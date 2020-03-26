Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 26 March 2020

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul

Default US Diplomacy Course As Pompeo, Frustrated, Leaves Kabul The US last month signed a deal with the Taliban but its agreement is marred by a power struggle in Kabul it has so far failed to solve.

Iran Leader Calls for ‘Jump in Production’ as Country Rings in New Year Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the United States’ sanctions have made Iran self-sufficient as he calls for unity in the new Iranian year which began Friday morning

Regional Security Via Partnership With Tel Aviv Is Just Mirage Some Arab states think that their security can be achieved through normalization with Tel Aviv while Israeli identity is interwoven with tensions and war.

What Does Barzani Seek Behind Jordan Visit? The Kurdish region’s PM visited Jordan in search of interests for the autonomous region and also as an actor in Saudi-Emirati-American regional game.

Erdogan Baku Visit Amid Foreign Policy Crisis The Turkish president visited Azerbaijan while the country’s foreign policy is hit by crisis, especially when to comes to Syria’s Idlib.

News

Iran Army Sets up 2000 bed Hospital to Fights Coronavirus

Iran Army Sets up 2000 bed Hospital to Fights Coronavirus

Iran’s Army has set up a 2000-bed emergency hospital to battle the coronavirus outbreak in the capital city of Tehran. The makeshift hospital has three units and several isolation wards

China Condemns ‘Extremely Dangerous” Move in Taiwan Strait China condemned the US “extremely dangerous” move to sale a warship through the Taiwan Strait

Spain Coronavirus Toll passes 4,000 Spain has reported 655 new deaths from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, but the figure is below the daily rise recorded on Wednesday

Trump Appeals to Asia, Europe for Medical Help to Fight Coronavirus despite Self-Reliance Claims The US has been appealing to its allies for help in obtaining medical supplies to overcome critical shortages in its fight against coronavirus, despite Donald Trump’s rhetoric that his country would not rely on foreign nations for help.

Sudan’s Defense Minister Dies of Heart Attack in South Sudanese defense minister, Lt Gen Jamaleldin Omar, has died of a heart attack in South Sudan, a spokesman for the Sudanese army said early on Wednesday.

7.5-Magnitude Quake Hits off Russia’s Kuril Islands A 7.5-magnitude quake hit off Russia’s Kuril Islands on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, although there was no tsunami threat.

US COVID-19 Cases Surge Tenfold as China’s Wuhan Reports Zero New Cases The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US has surged tenfold in a week to over 53,000, as Tuesday marked the country’s deadliest day so far with more than 160 new fatalities.

Boko Haram Kills at Least 92 soldiers in Chad Boko Haram militants have killed at least 92 Chadian soldiers in a seven-hour attack on an army base on Monday.

Iran Screens 41 Million for Covid-19 Symptoms Iran has screened more than 41 million people for the new coronavirus symptoms as part of the measures that country is taking to rein in the spread of a Covid-19.

Trump Vows to Reopen US in 3 Weeks despite Doctors’ Advice Donald Trump said on Monday he intended to open the US from its coronavirus shutdown sooner than in three or four months, despite experts’ prediction that the lockdown should last. The US President even said he might consider such an order when a White House-mandated 15-day period to shutter much of the economy ends next week.

Saudi Aggression Left ‘Devastating Impact’ on Yemeni Children’s Mental Health: Report The Saudi-led coalition’s Aggression on Yemen has left a “devastating” impact on children’s mental health, an international charity said.

Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Russia’s Airbase Syrian air defense units have intercepted a drone approaching Russia’s airbase in Hmeimim, Latakia.

US Cuts $1 Billion in Aid to Afghanistan after Pompeo Fails to Press Rivals Agree on New Govt The United States is Slashing $1 billion in aid to Afghanistan and threatening further reductions in all forms of cooperation after the country’s rival leaders failed to agree on forming a new government.

EU To Give €20 Million in Aid to Iran amid Coronavirus Outbreak The European Union has pledged €20 million in aid for Iran in its fight against coronavirus, urging the international community to follow suit.

Turkey Detains 5 Kurdish Mayors as Crackdown Continues Turkish government has detained five Kurdish mayors as part of its ongoing crackdown against the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party

Iran Examining Possibility of Coronavirus Being Biowarfare Iranian scientists are examining the possibility of the coronavirus being a biological weapon

US Removed Epidemiologist in China Months before Coronavirus Outbreak The US administration reportedly has removed a key public health position in Beijing intended to help detect disease outbreaks in China several months before the coronavirus pandemic began.

US ’Most Evil’ Enemy of Iran, Its Aid Offer Strange: Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei described the US on Sunday as “the most evil enemy of the Iranian nation”, saying the offer by Washington to help the Islamic Republic fight the coronavirus outbreak is strange.

Russia Blames Persian Gulf Nations for Oil Prices Fall A senior Russian official blamed Persian Gulf nations for the crisis on the global oil markets, saying Moscow never sought a sharp oil price fall or an end to cooperation with Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

More World Leaders Rebuke US Sanctions on Iran amid Coronavirus Outbreak Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the US to lift its "unjust" sanctions against Iran as international outcry is rising against the bans amid the epidemic of the coronavirus in the country.

alwaght.com
News

Iran Army Sets up 2000 bed Hospital to Fights Coronavirus

Thursday 26 March 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Army Sets up 2000 bed Hospital to Fights Coronavirus

Alwaght- Iran’s Army has set up a 2000-bed emergency hospital to battle the coronavirus outbreak in the capital city of Tehran. The makeshift hospital has three units and several isolation wards.

Speaking to Press TV, the army’s deputy coordinator said the hospital has now been passed into the control of medical staff, and is expected to admit patients from next week.

The official warned that hospitals might see a surge of new patients, many of them elderly or with compromised immune systems. He said by sending patients to such hospitals and implementing measures to quarantine the public, the army and health officials will be able to reverse the staggering number of new cases.

Authorities have begun banning people from leaving their cities and requiring those who are already on Persian New Year trips to return to their hometowns at the earliest opportunity. They have also enforced the closure of all parks as well as any sites that might draw large clusters of people. This is while schools and universities remain shut until further notice.

The Iranian Army officials say they will continue to mobilize all resources at their disposal to build more hospitals across the nation and to make sure that there will be enough protective gear and medical equipment to respond to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. 

 

