid to Afghanistan and threatening further reductions in all forms of cooperation after the country's rival leaders failed to agree on forming a new government.

EU To Give €20 Million in Aid to Iran amid Coronavirus Outbreak The European Union has pledged €20 million in aid for Iran in its fight against coronavirus, urging the international community to follow suit.

Turkey Detains 5 Kurdish Mayors as Crackdown Continues Turkish government has detained five Kurdish mayors as part of its ongoing crackdown against the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party

Iran Examining Possibility of Coronavirus Being Biowarfare Iranian scientists are examining the possibility of the coronavirus being a biological weapon

US Removed Epidemiologist in China Months before Coronavirus Outbreak The US administration reportedly has removed a key public health position in Beijing intended to help detect disease outbreaks in China several months before the coronavirus pandemic began.

Three Theories Why Iraq's Saleh Named Al-Zurfi PM-Designate

Friday 27 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Three Theories Why Iraq's Saleh Named Al-Zurfi PM-Designate

Iraqi PM-Designate's Bumpy Road To New Cabinet

What Did Foil Iraqi PM Allawi's Government Formation?

Iraq's Prime Minister-Designate Resigns after Parliament Fails to Approve Government

Alwaght- The task of naming a successor to resigned Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi is increasingly becoming a crisis to the Iraqi political community as nobody seems to have the capability to solve it. When on March 2, PM-designate Allawi quitted following a failure to form a new cabinet, President Barham Saleh named Adnan al-Zurfi as a new PM-designate. The choice triggered a new level of dispute in Iraqi politics this time between the parliament and the president. 

Shiite parties controlling the parliament are anxious and angry as they failed to name their own choice and the president broke the political protocol and named a figure accused of corruption and having American nationality with controversial stances. The main attacks targeting al-Zurfi focus on his corruption scandal and siding with the US policies in Iraq. Some parties have threatened to remove Saleh from his post if he insists on his choice. 

The impasse raises some questions: How constitutional has been Saleh in naming al-Zurfi? What goals are driving his decision? 

Iraqi constitution and Saleh’s choosing of PM  

According to the Iraqi constitution and specifically article 76, the president of Iraq names the PM to the parliament but choosing who should become a PM is the task of the parliament speaker as he consults with the major parliamentary parties. 

Late last year, the political parties went into a dispute over determining the majority fraction which would be in charge of Mahdi succession. Finally, the Federal Court on December 22 held a session with the presence of all of the members. It then published a statement saying that after precise addressing of the case and also referring to its 2010 and 2014 interpretations of the article 76, it has concluded that the majority fraction meant by the article is the post-election alliance that is comprised of one or more election lists. 

However, in the new conditions, there are two major views regarding if naming al-Zurfi by Saleh was constitutional. 

First scenario: violation of the constitution by Saleh 

Referring to the constitution, part of the leading Shiite parties argue that naming al-Zurfi by the president was totally constitutional and marked “an apparent violation of the constitution.” Adnan Fayhan, the head of Sadequn parliamentary alliance, threatened Saleh if he does not review his decision about al-Zurfi, the alliance will vote for his removal. 

In addition to Sadequn, other Shitte parties like National Wisdom, led by Ammar al-Hakim and Fatah Alliance, led by Hadi al-Amiri have come against the al-Zurfi nomination. Their argument is that the majority fraction has the sole right to choose a PM and that Saleh lacks the mandate to pick a PM directly. 

Second scenario: Saleh has the right to choose a PM 

While in the first scenario Saleh is accused of breaching the law, another interpretation of the constitution suggests that he is responsible for directly naming a PM. However, a seven-member Shiite committee had the chance to make a choice and inform the president. They failed to make a choice and thus Saleh named al-Zurfi as a new PM with the support of some political parties. 

According to the second scenario, Saleh has made nothing wrong constitutionally. Now it remains to see that what ruling it will make if the political parties file a suit against the president. 

What has motivated Saleh to pick al-Zurfi? 

It is so important to see what has driven Saleh to pick al-Zurfi as a new PM. It is clear to all that al-Zurfi naming is not a result of a previous agreement. While the seven-member Shiite committee was yet to agree on a choice, Saleh tasked al-Zurfi with forming a new government. 

Three theories can guide toward Saleh’s goals.

First theory: One theory links the goal behind naming al-Zurfi to a kind of optimism by the president. It suggests that Saleh in a good-will action decided to name a PM to avoid deterioration of the crisis or at least pave the way for a transition administration taking the country out of the crisis as the political parties failed to agree on a choice for the PM post. 

This theory is raised as Saeroon alliance, led by Muqtada al-Sadr, gave the mandate to Saleh to choose a PM. This theory is based on Saleh’s optimistic reading of the political conditions and al-Zurfi’s capability to persuade the parliamentary factions and also the protestors. 

This theory is, however, faulty. The costs of the unilaterally choosing the PM for the credibility of Saleh in the political atmosphere considered, the wise move was that the president in separate and behind-the-scenes negotiations with various parties test the consensus over al-Zurfi and then name him. The debates regarding his record of corruption taken into account, the president had a little chance to persuade the members of the parliament to give al-Zurfi their green light. 

Second, this theory attributes to Saleh an unpragmatic approach to national political developments. Saleh acted differently when he named Allawi or sent a letter to Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi asking him to identify the majority fraction. 

Second theory: Another theory is that Saleh named al-Zurfi because he has close ties to the PM choice. To put it differently, odds are that al-Zurfi has a deep closeness to Saleh ideologically and politically. That is why the president picked al-Zurfi, despite massive opposition of the Shiites by the move. Al-Zurfi reacted to such theory telling Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in an interview that he made no deal with Saleh in return for his choosing. 

Third theory: Another theory suggests that al-Zurfi picking is a result of Saleh’s effort to appease the US concerning Iraqi developments. By naming for the post al-Zurfi, who has American citizenship too, Saleh intends to win President Donald Trump administration’s support for new government formation. Even though this theory cannot be certainly defended, some experts and even politicians in Iraq accuse Saleh of seeking to form an “American cabinet” saying that al-Zurfi’s American citizenship vindicates their accusation.

 

Iraq Saleh PM Shiite Crisis

